Robert Williams Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Williams is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a left knee sprain.

The big man has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, and his status for Sunday's game will be determined closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff. Williams has been limited to just one appearance since the All-Star break, playing 25 minutes and logging eight points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 110-102 loss to the Lakers.