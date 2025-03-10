Fantasy Basketball Week 21 Start/Sit: Who Do We Trust In Brooklyn?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 21st week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Those still active in their head-to-head leagues are likely preparing for what promises to be an unpredictable playoff period. Knowing the schedule and, perhaps more importantly, the current rest cycles, will be key should you hope to progress beyond this week. Week 21 brings us a rare five-game slate for the Nets, although who actually plays in all five games is yet to be determined. Nineteen teams will suit up for four games, while the remaining 10 teams will take to the court three times. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players during the home stretch.

Five Games: BKN

Four Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, DAL, DEN, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

Three Games: CHI, CLE, DET, GSW, MIN, NOP, NYK, POR, SAC

Guards

Consider starting: Keon Johnson, BKN

Opponents: LAL, @CLE, @CHI, BOS, ATL

Despite the lack of per-minute upside, Johnson is one of the Brooklyn players who could very well suit up five times this week. He has missed only one game all season, seemingly avoiding the wrath of the tank-related absences. He is coming off arguably his worst performance of the season in a loss to the Hornets. However, prior to that, he had scored double-digits in six of the previous eight games, while also collecting at least one steal in 10 consecutive games. Over the past two weeks, he has averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per game. Assuming you can temper your expectations when it comes to what he can deliver on a nightly basis, this could be a perfect example of quantity over quality.

Consider starting: Stephon Castle, SAS

Opponents: DAL, DAL, CHA, NOP

Despite the Spurs no longer pushing for a playoff spot due to a season-ending medical issue for Victor Wembanyama, the future is bright in San Antonio. A big reason for that has been the recent play of Stephon Castle, who has stepped into a larger role over the past six games. During that time, he has scored at least 20 points on five occasions, adding seven steals, 28 assists and 31 rebounds. He continues to come off the bench, but that also feels as though it could change at some point. Of those six games, Castle has been in the closing lineup twice, indicating the coaching staff has an element of trust despite him being a rookie. With four games coming up this week, not to mention the fact they are against comparable opposition, it could be another productive seven days for Castle.

Consider sitting: Malik Monk, SAC

Opponents: NYK, @GSW, @PHO

Having missed the past three games with a toe injury, Monk's immediate playing future is uncertain. While it doesn't sound as though he is going to miss significant time, a three-game week featuring a back-to-back might not be the best time to take a chance on his availability. Prior to going down with his injury, Monk's offensive exploits had plateaued somewhat when compared to what he was doing earlier in the season. He had scored more than 20 points only once in the past nine games, during he averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers. While these are typically numbers worth holding onto, the short-term risk is a very real concern. Even if he returns for their first game against the Knicks, the fact he may only play one more game across the seven-day span makes him a viable bench candidate.

Forwards

Consider starting: Naji Marshall, DAL

Opponents: @SAS, @SAS, @HOU, PHI

Marshall is in the midst of the best stretch of his career, fresh off a 34-point performance during Sunday's loss to the Suns. The Mavericks are dealing with what can only be described as an injury crisis, affording Marshall with an opportunity to demonstrate his two-way ability. He has scored at least 20 points in three of the past four games, during which time he has produced stellar averages of 25.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 35.6 minutes per game. While these numbers are almost certainly unsustainable, his role is not changing anytime soon. The eventual return of PJ Washington from an ankle injury does make things a little complicated, but given his impressive play of late, there is almost no chance Marshall sees less than 30 minutes per night moving forward.

Consider sitting: Paul George, PHI

Opponents: @ATL, @TOR, IND, @DAL

Not unlike Dallas, Philadelphia is dealing with an injury crisis of their own, albeit for very different reasons. With Joel Embiid unsurprisingly ruled out for the season due to ongoing complications with his knee, the arrow is pointed firmly in the wrong direction for the 76ers. George has been dealing with various injuries himself for what feels like the entire season, the latest of which is a groin issue that has cost him three of the past four games. The narrative coming out of Philadelphia points to the fact that George could also be shut down for the season at some point. This alone makes him a definite bench candidate, not to mention the fact that his production has left a lot to be desired thus far. Through 41 games played, he is averaging just 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 50 in standard formats.

Consider sitting: Khris Middleton, WAS

Opponents: @TOR, @DET, @DET, @DEN

Although his fit in Washington is questionable, to say the least, Middleton has at least carved out a somewhat consistent role if and when he is available. He has started in six straight games, averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 three-pointers. However, he is logging just 24.4 minutes per game while also sitting out at least one game whenever they have a back-to-back set. That brings us to this week when, despite having four games on the table, Middleton will play in a maximum of three, having already been ruled out for Monday's clash with the Raptors. Another example of quantity or quality, Middleton falls in the quality category this week, given the uncertainty regarding his availability. While he has been able to contribute across multiple categories, the level of quality is not what it once was.

Centers

Consider starting: Day'Ron Sharpe, BKN

Opponents: LAL, @CLE, @CHI, BOS, ATL

Viewed as a potential breakout candidate for later in the season, we are yet to experience the full Sharpe experience. Despite playing a consistent role as the backup center, Sharpe has been unable to get his hands on the starting job. Nic Claxton has been relatively healthy and playing some good basketball himself, limiting what Sharpe has been able to do. That's not to say he hasn't been productive. In just 18.6 minutes per game over the past 12 contests, Sharpe is averaging 8.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals and blocks, good enough for borderline top-100 value in standard nine-category leagues. Much like Keon Johnson, Sharpe could very well suit up for all five games this week. Not only that, there is a chance Claxton could sit at least one, meaning Sharpe could get another shot as a starter, and we all know how exciting that could be.

Consider sitting: Donovan Clingan, POR

Opponents: @GSW, NYK, TOR

Unlike Sharpe, Clingan has been a consistent starter, but his lack of production has been noticeable of late. Over the past seven games, he has delivered modest averages of just 7.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game. The fact this has come without Deandre Ayton or Robert Williams in the lineup is perhaps cause for concern. Clingan has scored double-digits only twice in the past nine games, recording multiple blocks on just four occasions during that time. As a player whose fantasy value is tied up in basically two categories, his lack of defensive contributions can't go unseen. The Trail Blazers will open the week against the Warriors, a team known for running a small-ball lineup. A three-game week as well as at least one unfavorable matchup could be enough to sway managers to leave Clingan on the bench.