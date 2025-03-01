Robert Williams Injury: Won't be playing Sunday
Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Williams will miss a fifth straight game with the injury, and the veteran center has been limited to just three appearances since the beginning of February. His next chance to suit up will come against the 76ers on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, though given his recent injury history, his chances of playing in that matchup are slim to none.
