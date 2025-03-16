Fantasy Basketball
Robert Williams Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Williams was cleared to play during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks following a 10-game absence due to a left knee sprain, though he hasn't seen the floor since Feb. 22. Donovan Clingan and Duop Reath will likely shoulder the workload at center due to Williams being sidelined.

