Robert Williams News: Solid defensive showing in loss

Williams (knee) closed Thursday's 110-102 loss to the Lakers with eight points (4-5 FG), six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist over 25 minutes.

Williams returned to game action after missing the club's last two outings before the All-Star break due to right knee soreness. The big man was efficient while impacting both sides of the court, albeit in a losing effort. Williams recorded at least two steals and two blocks for the second time this season. Moreover, those two steals account for his most swipes in a game since Nov. 12, though the 27-year-old center has appeared in only 20 regular-season games due to a litany of injuries.