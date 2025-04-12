Fantasy Basketball
Shaedon Sharpe headshot

Shaedon Sharpe Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 9:31pm

Sharpe (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

A decision on Sharpe's status will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. His absence would deprive the Blazers of one of their few reliable offensive weapons, especially in a scenario where Deni Avdija (thumb) is doubtful and Anfernee Simons (forearm) is out. If Sharpe isn't cleared to play, expect Matisse Thybulle to see more minutes in the lineup once again.

Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
