Shaedon Sharpe News: Pops for 21 in OT loss

Sharpe contributed 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Making his eighth straight start, Sharpe nearly came away with his second double-double of the season -- he delivered the first one March 3 against the 76ers. The third-year guard is averaging 18.6 points, 6.3 boards, 3.4 assists and 1.9 threes during his starting stint, but it's not clear who will get bumped to the bench if the Blazers' frontcourt gets healthier, as Jerami Grant (knee) and Deni Avdija haven't been on the court together since Feb. 26.