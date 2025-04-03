Shaedon Sharpe News: Ties career high with 36 points

Sharpe provided 36 points (14-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 victory over the Raptors.

Sharpe was dominant in the first half, scoring 11 and nine points in the first and second quarters, respectively, and he finished Thursday's contest tying a career high in points that he set Feb. 26. Since entering the starting lineup Feb. 28, Sharpe has averaged 20.9 points on 47.7 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 35.4 minutes per game.