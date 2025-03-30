Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Curry (pelvis) will play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry will play in his second consecutive contest following a two-game absence due to a pelvic contusion. The superstar recorded 23 points (7-21 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during his return in Friday's win over the Pelicans, meaning he'll likely be able to shoulder his normal workload Sunday.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now