T.J. Warren News: All-around outing not enough

Warren notched 27 points (9-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-97 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Warren scored his most points since Feb. 20 and tied his season high with 13 rebounds, marking his sixth double-double in the G League this season. Over 32 appearances, the veteran has averaged 24.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game.