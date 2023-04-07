NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at IND: Pistons are on an 11-game slide.

MIA at WAS: Heat are on a three-game win streak.

HOU at CHA: Hornets have dropped three in a row.

PHI at ATL: Hawks are on a three-game win streak.

TOR at BOS: Celtics are 30-9 at home.

ORL at BKN: Magic have dropped two in a row.

NYK at NOP: Knicks are on a five-game win streak.

MEM at MIL: Bucks are on a three-game win streak.

CHI at DAL: Mavericks are 3-7 in last 10 games.

GSW at SAC: Warriors are 9-30 on the road.

PHX at LAL: Suns have won seven straight games.

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Marvin Bagley (concussion): Probable / Isaiah Livers (ankle): Questionable / Rodney McGruder (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (back), T.J. McConnell (hip), Jalen Smith (knee): Questionable / Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

WAS - Monte Morris (ankle), Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Deni Avdija (elbow): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

CHA - Mark Williams (ankle): Probable / Dennis Smith (toe): Questionable / Gordon Hayward (thumb), Kelly Oubre (shoulder), Terry Rozier (foot), P.J. Washington (foot): OUT

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (neck), De'Anthony Melton (calf): Questionable / Joel Embiid (rest): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): Questionable

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (back), Payton Pritchard (heel), Marcus Smart (neck), Derrick White (ankle): Questionable

ORL - Paolo Banchero (back), Wendell Carter (hip), Markelle Fultz (knee), Gary Harris (hip), Moritz Wagner (ankle), Franz Wagner (ankle): OUT

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist): Probable

NYK - RJ Barrett (illness): Questionable / Julius Randle (ankle), Jalen Brunson (hand): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

MEM - Santi Aldama (elbow): Doubtful / Steven Adams (knee): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee), Pat Connaughton (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Grayson Allen (ankle), Brook Lopez (rest), Jrue Holiday (rest): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot), DeMar DeRozan (rest), Zach LaVine (rest): Questionable

DAL - Luka Doncic (thigh), Kyrie Irving (foot), JaVale McGee (ankle): Probable

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (leg), De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Kevin Huerter (knee), Trey Lyles (shoulder), Davion Mitchell (knee), Keegan Murray (foot), Domantas Sabonis (ankle): Questionable

PHX - T.J. Warren (illness): Questionable

LAL - D'Angelo Russell (foot): Probable / LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($8,000) vs. Knicks

McCollum amassed 57 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 games. He has a chance to help his team make a push to avoid the play-in, as they sit 1.0 games out of the sixth spot in the West.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($8,700) vs. Magic

Bridges is averaging 29.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 10 games, including five with more than 45 DK points. He faces a very favorable matchup against the Magic, who are resting their usual starters, but he also must bring a strong effort to ensure his squad maintains the sixth seed and avoids the play-in tournament.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,900) at Wizards

Butler topped 55 DK points in two of the last five outings, while averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He has a great opportunity to shine against the shorthanded Wizards and has good reason to bring a top-notch effort, as the Heat still have a chance to crack sixth place in the East.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,100) at Celtics

Barnes generated 40.5 DK points in the last outing against the Celtics and is averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals across six games since returning from a two-game absence.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,300) at Celtics

Siakam faces the second of back-to-back games against the Celtics, after he delivered 52.8 DK points in their previous meeting. He is averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 outings and is shooting 47.9 percent from the field on the season.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,500) at Kings

Curry and the Warriors sit sixth place in the West, tied for fifth and 1.0 games ahead of eighth place, which means they must come up with a win to avoid dropping into a play-in position. Curry faces a favorable matchup against the Kings, who could be without most of their starters. He is also on a roll offensively, averaging 29.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals over five games, including a high of 69 DK points.

Value Picks

Jalen Suggs, Magic ($4,100) at Nets

Suggs is up for his second consecutive start, after he totaled 37.8 DK points in the last game, leading his squad with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He faces a tough opponent in the Nets, but he should find an opportunity to flourish from long range, as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from deep.

Joe Ingles, Bucks ($4,900) vs. Grizzlies

Ingles logged a high of 29.8 DK points, while averaging 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last 10 appearances. He is up for an extended role as the Bucks opt to rest their starters, and he should prosper against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to small forwards.

Chuma Okeke, Magic ($3,000) at Nets

Okeke is up for a second consecutive start start as the Magic plan to rest their regular starters. Okeke amassed 22.3 DK points in 32 minutes of action in the last game and should put together another solid outing against the Nets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to small forwards.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,800) at Celtics

Boucher is averaging 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds across 10 outings, including a high of 44.8 DK points. He was quiet in the previous game against the Celtics, but he will continue to play a key role off the bench and should get back on track as the Celtics give up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game to centers.

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,500) at Mavericks

Drummond topped 20 DK points in four of the last 10 games, including a high of 33.5. He could be up for extended playing time, as the Bulls rest a few players in anticipation of the play-in tournament and the fact that they are locked into 10th place. Drummond also has a favorable matchup against the Mavs, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

