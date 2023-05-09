NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at BOS: Series is tied 2-2, as the Sixers won Games 1 and 4, and the Celtics won Games 2 and 3.

PHX at DEN: Series is tied 2-2, after both sides took care of business on their home court.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee) Questionable

PHX - Chris Paul (groin): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,100) vs. Suns

Murray has gone over 47 DK points in three of the four games in the second round, including a high of 59.3 DK points in Game 1, while he averaged 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. He should continue to thrive against the Suns, who struggled to contain opposing point guards all season.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,900) vs. 76ers

Brown has been very consistent through the second round, with a total of 23 points in each game, aside from Game 2, where he finished with 25 points. Thanks to his ability to fill the stat sheet, Brown has also gone over 35 DK points in all four outings, and he logged a postseason-high of 51.3 DK points in Game 5 of the first round.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,600) vs. 76ers

Tatum went over 65 DK points in two of four games in the conference semi-finals, including a total of 66.5 in the last outing. He also tallied a high of 39 points in Game 1 and has three double-doubles in the series. Tatum is averaging 26.0 points on 46 percent shooting in the playoffs and should continue to shine with a chance to regain control of the series on home court.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($10,000) at Nuggets

Durant picked up his play in the last two games, surpassing 64 DK points in both, while he is averaging 32.0. points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in the series. Durant has been consistently great through the postseason, averaging 30 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting from the field, and he must come up with another major performance if the Suns hope to steal a win on the road.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,200) vs. Suns

Jokic has put together consecutive, massive efforts, with more than 73 DK points and a high of 80.8 in the last three outings. He is averaging 30.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 9.2 assists through nine appearances in the playoffs and should continue to dominate the paint against the Suns, who are giving up an average of 11.8 offensive rebounds per game in the postseason.

Expected Chalk

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,100) at Nuggets

Booker is in the midst of an incredible postseason run, averaging 36.8 points per game on 61.7 percent shooting through nine games. He logged 64 DK points in the last outing, and has a high of 77 DK points in the series. He is likely to keep rolling offensively, as he benefits from more space to operate thanks to the gravity of his superstar teammate, Kevin Durant.

Value Picks

Derrick White, Celtics ($5,000) vs. 76ers

White continues to deliver a reliable effort in the backcourt, averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists through four games in the second round, including a high of 24 DK points in Game 3. He has a good chance to pad his stats with long-range shooting, as the Sixers are giving up 13.5 threes per game in the postseason.

De'Anthony Melton, 76ers ($4,600) at Celtics

Melton has been up-and-down in the second round, with 7.0 DK points in the last game, but 37.0 in Game 3. He will continue to see considerable playing time off the bench and does a good job of contributing across the stat sheet, with averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals through eight postseason appearances.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,500) vs. Suns

Brown continues to bring a fantastic effort off the bench, averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals through four games in the second round, including a high of 27 DK points. He remains an x-factor for the Nuggets' second unit and is likely to pad his stats at the foul line, where the Suns are giving up 23.6 free-throw opportunities per game.

T.J. Warren, Suns ($3,300) at Nuggets

Warren did not see the floor for four consecutive games, but he picked up around 20 minutes of action in each of the last two outings, including a high of 14.3 DK points in Game 3. He should continue to see added playing time in the absence of Chris Paul (groin), and having shot 48.9 percent from the field this season, Warren can quickly rack up his point totals.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($3,900) vs. 76ers

Williams was quiet in the most recent outing, with just 9.5 DK points, but he is averaging 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks through four games in the second round. He must bring a better effort in Game 5, as the Celtics seek for ways to slow down the dominant Philly frontcourt.

