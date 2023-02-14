NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a compact five-game Tuesday night slate, one that still features a fairly solid player pool despite the fact there are some big names on the injury report. Recent trade deadline moves have opened up some expanded opportunities for players whose salaries haven't caught up to their new roles yet, providing us with some solid value plays to target.

Slate Overview

Spreads are a bit across the spectrum Tuesday, as we have a pair of lines sitting at 8.5 and 10 points. However, there are also three spreads at 6.5 points or fewer and a trio of projected totals of 230.5 points or more, numbers that that bode well for DFS purposes.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Antetokounmpo is fully expected to play through his probable designation and fill his usual high-volume role.

Jayson Tatum, BOS (illness): DOUBTFUL

In Tatum's likely absence and that of Jaylen Brown (face) and Marcus Smart (ankle), Derrick White could be in line for a massive usage bump, while Sam Hauser could draw a start at small forward.

Gary Trent, TOR (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Trent can't suit up, the Raptors could go with another jumbo lineup for the second straight game that includes Jakob Poeltl playing alongside Pascal Siakam.

Other notable injuries:

Stephen Curry, GSW (lower leg): OUT

Kevin Durant, PHO (knee): OUT

Jaylen Brown, BOS (face): OUT

Kyle Kuzma, WAS (ankle): OUT

Jusuf Nurkic, POR (calf): OUT

OG Anunoby, TOR (wrist): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (knee): OUT

Jerami Grant, POR (concussion): OUT

Marcus Smart, BOS (ankle): OUT

Robert Williams, BOS (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000), Jayson Tatum ($10,800) and Damian Lillard ($10,400).

Antetokounmpo is averaging 62.9 FD points over the last nine games despite usually being listed as probable with knee soreness.

Tatum appears likely to sit out Tuesday's game with an illness.

Lillard has scored over 50 FD points in four of the last five games, and although he'll be on the second night of a back-to-back set, he had the weekend off prior to Monday night.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Pascal Siakam, TOR ($9,800)

Siakam has scored 45.8 to 60.5 FD points in the last three games and would even see a bit of a bump in usage if Gary Trent misses another game.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,600)

Leonard is off the injury report after missing Friday's game for knee injury management, so he should be very well rested for what could be high-scoring matchup against the Warriors.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,500)

Sabonis has eclipsed 40 FD points in four straight and in seven of the last eight games.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,300)

Fox is on a three-game tear that's seen him average 51.5 FD points while putting up 33.3 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 39.3 minutes.

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS ($9,100)

Porzingis has averaged 46.8 FD points across the last six games, a stretch in which he's shooting 56.0 percent, including 48.6 percent from three-point range.

Key Values

Daniel Gafford, WAS at POR ($6,000)

Gafford is averaging 31.8 FD points per contest in the last nine games, putting up 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.6 blocks across 27.1 minutes. The big man is now primed for another potential strong return against a Trail Blazers team allowing the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (34.1), along with 57.8 FD points per game to the position in the last 15. Portland is also conceding the seventh-most points in the paint per home game (53.3), while Gafford is scoring 79.0 percent of his points in that part of the floor.

T.J. Warren, PHO vs. SAC ($4,400)

Warren is set to start his second Suns tenure Tuesday with a starting power forward role against the Kings, which are ranked No. 17 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (26.2), along with 44.7 FD points per game to fours in the last seven games. Warren also brings a significant ceiling for the minuscule salary he's carrying, one he flashed earlier this season with the Nets while scoring 40.6 FD points across 27 minutes against the Cavaliers. Sacramento is also allowing 36.8 percent three-point shooting overall, including an elevated 41.4 percent over the last three games.

Cam Reddish, POR vs. WAS ($3,900)

Reddish made his Trail Blazers debut Friday against the Thunder, producing 16.4 FD points against 17 minutes in what was his first taste of game action since Dec. 3 with the Knicks. The fourth-year wing could be in for a nice bump in playing time and opportunity Tuesday, as in addition to the already sidelined Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Jerami Grant (concussion) could also be unavailable. The Wizards also check in allowing the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (23.3), along with 40.7 FD points per game to the position.

ALSO CONSIDER: Torrey Craig, PHO vs. SAC ($5,500)

