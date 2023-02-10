NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
SAS at DET
Spurs on 10-game slide.
PHX at IND
Pacers on two-game slide.
NYK at PHI
76ers on two-game slide.
CHA at BOS
Hornets on five-game slide.
UTA at TOR
Raptors on three-game win streak.
HOU at MIA
Rockets on four-game slide.
MIN at MEM
Grizzlies 2-8 in last 10 games.
CLE at NOP
Cavs on four-game win streak.
OKC at POR
Trail Blazers 15-12 at home.
DAL at SAC
Both sides have won two straight.
MIL at LAC
Bucks on nine-game win streak.
Injuries to Monitor
SAS - Keldon Johnson (ankle), Khem Birch (not injury related), Devonte' Graham (not injury related), Romeo Langford (thigh), Tre Jones (foot), Jeremy Sochan (back): Questionable
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
DET - James Wiseman (not injury related): Questionable
PHX - Devin Booker (groin), Darius Bazley (not injury related), T.J. Warren (not injury related): Questionable
Kevin Durant (knee), Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
NYK - Josh Hart (not injury related): Questionable
Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (foot), Jalen McDaniels (not injury related): Questionable
CHA - Reggie Jackson (not injury related), Caleb Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT
BOS - Al Horford (knee), Luke Kornet (ankle), Jayson Tatum (illness), Robert Williams (ankle): Probable
Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (illness): OUT
UTA - Russell Westbrook (not injury related): OUT
TOR - Jakob Poeltl (not injury related): Questionable
OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT
HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): OUT
MIA - Gabe Vincent (ankle): Probable
Duncan Robinson (finger), Kyle Lowry (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle): OUT
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Mike Conley (not injury related), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
MEM - Luke Kennard (not injury related): Questionable
Steven Adams (knee): OUT
NOP - Josh Richardson (not injury related): Questionable
Dyson Daniels (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
OKC - Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable
Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
DAL - Luka Doncic (heel): Questionable
Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf): OUT
MIL - Bobby Portis (knee): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT
LAC - Eric Gordon (not injury related), Bones Hyland (not injury related), Mason Plumlee (not injury related), Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,600) vs. Timberwolves
Morant surpassed 50 DK points in four of his last five outings, with a high of 72, while averaging 28.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.0 steals. He should do well against the Timberwolves, as they work to assimilate their latest roster additions. The Timberwolves also give up the league's eighth-most points per game to point guards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from long range.
Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($10,500) at Kings
Irving tallied 24 points, four rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block, for a total of 40 DK points in his debut with the Mavericks. He has yet to play alongside Luka Doncic (questionable), but he should excel regardless of who lines up at his side in the backcourt, as the Kings allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.1 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($10,000) at Grizzlies
Edwards exceeded 50 DK points in five of the last 10 games, with a high of 62.5, while averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game. He also generated 46.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Grizzlies.
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,400) vs. Rockets
Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals across five games, with a high of 49 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up a league-high, 14.5 three-pointers per game and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field. Butler recorded 56.5 DK points in his last meeting with the Rockets.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,100) vs. Rockets
Adebayo topped 45 DK points in each of the previous three outings and is averaging 23.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals through 10 games. He should keep up the strong play against the Rockets, who give up a league-most 2.9 blocks per game to opposing centers, in addition to the league's sixth-most points per game.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,500) at Clippers
Antetokounmpo faces the second game of a back-to-back, after he posted 38 points,10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block, in 36 minutes against the Lakers on Thursday. He is averaging 37.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists, with a high of 81.8 DK points in the last five games and faces a good opportunity to keep up the domination against the Clippers, who will be without their top defender, Kawhi Leonard, and who give up the league's third-most points per game to power forwards.
Value Picks
Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($4,200) vs. Thunder
Eubanks will continue to see a major boost in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic, and faces a highly favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up a league-high 47 rebounds per game.
Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,400) vs. Hornets
Williams should see more action, as the Celtics deal with a handful of injuries. He delivered a total of 36.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists through 10 outings.
Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,800) vs. Rockets
Martin topped 30 DK points in three of the last five games, including a high of 39.8 in the most recent. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Rockets, who allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 46.5 percent from the field.
Malaki Branham ($4,900) at Pistons
Branham is up for a fourth consecutive start, after averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists through the previous three games. He has a good chance to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game.
Killian Hayes, Pistons ($4,700) vs. Spurs
Hayes is averaging 8.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals, with a high of 40 DK points across five games. He has a great chance to shine against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 122.4 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 51.1 percent from the field.