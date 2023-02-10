NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at DET

Spurs on 10-game slide.

PHX at IND

Pacers on two-game slide.

NYK at PHI

76ers on two-game slide.

CHA at BOS

Hornets on five-game slide.

UTA at TOR

Raptors on three-game win streak.

HOU at MIA

Rockets on four-game slide.

MIN at MEM

Grizzlies 2-8 in last 10 games.

CLE at NOP

Cavs on four-game win streak.

OKC at POR

Trail Blazers 15-12 at home.

DAL at SAC

Both sides have won two straight.

MIL at LAC

Bucks on nine-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

SAS - Keldon Johnson (ankle), Khem Birch (not injury related), Devonte' Graham (not injury related), Romeo Langford (thigh), Tre Jones (foot), Jeremy Sochan (back): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

DET - James Wiseman (not injury related): Questionable

PHX - Devin Booker (groin), Darius Bazley (not injury related), T.J. Warren (not injury related): Questionable

Kevin Durant (knee), Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

NYK - Josh Hart (not injury related): Questionable

Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot), Jalen McDaniels (not injury related): Questionable

CHA - Reggie Jackson (not injury related), Caleb Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

BOS - Al Horford (knee), Luke Kornet (ankle), Jayson Tatum (illness), Robert Williams (ankle): Probable

Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (illness): OUT

UTA - Russell Westbrook (not injury related): OUT

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (not injury related): Questionable

OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

MIA - Gabe Vincent (ankle): Probable

Duncan Robinson (finger), Kyle Lowry (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Mike Conley (not injury related), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

MEM - Luke Kennard (not injury related): Questionable

Steven Adams (knee): OUT

NOP - Josh Richardson (not injury related): Questionable

Dyson Daniels (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable

Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (heel): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf): OUT

MIL - Bobby Portis (knee): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT

LAC - Eric Gordon (not injury related), Bones Hyland (not injury related), Mason Plumlee (not injury related), Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,600) vs. Timberwolves

Morant surpassed 50 DK points in four of his last five outings, with a high of 72, while averaging 28.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.0 steals. He should do well against the Timberwolves, as they work to assimilate their latest roster additions. The Timberwolves also give up the league's eighth-most points per game to point guards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from long range.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($10,500) at Kings

Irving tallied 24 points, four rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block, for a total of 40 DK points in his debut with the Mavericks. He has yet to play alongside Luka Doncic (questionable), but he should excel regardless of who lines up at his side in the backcourt, as the Kings allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.1 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($10,000) at Grizzlies

Edwards exceeded 50 DK points in five of the last 10 games, with a high of 62.5, while averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game. He also generated 46.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Grizzlies.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,400) vs. Rockets

Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals across five games, with a high of 49 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up a league-high, 14.5 three-pointers per game and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field. Butler recorded 56.5 DK points in his last meeting with the Rockets.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,100) vs. Rockets

Adebayo topped 45 DK points in each of the previous three outings and is averaging 23.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals through 10 games. He should keep up the strong play against the Rockets, who give up a league-most 2.9 blocks per game to opposing centers, in addition to the league's sixth-most points per game.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,500) at Clippers

Antetokounmpo faces the second game of a back-to-back, after he posted 38 points,10 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block, in 36 minutes against the Lakers on Thursday. He is averaging 37.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists, with a high of 81.8 DK points in the last five games and faces a good opportunity to keep up the domination against the Clippers, who will be without their top defender, Kawhi Leonard, and who give up the league's third-most points per game to power forwards.

Value Picks

Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($4,200) vs. Thunder

Eubanks will continue to see a major boost in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic, and faces a highly favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up a league-high 47 rebounds per game.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,400) vs. Hornets

Williams should see more action, as the Celtics deal with a handful of injuries. He delivered a total of 36.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists through 10 outings.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,800) vs. Rockets

Martin topped 30 DK points in three of the last five games, including a high of 39.8 in the most recent. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Rockets, who allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 46.5 percent from the field.

Malaki Branham ($4,900) at Pistons

Branham is up for a fourth consecutive start, after averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists through the previous three games. He has a good chance to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Killian Hayes, Pistons ($4,700) vs. Spurs

Hayes is averaging 8.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals, with a high of 40 DK points across five games. He has a great chance to shine against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 122.4 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 51.1 percent from the field.

