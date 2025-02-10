Vit Krejci Injury: Leaves with back issue

Krejci exited in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Magic due to an apparent back injury, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Krejci was fouled hard and landed on his back, but he managed to make his free-throw attempt before checking out of the game with 7:43 remaining in the fourth quarter to be assessed further. The 24-year-old will most likely be shut down for the remainder of the contest.