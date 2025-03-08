Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Krejci (back) is out for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Krejci hasn't played since Feb. 10 due to a non-displaced lumbar fracture, and Sunday's game will come too soon for him. The fact that he was listed as questionable in the injury report Friday suggests he might be ready to return to action in the near future. His next chance to play will come against the 76ers on Monday.

Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now