Vit Krejci Injury: Not playing Saturday
Krejci (back) is out for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Krejci hasn't played since Feb. 10 due to a non-displaced lumbar fracture, and Sunday's game will come too soon for him. The fact that he was listed as questionable in the injury report Friday suggests he might be ready to return to action in the near future. His next chance to play will come against the 76ers on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now