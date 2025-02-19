Vlatko Cancar Injury: Practices Wednesday

Cancar (knee) participated in practice Wednesday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Cancar underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in December and has missed 42 games. This is a step in the right direction for the 27-year-old big man, as he'll provide some much-needed depth for Denver with the NBA playoffs around the corner. He's played only four games this season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.5 minutes.