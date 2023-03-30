NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIL: Bucks are 30-7 at home.

NOP at DEN: Nuggets are on a four-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Robert Williams (knee), Grant Williams (illness): Questionable

Sam Hauser is in line to pick up more playing time if the Celtics are shorthanded in the front court.

MIL - Jae Crowder (calf), Khris Middleton (knee): Questionable

Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles will have to step up if Middleton is out.

NOP - Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Larry Nance and Naji Marshall get a boost in the frontcourt, while Dyson Daniels and Josh Richardson get more responsibility in the absence of Alvarado.

DEN - Vlatko Cancar (ankle), Nikola Jokic (calf): Questionable

Zeke Nnaji and Thomas Bryant will have to step up if Jokic is sidelined.

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Pelicans

Murray surpassed 35 DK points in seven of the last 10 outings, including a high of 51, while averaging 19.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He could have to step up and lead the offense if Nikola Jokic (questionable) is sidelined, and he faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Pelicans, who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,600) at Bucks

Brown is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 27.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 10 games, including a high of 63.8 DK points. He should get back on track against the Bucks, who give up the league's 10th-most points and sixth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards. Brown also totaled 43.8 DK points in his last meeting with the Bucks.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,900) at Nuggets

Ingram continues to fill it up, averaging 29.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists over the last five games, including a high of 65.8 DK points. He should find a groove offensively against the Nuggets, who, despite giving up just 112.7 points per game, allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) at Bucks

Tatum is averaging 29.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 appearances, including four games with more than 55 DK points and a high of 67.3. He finished with 64.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Bucks, and he should step up again to keep competitive with the top-tier competition.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,800) vs. Celtics

Portis brings great energy off the bench, averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last five games. He faces a solid opportunity to make an impact on the glass, as the Celtics give up the league's eighth-most rebounds to opposing centers. Portis could be up for added playing time if Khris Middleton (questionable) is sidelined.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) vs. Celtics

Antetokounmpo amassed 81.3 DK points in his previous outing and is averaging 29.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.4 steals in his last five. He also averaged 31.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over two meetings with the Celtics this season and must bring another all-around effort to give his side their best chance.

Value Picks

Josh Richardson, Pelicans ($3,000) at Nuggets

Richardson continues to bring a steady presence off the bench, averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists through the last 10 games, including a high of 37 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Nuggets, who give up the league's eight-most bench points per game.

Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,700) vs. Celtics

Allen is averaging 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals through five outings, including a high of 37.5 DK points. He should have a chance to boost his numbers against the Celtics, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to shooting guards.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,500) vs. Pelicans

Brown continues to deliver a well-rounded effort off the bench, averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists over five games, with a high of 32.5 DK points. He has been very efficient offensively this season, shooting an average of 48.2 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from deep.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,800) at Nuggets

Jones generated 32 DK points in the last game and is averaging 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 10 outings. He went off for 42 DK points in his previous encounter with the Nuggets, and will continue to see plenty of action in the absence of Zion Williamson (hamstring).

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,000) at Bucks

Horford is averaging 9.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 blocks across his last 10 outings, including a high of 57 DK points. He will be up for added responsibility if Robert Williams (questionable), or Grant Williams (questionable) are sidelined. He also has a good chance to feast on the boards, as the Bucks give up the league's ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.

