NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 3

Slate Overview

ORL at CHA: Magic are 11-21 on the road.

POR at ATL: Trail Blazers are on a two-game slide.

BKN at BOS: Nets are on a four-game slide.

PHX at CHI: Bulls are 18-13 at home.

NYK at MIA: Knicks are on a seven-game win streak.

UTA at OKC: Thunder are on a five-game slide.

MEM at DEN: Grizzlies are on a three-game win streak.

NOP at GSW: Warriors are on a four-game win streak.

LAC at SAC: Kings are on a four-game win streak.

MIN at LAL: Timberwolves are 12-18 on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): Questionable

CHA - P.J. Washington (foot): Doubtful / LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

POR - Anfernee Simons (ankle): Doubtful / Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (groin): Probable

BKN - Edmond Sumner (personal), Yuta Watanabe (back), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

PHX - Terrence Ross (toe): Questionable / Landry Shamet (foot): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee): Questionable / Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (thumb), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ribs), Michael Porter (heel): Probable / Vlatko Cancar (wrist): Questionable

NOP - Jonas Valanciunas (calf): Doubtful / Jose Alvarado (leg), Larry Nance (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (personal): Questionable / Stephen Curry (leg): OUT

LAC - Norman Powell (arm), Marcus Morris (elbow), Ivica Zubac (calf): Questionable / Kawhi Leonard (rest): OUT

SAC - Richaun Holmes (illness), De'Aaron Fox (wrist): Questionable

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable / Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

LAL - Dennis Schroder (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / D'Angelo Russell (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,300) at Nuggets

Morant is averaging 24.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals, with a high of 73.5 DK points through four games post-All-Star break. He has a great chance to continue to thrive against the Nuggets, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards. Morant recorded 38.3 DK points in the previous encounter with the Nuggets, but he also logged 50.8 DK points in their first meeting of the season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,400) at Lakers

Edwards surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last 10 outings while averaging 23.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Lakers, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game, including an average of 12.6 three-pointers. The Lakers are also shorthanded in the backcourt and at the wing, which should open up more opportunity for Edwards to make an impact.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,600) at Warriors

Ingram recorded 59.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 30.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in four outings since the All-Star break. He has another great opportunity to thrive against the Warriors, who are shorthanded and facing the second game of a back-to-back. The Warriors also give up the league's seventh-most points and fourth-most free throws per game.

Kevin Durant, Jazz ($10,400) at Bulls

Durant finished with 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in his debut with the Suns. He should have more of an opportunity to shine against the Bulls, who lack a suitable defensive matchup to slow him down, and who also give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,800) vs. Grizzlies

Jokic has three triple-doubles and a high of 86.3 DK points across four games since the All-Star break. He has another prime opportunity to prosper against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's seventh-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,600) vs. Nets

Tatum topped 60 DK points on two occasions and is averaging 26.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists through four games since the All-Star break. He faces an opponent with plenty of depth at the wing, but he should excel nonetheless, as the Nets have struggled to find a rhythm since undergoing major roster changes. The Nets also allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.6 percent from long range and give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.

Value Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Okongwu continues to deliver a solid effort off the bench, averaging 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks across 10 games, including a high of 40.8 DK points. He should find an opportunity to shine against the Trail Blazers, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up a league-high 26.8 points per game to centers.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,400) at Lakers

McDaniels is on a roll, averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals across five games, including three with more than 25 DK points and a high of 34.5. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the shorthanded Lakers, who give up the league's sixth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Kevin Huerter, Kings ($4,800) vs. Clippers

Huerter is averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games, including a high of 38 DK points on two occasions. He has an advantageous matchup against the Clippers, who are shorthanded and facing the second game of a back-to-back. The Clippers also allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.3 percent from deep, which is 11th highest in the league.

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,100) at Hornets

Anthony went off for a team-high 28 points and finished with 43.8 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists post All-Star break and has an excellent chance to keep it up against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game, including an average of 12.7 three-pointers.

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($4,700) at Heat

Quickley topped 30 DK points twice and is averaging 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists through four games since the All-Star break. He should keep up the strong effort off the bench and excel against the Heat, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

