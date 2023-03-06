NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at CLE: Cavaliers are 27-7 at home.

POR at DET: Pistons are on a seven-game slide.

PHI at IND: Sixers have won seven of last 10 games.

ATL at MIA: Heat are 20-12 at home.

TOR at DEN: Nuggets have won three in a row.

NOP at SAC: Kings are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (ankle): Questionable / Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (hand): Questionable

POR - Anfernee Simons (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (calf): Questionable / Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

DET - Rodney McGruder (ankle), James Wiseman (knee), Killian Hayes (hand): Questionable Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Jalen Duren (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (hip): OUT

PHI - P.J. Tucker (back), Tobias Harris (calf): Questionable

IND - Aaron Nesmith (hip): Questionable

MIA - Kevin Love (ribs): Probable / Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

DEN - Thomas Bryant (ankle): Probable / Vlatko Cancar (wrist): Questionable

NOP - Jonas Valanciunas (calf): Questionable / Josh Richardson (personal), Jose Alvarado (leg), Larry Nance (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (hamstring), Richaun Holmes (illness): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Raptors ($8,500) at Nuggets

VanVleet posted 59.5 DK points in his last outing, which marked just his third game back in action after the All-Star break. He averages 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals on the season and should excel against the Nuggets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to point guards.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($7,300) vs. Hawks

Herro went over 50 DK points in two of six outings post-All-Star break, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He has a good chance to thrive against the Hawks, who give up the league's 10th-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,900) vs. Hawks

Butler is averaging 23.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals through five games, including two with at least 55 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to shine against the Hawks, who give up a league-most, 22.5 points per game to small forwards and also the league's fifth-most points in the paint.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,000) at Nuggets

Siakam topped 36 DK points in each of the last five outings, with a high of 57, while averaging 20.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets' frontcourt but should find room to flourish offensively, as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,300) at Pacers

Surpassed 55 DK points in three of his last five appearances, including a high of 74.3, while averaging 32.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He has an excellent chance to keep up the strong play against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($11,600) at Pistons

Lillard totaled at least 55 DK points in three of the last five games, including 66.8 in his last outing and a high of 93. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game and the fifth-most points per game to point guards. Lillard also totaled 54.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pistons, back in January.

Value Picks

Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($4,100) at Pistons

Eubanks went over 20 DK points in three of the last five outings, with a high of 26.5, while averaging 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game and are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,300) at Kings

Jones is averaging 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in five games since the All-Star break, including a high of 27.3 DK points in his last outing. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.5 percent from the field.

Cam Reddish, Trail Blazers ($4,300) at Pistons

Reddish is averaging 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals through nine games since joining the Trail Blazers. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are dealing with injury trouble and also give up the league's second-most points per game.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($4,400) at Kings

Murphy tallied at least 24 DK points in back-to-back games and is up for a second consecutive start as the Pelicans are shorthanded in the backcourt. He should do well against the Kings, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to shooting guards.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,100) vs. 76ers

McConnell continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals across five games, including a high of 32 DK points. He could also see added playing time if Aaron Nesmith (questionable) is sidelined.

