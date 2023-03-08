NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at WAS: Hawks are on a two-game slide.

POR at BOS: Celtics are on a three-game slide.

DAL at NOP: Pelicans are 20-11 at home.

CLE at MIA: Heat are 21-12 at home.

CHI at DEN: Nuggets have won four in a row.

OKC at PHX: Both sides on three-game win streaks.

TOR at LAC: Clippers are 3-7 in last 10 games.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Monte Morris (back): Questionable

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf): Questionable / Justise Winslow (ankle), Anfernee Simons (ankle): OUT

BOS - Payton Pritchard (ankle): Questionable / Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

DAL - JaVale McGee (ankle), Reggie Bullock (quadriceps): Questionable

NOP - Jose Alvarado (leg), Larry Nance (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Kevin Love (ribs): Questionable / Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

DEN - Michael Porter (illness): Probable / Vlatko Cancar (wrist): Questionable

OKC - Jalen Williams (wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen): OUT

PHX - Landry Shamet (foot): OUT

LAC - Norman Powell (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($8,800) at Wizards

Young topped 50 DK points six times and is averaging 25.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 2.0 steals through 10 games. He should keep up the strong play against the Wizards, who face the second game of a back-to-back and are dealing with injury trouble in the backcourt. Young also recorded 45 DK points in his previous encounter with the Wizards this season.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,100) vs. Trail Blazers

Brown logged at least 50 DK points in three straight outings, with a high of 63.8, while averaging 32.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He has another chance to shine against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to shooting guards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.7 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,400) vs. Mavericks

Ingram continues to lead his squad, averaging 25.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists, with a high of 59.5 DK points over the last five games. He has a great chance to flourish once again, as the Mavs face the second game of a back-to-back and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.6 percent from the field.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,800) vs. Thunder

Durant is averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks, with a high of 52.8 DK points in three games since joining the Suns. He faces another excellent chance to thrive against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds and fourth-most points per game to power forwards.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) vs. Bulls

Jokic continues to dominate the stat sheet, averaging 20.8 points, 14.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists through five games, including a high of 86.3 DK points. The Nuggets' big man totaled 41.5 DK points in his last encounter with the Bulls and should prosper again, as they remain relatively undersized in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,500) vs. Thunder

Since Kevin Durant made his debut with the Suns, Booker has been on fire, averaging 36.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 steals, including two games with at least 60 DK points. Booker should continue to excel with a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's most free throws and fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Value Picks

Daniel Gafford, Wizards ($5,000) vs. Hawks

Gafford is averaging 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 10 games, including four with more than 25 DK points and a high of 36.8. He faces a favorable opportunity to stand out against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game and the 11th-most points per game to centers.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,700) vs. Cavaliers

Martin is on a roll, averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the last three games, including a high of 33.5 DK points in the most recent outing. He faces a tough matchup against the Cavaliers, but he could also be up for a boost in playing time if Kevin Love (questionable) is sidelined.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($3,800) vs. Bulls

Brown continues to deliver a well-rounded effort off the bench, averaging 12.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last five games, including three with at least 26 DK points. He should continue to fill the stat sheet against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most threes per game.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($4,400) at Suns

Joe is expected to pick up the start in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Joe topped 25 DK points in three of his last four starts and is averaging 14.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across eight games since the All-Star break.

Patrick Beverley, Bulls ($4,100) at Nuggets

Beverley topped 20 DK points three times, and is averaging 4.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists through six games since joining the Bulls. He faces a good chance to pad his stats against the Nuggets, who give up the league's ninth-most turnovers and the fifth-most points per game to point guards.

