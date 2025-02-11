Fantasy Basketball
Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Nnaji recorded 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 146-117 victory over Portland.

Nnaji was able to take advantage of some garbage time in the lopsided win, as he put up a season-high three assists in the process. He's been trending up in February, posting averages of 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.5 minutes per contest over his last six outings.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
