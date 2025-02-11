Zeke Nnaji News: Productive off bench

Nnaji recorded 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 146-117 victory over Portland.

Nnaji was able to take advantage of some garbage time in the lopsided win, as he put up a season-high three assists in the process. He's been trending up in February, posting averages of 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.5 minutes per contest over his last six outings.