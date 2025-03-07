NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

While there are a relatively modest (by Friday night standards) eight games on the slate tonight, the injury report is as extensive as one would expect for a much larger ledger. Therefore, it's going to be another night where it's particularly important to track news on player availability on RotoWire leading up to lineup lock, considering the number of big names whose status is uncertain.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 3/7 @12:15 p.m. ET:

Cleveland Cavaliers (-16) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 234.5)

Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors (-6) (O/U: 229.0)

Memphis Grizzlies (-9.5) at Dallas Mavericks (O/U: 239.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-5.5) at Miami Heat (O/U: 215.5)

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder (-3) (O/U: 229.0)

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings (-6.5) (O/U: 233.0)

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets (-7.5) (O/U: 239.0)

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers (-8) (O/U: 217.5)

Outside of a projected Cavaliers blowout of the short-handed Hornets, Friday shapes up to be a competitive slate overall if spreads are reasonably accurate. One of the more eye-catching games in that regard is that between the Jazz and Raptors, which features two questionable defenses and a fairly high total. The Suns-Nuggets showdown has even bigger offensive expectations, and the 7.5-point projected advantage for Denver will certainly narrow if Nikola Jokic is confirmed as unavailable due to his ankle injury.

There's plenty to be optimistic about when it comes to projected totals as well, considering half the slate carries numbers well north of 230 points and the Utah-Toronto battle is just below that threshold. That also holds true for the Trail Blazers-Thunder clash, which curious sees OKC still favored by three points despite four of the five members of the first unit already confirmed as out and Chet Holmgren listed as questionable due to a leg injury.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Nikola Jokic, DEN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Jokic can't play, Zeke Nnaji is projected to start at center, while Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray will be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of increased usage based on this season's numbers when the big man is off the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (rest): OUT

In SGA's absence, Alex Caruso is likely to draw the start at point guard and Aaron Wiggins and Chet Holmgren (questionable-leg) will be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of increased usage.

Tyler Herro, MIA (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Herro misses a second straight game, Terry Rozier is likely to draw the start at point guard and both Andrew Wiggins (questionable-ankle) and Bam Adebayo will see increase in opportunity.

Jalen Brunson, NYK (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Brunson sustained a sprained ankle late in Thursday's OT loss to the Lakers, and if he can't suit up on the short turnaround Friday, Miles McBride would be in line for a spot start at point guard while Karl-Anthony Towns would see his usage bump up even further.

Jaren Jackson, MEM (ankle): OUT

In Jackson's ongoing absence, Santi Aldama (questionable-calf) will likely draw the start if healthy, with Vince Williams the next man up if Aldama is also sidelined.

Other notable injuries:

Domantas Sabonis, SAC (hamstring): OUT

Anthony Davis, DAL (thigh): OUT

Jalen Williams, OKC (wrist): OUT

RJ Barrett, TOR (rest): OUT

Malik Monk, SAC (toe): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): OUT

Mark Williams, CHA (foot): OUT

John Collins, UTA (back): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (rest): OUT

P.J. Washington, DAL (ankle): OUT

Norman Powell, LAC (hamstring): OUT

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (back): OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC (nose): OUT

Deandre Ayton, POR (calf): OUT

OG Anunoby, NYK (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Bradley Beal, PHO (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Chet Holmgren, OKC (leg): QUESTIONABLE

Deni Avdija, POR (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Keyonte George, UTA (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Andrew Wiggins, MIA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Santi Aldama, MEM (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Rudy Gobert, MIN (back): QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Gordon, DEN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

LaMelo Ball, CHA (illness): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary that has a chance to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,700).

Jokic was able to play through the ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Friday's game during Wednesday's win over the Kings, a game in which he scored 45 FD points across 38 minutes. He'd also averaged 60.5 FD points in the eight games prior and scored 50.7 across only 29 minutes the last time he saw the Suns on Feb. 8.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,600)

Edwards scored 50.6 FD points his most recent time on the floor Wednesday and also tallied 65.5 FD points three games ago, which should keep him very popular at his salary.

James Harden, LAC ($9,500)

Harden has put up 55.7 and 63.3 FD points in his last two games, the latter coming via a 50-point outburst Wednesday against the Pistons.

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,300)

KD is averaging 45.7 FD points in his last 10 games while eclipsing 55 FD points on three occasions in that span, flashing a ceiling that should keep him highly rostered at his salary.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,200)

If Brunson is able to play through his ankle injury, he should be as popular as usual considering he's put up at least 49 FD points in four of his last five games and carries a ceiling befitting a much higher salary.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,100)

Barnes put up 48.1 FD points in his most recent game against the Magic on Tuesday, scored 46.6 three games ago, has had two full days off and is facing the vulnerable Jazz defense, all factors that should keep him highly rostered Friday.

Key Values

Kyle Filipowski, UTA at TOR ($6,500)

Filipowski is getting some very valuable experience during John Collins' extended absence due to a back injury, with the rookie thriving the more reps he gets. Filipowski comes into Friday having just posted 40.6 FD points via a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double in his most recent game Wednesday against the Wizards, his third straight contest with at least 32 FD points. Zooming further out to a 13-game sample, Filipowski is averaging 13.5 points (on 56.4 percent shooting, including 51.1 percent from three-point range), 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across a modest 22.3 minutes per contest, a span during which he's recorded at least 30 FD points on five occasions. The second-round pick could be in for another run with the first unit Friday against a Raptors squad that ranks No. 21 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (26.8) and surrendered 50.1 FD points per contest to the position in the last seven games.

Stephon Castle, SAN at SAC ($6,400)

Castle had a couple of very atypically unproductive performances against the Pelicans in late February, but otherwise, the ascendant rookie has been stellar whether in a starting role or on the second unit. Castle enters Friday having scored 33.8 to 46.9 FD points in four straight games, scoring at least 40.1 in three of those contests. Looking at a much larger 18-game sample, Castle is averaging 30 FD points in that span dating back to Jan. 25, even when factoring in the pair of aforementioned duds versus New Orleans. Castle also has tallies of 26.8 and 33.1 FD points in two of his three prior meetings with the Kings, and Sacramento comes in allowing 37.4 percent three-point shooting to second-unit players and a 38.2 percent success rate from behind the arc to guards specifically.

Aaron Wiggins, OKC vs. POR ($5,400)

Wiggins is in for quite the busy night Friday, as he not only projects to draw a spot start for Jalen Williams, but won't have to share the floor with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort or Isaiah Hartenstein either. There's also a chance Chet Holmgren sits out due to his leg injury, and Wiggins sports a 27.6% usage rate and averages 39.3 FD points per 36 minutes when all five of his teammates are off the floor. Wiggins is also averaging a solid 23.1 FD points in 19 prior starts this season, and none of those have come with as many absences as the Thunder will have Friday. Then, the Blazers check in with a No. 21 ranking in offensive efficiency rating allowed to small forwards (23.7), furthering Wiggins' already strong case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Naji Marshall, DAL vs. MEM ($6,300); Klay Thompson, DAL vs. MEM ($5,800)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.