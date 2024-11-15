NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

It's another typical Friday night in the NBA with a massive 12-game slate. With such a deep player pool, even the many big-name injuries aren't enough to put a significant dent in our options. It's not only a terrific opportunity to take some swings on the many enticing DFS tournaments for the full schedule, but to also consider some of the smaller sub-slates involving a different strategic component when building lineups due to the lower number of matchups.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 11/15 @11:30 a.m. EST:

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic (-2) (O/U: 209.5)

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers (-4.5) (O/U: 228.5)

Detroit Pistons (-1.5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 224.5)

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks (-9.5) (O/U: 241.5)

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers (-10) (O/U: 237.5)

Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5) at San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 227.0)

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks (-9.5) (O/U: 215.5)

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder (-8) (O/U: 228.0)

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets (-5) (O/U: 214.5)

Denver Nuggets (-4.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 220.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (-7.5) (O/U: 235.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-1.5) at Sacramento Kings (O/U: 221.5)

As is expected, a slate this size offers a bit of everything from a betting perspective. It's also encouraging to see the overwhelming majority of games projected to be competitive as there's only one with a double-digit spread as of early Friday. Injuries are also playing a part in keeping some lines more modest.

In terms of totals, the night more or less projects to be right down the middle in terms of defense-centric and high-scoring affairs as there are exactly six matchups with projected totals that could be considered elevated (i.e. at least 227 points) - including three over 235. The rest predict figures that aren't as appealing, yet there's only the 76ers-Magic missing both Tyrese Maxey and Paolo Banchero that's under 210.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Nikola Jokic, DEN (personal): QUESTIONABLE

If Jokic were to sit, there would be a significant amount of usage available to be absorbed by the rest of the starting five while Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan would likely handle center duties.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Towns isn't able to play, Jericho Sims will likely start at center and the remainder of the first unit would receive more opportunities.

Ja Morant, MEM (hip): OUT

In Morant's absence, Scotty Pippen should continue starting at point guard.

DeMar DeRozan, SAC (back): DOUBTFUL

With DeRozan likely out, Doug McDermott may enter the starting five at small forward.

Desmond Bane, MEM (oblique): QUESTIONABLE

Should Bane remain out, Vince Williams or Santi Aldama could cover at small forward.

Bradley Beal, PHO (calf): OUT

Without Beal, Royce O'Neale is likely to remain in the starting five at small forward.

Jimmy Butler, MIA (ankle): OUT

Butler being unavailable means Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro could get more opportunities and Jaime Jaquez might start at small forward.

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (elbow): OUT

With Quickley out, Davion Mitchell is likely to operate as the starting point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (hamstring): OUT

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (knee): OUT

Paolo Banchero, ORL (oblique): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, TOR (back): OUT

Wendell Carter, ORL (foot): OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic, ATL (hamstring): OUT

Jaden Ivey, DET (toe): QUESTIONABLE

Nic Claxton, BKN (back): QUESTIONABLE

Andre Drummond, PHI (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jarrett Allen, CLE (leg): PROBABLE

Evan Mobley, CLE (illness): PROBABLE

Jalen Brunson, NYK (ankle): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,500), Victor Wembanyama ($11,800), Anthony Davis ($11,000), Joel Embiid ($10,900), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800) and LeBron James ($10,200).

If Jokic plays through his questionable tag, he'll be looking to build on the season-high 86.1 FD points he posted against Dallas on Sunday, his eighth tally over 60 from his last 10 games.

Wembanyama is coming off 68.8 and 71.2 FD over his last two appearances, performances that have vaulted his season average to 50.5.

Davis continues to post a floor of 40 FD with an intriguing matchup down low against Victor Wembanyama.

Embiid doesn't carry an injury designation after being given Wednesday off for rest. His elevated salary presents somewhat of a risk considering he's only logged one game so far this season and may not see much of a boost over those 26 minutes.

SGA has significantly picked it up over the last two outings with 82.1 and 52.5 FD points while averaging 23 shot attempts.

LeBron has topped 60 FD in two of his last three matchups and at least 51.1 in six straight.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,600)

Sabonis will be taking the floor without DeMar DeRozan and offers a ceiling north of 50 FD, which should keep him popular on the large slate.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($9,500)

Assuming Towns is announced as available, he should be in plenty of lineups at his salary after recording between 50.7 and 67.5 FD from three of his last five games.

Cade Cunningham, DET ($9,500)

Cunningham went off for a season-high 68.9 FD on Wednesday and has produced at least 41.9 in six straight.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,400)

Young doesn't carry an injury designation after missing Wednesday and is averaging 46.1 FD on the season.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($8,500)

Fox registered a season-high 57.2 FD Wednesday against the Suns with DeMar DeRozan missing the second half, and he's expected to take the floor without his teammate on Friday.

Key Values

Tari Eason, HOU vs. LAC ($6,200)

Eason appears set to take the next step in his development this season having already averaged career-highs in points (12.2), assists (1.3), steals (1.8) and blocks (1.2) while shooting 55.0 percent, including 36.4 from three-point range. The 2022 first-rounder is coming off the bench, but is making the most of his time on the floor with a true shooting percentage of 61.4 and 12.6 total rebound percentage among the secondary metrics. The talented wing has scored between 33.2 to 39.5 FD during his last three games and already has a tally of 57.5 to offer excellent upside at his salary. The Clippers have struggled against small forwards by allowing the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to threes (27.8) along with a league-high 53.4 percent shooting to the position.

Jared McCain, PHI at ORL ($6,200)

McCain started Wednesday against the Cavs at shooting guard and responded with 54.4 FD on the strength of a 34-point, 10-assist double-double. The rookie first-round selection took a whopping 26 shots and had also recorded between 23.2 to 32.6 FD across his three previous outings. McCain is likely to remain on the first unit Friday, making him a high-upside value proposition given his expected minutes and usage. The Magic are a tough defensive team overall, though it's worth noting they're conceding 41.9 percent three-point shooting to two-guards.

Jalen Duren, DET at TOR ($6,100)

Duren is averaging a solid 26.6 FD on the season and has already notched six efforts over 32 FD. The 2022 first-rounder has also posted four double-doubles and draws one of the most appealing matchups for centers on Friday as Toronto is surrendering the second-highest offensive efficiency rating to fives (38.7) and a league-high 67.8 FD per game to the position. The Raptors are also giving up the fifth-most points in the paint (52.3), an area where a career-high 83.1 percent of Duren's points are coming from this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Carlton Carrington, WAS at ATL ($6,100); Jonas Valanciunas, WAS at ATL ($5,900); Trey Murphy, NOP vs. DEN ($5,700); Yves Missi, NOP vs. DEN ($5,200)

