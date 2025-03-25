Zeke Nnaji News: Sees just 13 minutes

Nnaji amassed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 13 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Bulls.

With Nikola Jokic (ankle) still sidelined, Nnaji hasn't been able to take advantage of his absence. Instead, DeAndre Jordan has started two games in a row and has looked really good with the first unit. For now, Nnaji is only on the radar in deeper formats.