Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji News: Sees just 13 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Nnaji amassed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 13 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Bulls.

With Nikola Jokic (ankle) still sidelined, Nnaji hasn't been able to take advantage of his absence. Instead, DeAndre Jordan has started two games in a row and has looked really good with the first unit. For now, Nnaji is only on the radar in deeper formats.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now