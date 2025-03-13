Fantasy Football
Adoree' Jackson headshot

Adoree' Jackson News: Heading to Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

The Eagles signed Jackson to a contract Thursday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Jackson spent the last four seasons with the Giants after playing with the Titans for the first four years of his NFL career. He played in 14 regular-season games (including five starts) in 2024 and finished with 28 tackles (18 solo), five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Jackson could compete with Kelee Ringo for the second starting outside corner job opposite Quinyon Mitchell if the Eagles opt to use Cooper DeJean in the slot corner role.

Adoree' Jackson
Philadelphia Eagles
