Thursday Night Football Picks: Giants vs. Cowboys Odds and Best Bets

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Week 4 gets underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants. Let's dig into the betting options for this game and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 13-8 (+3.42 units)

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Cowboys: Spread -6 (-108), -250 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Giants: Spread +6 (-112), +215 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Game Total: 45.5 points (Caesars)

Both of these teams enter with 1-2 records. The Cowboys come off a loss to the Ravens, while the Giants are riding the highs of their Week 3 victory over the Browns. Both teams are also mostly healthy on offense with no injuries of note to their top skill players.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

Jalen Tolbert over 27.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

CeeDee Lamb gets all the headlines at wide receiver for the Cowboys, and rightfully so. Brandin Cooks has disappointed as their number 2 option, totalling just eight receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown through three games. With the Cowboys struggling to produce on the ground, they will likely continue to rely on their passing attack moving forward.

Jalen Tolbert has emerged as a bright spot, with three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens last week. The week prior, he posted six receptions for 82 yards against the Saints. In terms of his receiving yards prop, an encouraging stat for Tolbert is that his average depth of target is 14.1 yards. Cornerbacks Dru Phillips (calf) and Adoree' Jackson (calf) are out for the Giants, making this over for Tolbert appealing.

Rico Dowdle over 14.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott have split the running back position for the Cowboys. Neither player has logged more than 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps in a game. Dowdle got on the field more the last two games, but likely a result of the Cowboys needing to throw a lot to try and come back from early deficits. Still, even when the Cowboys dominated the Browns in Week 1, Dowdle saw 45.0 percent of their offensive snaps.

Dowdle comes off back-to-back performances with at least 24 receiving yards. Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler both had at least 15 receiving yards versus the Giants in Week 1. Austin Ekeler posted 47 receiving yards against them in Week 2. Jerome Ford had 33 receiving yards against them last week. Dowdle could blow past this total.

Daniel Jones over 31.5 pass attempts (-114 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Daniel Jones has two things working in his favor this season. First, he finally has a top wide receiver in Malik Nabers. Second, he is playing behind an offensive line that is significantly better than last season. It's not one of the best units in the league, but after last years' complete disaster, any improvement is noteworthy. Jones has looked better the last two weeks, throwing a total of four touchdown passes.

The Cowboys can put points on the board in a hurry with Dak Prescott leading the way. The Giants might be forced to throw more than they are accustomed to in order to keep pace. Jones attempted 42 passes against the Vikings in Week 1 and 34 passes last week against the Browns. Expect him to stay busy in this matchup.

Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction

The last time the Cowboys lost to the Giants was in Week 17 of the 2020 season. As bad as they have played the last two weeks, they are the better team here. The lack of depth at cornerback remains a problem for the Giants and should help the Cowboys even up their record at 2-2 for the season.