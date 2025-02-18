Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Resumes running in rehab

Hutchinson (lower leg) posted a video of himself sprinting at the Lions' training facility on his personal Instagram account Monday, Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hutchinson had reportedly been aiming to return in time for the Super Bowl early February, had Detroit advanced to that point in the playoffs, so it's no surprise to see him now share encouraging recovery progress. The star defensive end tallied 7.5 sacks across just five regular-season appearances in 2024, before fracturing the tibia and fibula in his left leg and being placed on IR. All indications are that Hutchinson remains fully on track for the start of the Lions' offseason program, as reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press during Super Bowl week.