Amari Cooper Injury: Inactive Sunday

Cooper (wrist) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Since the Bills began their Week 9 prep, Cooper -- who was also inactive last weekend -- has logged six straight limited practices. With his second straight absence confirmed and Keon Coleman (wrist) having been previously ruled out, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins and Curtis Samuel are in line to lead Buffalo's Week 10 wideout corps, with Jalen Virgil and Tyrell Shavers also available to mix in. Cooper's next chance to see game action will arrive Nov. 17 against the Chiefs.