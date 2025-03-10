Andre Cisco Injury: Lands with Gang Green

The Jets agreed to terms with Cisco on a one-year, $10 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A third-round pick by the Jaguars in 2021, Cisco appeared in 63 regular-season games across four seasons in Jacksonville, making 47 starts. Cisco started 14 of the 16 games in which he appeared last season, finishing with 68 tackles (44 solo) and seven pass breakups, including one interception. Look for Cisco to slot in as a starting safety for the Jets, with all three of Chuck Clark, Jalen Mills and Ashtyn Davis headed to free agency.