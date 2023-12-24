Gameday Injuries: Week 16

The Jets' Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after the team

The Seahawks' Geno Smith is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Titans after not playing in either of Seattle's last two games due to a groin strain. Smith was inactive two games ago against the 49ers before dressing for the Week 15 win over the Eagles but ceding the start to Drew Lock , who ultimately led Seattle to an upset victory. Smith's return to the starting job versus Tennessee will relegate Lock back to his usual No. 2 role.

The Texans C.J. Stroud (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In the talented rookie signal-caller's second consecutive absence, veteran Case Keenum , who threw for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception while helping lead Houston to an overtime win against the Titans in Week 15, will draw a second consecutive start.

We're in the heart of the fantasy playoffs, but unfortunately, the injury bug isn't being very cooperative, as it is prone to do late in the season. With many big names populating the injury landscape and fantasy seasons hanging in the balance, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Jets' Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after the team activated him from injured reserve Wednesday but also announced he's not expected to play in any of the final three games of the season. However, the activation does allow Rodgers to continue practicing as he tries to build back strength and confidence heading into the offseason. Zach Wilson, when healthy, is expected to remain the starter but won't be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Commanders due to his concussion.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Per Saturday reports, Lawrence cleared concussion protocol during the day and traveled with the team to Tampa Bay, leaving him poised to start in the key interconference matchup. C.J. Beathard will be poised to handle starting quarterback duties should Lawrence have a setback.

The Titans' Will Levis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, the rookie will not suit up versus Seattle, leaving veteran Ryan Tannehill in line to make his first start since Week 6.

The Jets' Zach Wilson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his stead, Trevor Siemian, who threw for 110 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in relief of Wilson during the Week 15 loss to the Dolphins, will draw the start, with Brett Rypien serving as the No. 2 quarterback.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a thumb injury that required surgery. Taylor, who's topped out at 23 carries in a single game this season, figures to return to a heavy workload considering backfield mate Zack Moss (arm) has been ruled out.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In his stead, Antonio Gibson and rookie Chris Rodriguez, who worked in a near-even split in Robinson's stead against the Rams in Week 15, will handle the bulk of Washington's ground attack.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. Stevenson's third straight absence will keep veteran Ezekiel Elliott in the lead back role, while JaMycal Hasty and Kevin Harris serve as complementary options.

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs after sandwiching two missed practices around a limited Friday session. Late-week beat writer reports indicate interim head coach Antonio Pierce expects all key skill position players to play versus Kansas City, but if Jacobs has a setback, Zamir White will be set to serve as Las Vegas' top back.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. As per early Sunday reports, Walker is expected to play and handle his usual lead back role ahead of Zach Charbonnet.

The Vikings' Alexander Mattison (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Mattison is expected to play at less than full health but serve as more of a complementary option to Ty Chandler, who totaled 157 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 26 touches versus the Bengals in Week 15.

The Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon (groin) is out for Monday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, Clyde Edwards-Helaire should handle the bulk of complementary/pass-catching work.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. Pacheco will return to the No. 1 role in Kansas City's backfield versus Las Vegas.

The Colts' Zack Moss (forearm) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. His absence will be offset by the return of Jonathan Taylor from a thumb injury and will allow Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to continue serving in No. 2 and No. 3 roles, respectively.

The Packers' AJ Dillon (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Dillon can't suit up, Patrick Taylor will be in line to serve as Aaron Jones' backup versus Carolina.

The Bears' D'Onta Foreman (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing Thursday's practice and getting in a limited session Friday. If Foreman can't play, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson will be in line to handle all of Chicago's early-down work.

The Ravens' Keaton Mitchell (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. The loss of the speedy back should lead to Justice Hill returning to the No. 2 role behind Gus Edwards beginning with Monday night's game against the 49ers.

The Bears' Travis Homer (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Homer can't play, Roschon Johnson should be in line for a bump in snaps.

The Jets' Israel Abanikanda (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Abanikanda can't play, Dalvin Cook would be in line for more opportunities behind Breece Hall.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens after finishing the week with two limited sessions. If Mitchell sits out a second straight game, Jordan Mason will once again fill the No. 2 role behind Christian McCaffrey.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, head coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic about the star receiver's ability to suit up versus Dallas, noting Hill had a good week of practice with no setbacks. If there were any downgrade to that outlook and Hill was unable to suit up, Jaylen Waddle, who starred in his teammate's absence against the Jets in Week 15, would once again handle No. 1 receiver duties, while the likes of Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios would be in line for a notable bump in targets.

The Ravens' Zay Flowers (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers despite finishing the week with two full practices after a limited Thursday session. If Flowers were unable to play, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman would be set to operate at Baltimore's top two receivers.

The Texans' Nico Collins (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Collins is expected to play and reclaim his No. 1 receiver role with Noah Brown serving in the No. 2 role alongside him.

The Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos after finishing the week with a missed practice following limited Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Jalen Reagor should move up to the No. 3 role in his absence.

The Colts' Michael Pittman (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full Thursday session. As per Saturday reports, Pittman cleared concussion protocol Friday only to begin experiencing symptoms again once the team landed in Atlanta on Saturday. His absence leaves Josh Downs and Alec Pierce as Indianapolis' top two receivers versus Atlanta.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In Watson's likely absence, Romeo Doubs will remain in the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay, while Jayden Reed (toe) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) will be among those likely to also benefit if they play through their injuries.

The Packers' Jayden Reed (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. If Reed can't play, Dontayvion Wicks, who's expected to play through his ankle issue, and Malik Heath would bump up the depth chart behind Romeo Doubs.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, Richie James should see an increase in his targets as a shorter-area receiver similar to Toney.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In his absence, Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore should serve as Arizona's top two receivers versus Chicago.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones isn't expected to play.

The Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hand) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Chris Moore should see his downfield role expand as a result, beginning with Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Chiefs' Skyy Moore (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, ending his regular season.

The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Wicks is expected to play.

The Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Tyler Scott is slated to fill the No. 3 receiver role.

The Cardinals' Greg Dortch (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Dortch can't play, veteran Zach Pascal should bump up a notch on the depth chart.

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week.

The Titans' Kyle Philips (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after sandwiching a pair of absences around a limited Thursday session.

The Vikings' Jalen Nailor (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week.

The Raiders' DJ Turner (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs after only getting in a limited Saturday practice this week.

The Jets' Jason Brownlee is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with two full practices following a limited Wednesday session.

TIGHT ENDS

The Patriots' Hunter Henry (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. Mike Geisicki should enjoy a bigger role in his teammate's absence.

The Bears' Cole Kmet (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Kmet is expected to suit up versus Arizona.

The Raiders' Michael Mayer (toe) is out for Monday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Austin Hooper should serve as the top tight end versus Kansas City.

The Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing Friday's practice. If Okonkwo can't play, rookie Josh Whyle (knee) should serve as the top tight end if he can play through his injury.

The Panthers' Ian Thomas (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after finishing the week with a full practice following back-to-back limited sessions.

The Titans' Josh Whyle (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks despite practicing in full all week.

The Lions' Brock Wright (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week.

The Cardinals' Geoff Swaim (calf) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Jaguars' Tyson Campbell (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Lions' Jerry Jacobs (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Titans' Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Vikings' Byron Murphy (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Eagles' Darius Slay (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Giants.

The Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Commanders' Percy Butler (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys

The Buccaneers' Ryan Neal is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing Week 15 with a back injury.

The Jaguars' Andre Cisco (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Patriots' Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.

The Dolphins' DeShon Elliott is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing the Week 15 game against the Jets due to a concussion.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.

The Cowboys' Malik Hooker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Titans' K'Von Wallace (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Packers' Darnell Savage (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Packers' Rudy Ford (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Jets' Jordan Whitehead (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.

The Texans' Maliek Collins (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The 49ers' Javon Hargrave (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Giants' Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles.

The Vikings' Harrison Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Falcons' David Onyemata (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Monday night's game against the Ravens..

Linebackers

The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.

The Lions' Derrick Barnes (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Vikings' Jordan Hicks (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Texans' Blake Cashman (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Eagles' Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) is questionable for Monday's game against the Giants.

The Vikings' Ivan Pace (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Texans' Denzel Perryman (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Patriots' Jahlani Tavai (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.

The Browns' Anthony Walker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Eagles' Zach Cunningham (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Giants.