Gameday Injuries: Week 15

The Seahawks' Geno Smith (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As was the case prior to Seattle's Week 14 matchup against the 49ers, Smith's status could come down to how he feels in pregame warmups. If the veteran can't suit up for a second straight game, Drew Lock , who threw

The Texans C.J. Stroud (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Stroud didn't make the trip to Tennessee with his teammates but will have a chance to return for Houston's Week 16 game on Christmas Eve against the Browns. Meanwhile, veteran Case Keenum , who has only served as the emergency quarterback this season behind Stroud and Davis Mills , will draw the start over the latter versus Tennessee, per Saturday night reports.

We're at the start of the fantasy postseason in many leagues, and the injury report is unfortunately a bit on the robust side. There are big names either already confirmed unavailable or in danger of sitting out at quarterback, running back and receiver, although there are also some noteworthy returns to action expected. With plenty to sort through on an important week, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

We're at the start of the fantasy postseason in many leagues, and the injury report is unfortunately a bit on the robust side. There are big names either already confirmed unavailable or in danger of sitting out at quarterback, running back and receiver, although there are also some noteworthy returns to action expected. With plenty to sort through on an important week, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Texans C.J. Stroud (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Stroud didn't make the trip to Tennessee with his teammates but will have a chance to return for Houston's Week 16 game on Christmas Eve against the Browns. Meanwhile, veteran Case Keenum, who has only served as the emergency quarterback this season behind Stroud and Davis Mills, will draw the start over the latter versus Tennessee, per Saturday night reports.

The Seahawks' Geno Smith (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As was the case prior to Seattle's Week 14 matchup against the 49ers, Smith's status could come down to how he feels in pregame warmups. If the veteran can't suit up for a second straight game, Drew Lock, who threw for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions versus San Francisco in Smith's stead, would be in line for a second consecutive start.

RUNNING BACKS

The Dolphins' De'Von Achane (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Achane were to sit out, Jeff Wilson Jr. would be in line to serve as the No. 2 back behind Raheem Mostert versus New York.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his stead, Antonio Gibson and rookie Chris Rodriguez are set to handle the bulk of Washington's ground attack, although which will serve as the primary early-down back remains in question leading into the contest.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. Stevenson's second straight absence should tee up veteran Ezekiel Elliott, who logged 29 touches the lead back versus the Steelers in Week 14, for another run with the No. 1 role, while JaMycal Hasty and Kevin Harris serve as complementary options.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) remains out for Sunday's games against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his second straight absence, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who posted 68 yards on 13 total touches in Week 14 against the Bills, should serve as Kansas City's primary early-down back while Jerick McKinnon rotates in for complementary touches and passing downs.

The Packers' Aaron Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to play after missing the last three games. The veteran could walk back into a hefty workload if backfield mate A.J. Dillon, who's questionable due to the broken thumb he suffered Monday night against the Giants, is unable to play.

The Packers' AJ Dillon (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week, a session he logged while wearing a cast on the broken right thumb he suffered in Monday night's loss to the Giants. If Dillon can't suit up, Patrick Taylor and practice squad call-up Kenyan Drake are in line to serve as the backups to Aaron Jones, who's expected to return from a three-game absence.

The Saints' Jamaal Williams (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Williams is expected to play and fill his usual No. 2 role behind Alvin Kamara.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamaal Williams, who's expected to play through his groin injury, should see the bulk of snaps and touches behind Alvin Kamara, while the versatile Lynn Bowden and Taysom Hill could also handle a handful of rush attempts.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting in a limited Wednesday practice this week. In Mitchell's absence, Jordan Mason, who scored a touchdown on four carries in Week 14 while Mitchell sat out, will once again fill the No. 2 role behind Christian McCaffrey.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. As per Saturday night reports, the team will allow Hill to determine his availability based on how he feels Sunday morning. If the star wideout ultimately doesn't play, Jaylen Waddle will move into a clear No. 1 role versus a New York defense allowing an NFL-low 159.4 passing yards per road game, while Cedrick Wilson and Braxton Berrios would move up to the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively. It's worth noting that even with Hill available in the Week 12 meeting between the clubs, the Jets held Tua Tagovailoa to 243 passing yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

The Saints' Chris Olave (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after failing to practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Olave's availability isn't expected to be decided until pregame warmups, but there isn't a lot of optimism regarding his chances of playing. If he were to sit out, Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill, who are expected to return from Week 14 absences, would likely be in for sizable boosts in opportunity, while Lynn Bowden, rookie A.T. Perry and tight end Juwan Johnson could also see a bump in targets.

The Texans' Nico Collins (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Collins isn't expected to suit up versus Tennessee. In his likely absence, Noah Brown, who's expected to once again play through his lingering knee issue, is set to serve as the No. 1 receiver for veteran fill-in starter Case Keenum, while Robert Woods, rookie Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie and tight end Dalton Schultz could all benefit in the form of more targets as well.

The Bears' DJ Moore (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but managed to finish the week with a full practice after a Wednesday absence and limited session Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, the talented wideout is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Darnell Mooney would step into the No. 1 receiver role against a Cleveland defense that's allowed an NFL-low 105.1 passing yards per home game.

The Cowboys' Brandin Cooks (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after finishing the week with two missed practices. As per early Sunday reports, Cooks is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Michael Gallup would move into the No. 2 role alongside CeeDee Lamb.

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but finished the week with a full Friday practice after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Godwin is expected to play. If there were to be a setback, rookie Trey Palmer would be in line to move into the No. 2 role alongside Mike Evans.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Parker is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, rookie Demario Douglas, who's off the injury report after a two-game absence due to a concussion, would likely serve as New England's No. 1 receiver.

The Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. Despite Friday beat writer reports indicating Smith-Schuster is expected to play, an early Sunday follow-up report disputes the notion and implies the veteran wideout's availability is truly up in the air. If Smith-Schuster ultimately can suit up, he'll likely fill either a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver role depending on the availability of DeVante Parker (knee).

The Patriots' Demario Douglas is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full session Friday following a two-game absence due to a concussion. The rookie sixth-round pick, who posted a 17-188 line on 25 targets in the last three games he played before his injury, could serve as New England's No. 1 receiver if DeVante Parker (knee) can't suit up.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. If Watson misses a second straight game, Romeo Doubs will remain in the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay, while impressive rookie Jayden Reed reprise his Week 14 role as the No. 2 wideout versus a short-handed Tampa Bay secondary.

The Saints' Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants after putting in two limited practices and a full session this past week following a one-game absence due to a thigh injury. In his return, Shaheed could be walking back into a No. 1 receiver role with Chris Olave (ankle) uncertain to play.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Michael Wilson, who's also expected to suit up and play through a shoulder issue, could move into a de facto No. 1 receiver role.

The Texans' Noah Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Brown will play and fill the No. 1 receiver role for Houston with Nico Collins expected to be sidelined by his calf injury. However, Brown will be catching passes from Case Keenum and not C.J. Stroud, with the latter ruled out with the concussion he suffered against the Jets in Week 14.

The Rams' Tutu Atwell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders but progressed from a missed absence Wednesday to a full practice Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, Atwell is unlikely to play. In his expected absence, veteran Demarcus Robinson is expected to move into the No. 3 receiver role against a vulnerable Washington pass defense.

The Cardinals' Michael Wilson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Wilson is expected to play and would likely slide back into the No. 2 receiver role alongside Marquise Brown, who's also projected to suit up despite a heel injury.

The Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing Friday's practice. If Westbrook-Ikhine can't suit up, Treyon Burks would move into the No. 2 receiver role, and both he and veteran Chris Moore could see more downfield targets.

The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Wicks can't suit up, rookie Malik Heath, who caught an impressive go-ahead touchdown against the Giants in Week 14, would likely serve as Green Bay's No. 3 receiver.

The Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Tyler Scott is slated to fill the No. 3 receiver role.

The Patriots' Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. If Thornton can't play, Kayshon Boutte could be set to serve as New England's No. 4 receiver.

The Titans' Kyle Philips (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after failing to practice all week. In his absence, Colton Dowell could move up a spot on the depth chart.

The Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but finished the week with a limited Friday practice after missing Thursday's session. If Tolbert can't suit up, the electrifying KaVontae Turpin would slot into the No. 4 receiver role.

The Jets' Jason Brownlee (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In his absence, Randall Cobb is expected to handle No. 4 receiver duties versus Miami.

TIGHT ENDS

The Giants' Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after being activated from injured reserve Saturday following a five-game absence. Waller was able to put in two limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday reports, the talented tight end is expected to play. His presence should certainly provide a boost to undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, who's also shown some solid rapport with receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt in recent games.

The Saints' Taysom Hill is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full session following a one-game absence due to foot and hand injuries. The highly versatile Hill could be in for an expanded role as a pass catcher in his return if Chris Olave (ankle) sits out versus New York.

The Rams' Tyler Higbee is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with two full practices following a one-game absence due to a neck injury. Higbee will slide back into his usual No. 1 tight end role against Washington's vulnerable pass defense.

The Texans' Dalton Schultz is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans after a full week of practice following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Schultz will slide back into his usual No. 1 tight end role versus Tennessee and relegate Brevin Jordan to his familiar reserve role in the process.

The Panthers' Hayden Hurst (concussion) was placed on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season. In his ongoing absence, Tommy Tremble and Stephen Sullivan will serve as Carolina's tight ends in Week 15 against the Falcons with Ian Thomas (ankle) sidelined.

The Panthers' Ian Thomas (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. Tommy Tremble and Stephen Sullivan will handle Carolina's tight end duties versus Atlanta.

The Cardinals' Geoff Swaim (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Swaim can't suit up, Elijah Higgins would move into the No. 2 tight end role behind Trey McBride versus San Francisco.

The Titans' Josh Whyle (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Trevon Wesco should once again serve as the No. 2 tight end versus Houston.

KICKERS

The Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and he doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in full all week following a five-game absence due to a quadriceps injury.

The Falcons' Younghoe Koo (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. However, as per Saturday night reports, Atlanta did not add a kicker to its roster, lending credence to the notion Koo should be able to carry out his usual placekicking duties.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Cowboys' Stephon Gilmore (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills. Per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Jaguars' Tyson Campbell (quadriceps) is out for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Eagles' Darius Slay (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Seahawks.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers. Per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Texans' Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his regular season.

Safeties

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Bills' Micah Hyde (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles.

The Eagles' Jaquan Brisker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Buccaneers' Ryan Neal (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Jaguars' Andre Cisco (groin) is out for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

The Dolphins' DeShon Elliott (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Ravens' Kyle Hamilton (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Jaguars.

The Cowboys' Malik Hooker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Packers' Darnell Savage (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers' Xavier Woods (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Titans' Denico Autry (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Bills' A.J. Epenesa (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Rams' Aaron Donald (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders. As per early Sunday reports, Donald is expected to play.

The 49ers' Javon Hargrave (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Giants' Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Falcons' David Onyemata (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Linebackers

The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Panthers' Brian Burns (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Texans' Blake Cashman (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Texans' Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Buccaneers' Devin White (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Falcons' Nate Landman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Chiefs' Drue Tranquill is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

The Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Browns' Anthony Walker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Eagles' Zach Cunningham (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Seahawks.

The Commanders' Jamin Davis (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.

The Packers' Quay Walker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.