NFL Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Stroud Out Again, Collins Plans to Play

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

With Kenny Pickett officially OUT vs. Bengals, Mason Rudolph will start and Mitch Trubisky will be the back up, per Tomlin.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder)

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Saturday Games

RB Ty Johnson (shoulder)

Early Games

Collins said he'll be ready to play, following limited practices Wednesday and Friday. If so, it's a big hit to Noah Brown's value, especially with Case Keenum replacing C.J. Stroud under center.

The Packers are banged up all around this week, apart from the O-line being healthy. Wicks and Dillon at least appear on track to play, whereas Christian Watson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful and Reed didn't practice at all this week. Reed might still suit up, but without any practice he looks no better than 50/50 and might have his role scaled back even if he plays.

Levis returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, apaprently doing enough to be listed as questionable rather than doubtful/out. Ryan Tannehill will start if Levis isn't deemed ready.

Moss didn't practice at all this week, while Pittman cleared concussion protocol but then ended up with a questionable tag anyway due to a shoulder injury he apparently picked up during practice. I'm guessing Pittman plays and Moss doesn't.

#Texans wide receiver Nico Collins @lbg_nico7 said he's back from calf injury and will be ready for Sunday's game against #Browns @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/khfvnWbleR — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 21, 2023

Late-Afternoon Games

Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Jones isn't likely to play, whereas Lawrence is better than 50/50 to do so. That's the ideal scenario for Calvin Ridley's volume, though he'll be facing a Bucs defense that probably isn't as bad as it looks on paper given how Tampa's injury issues have cleared up quite a bit the past two weeks.

Hill managed back-to-back limited practices to close out the week, and I'm guessing he'll suit up even if he's not at his best. The Dolphins can't afford to take this game lightly with matchups against Baltimore and Buffalo on the horizon. As great as the 10-4 record looks, they could still feasibly land anywhere between first and sixth/seventh for AFC playoff seeding.

Dortch should play, and could see quite a few targets with Marquise Brown (heel) ruled out this week and seemingly uncertain to play again this season.

Foreman and Kmet are two I don't really have a feel for. Kmet was a mid-week addition but still managed limited practices Thursday and Friday. Foreman missed Thursday's practice due to a personal mater, and then returned Friday as a limited participant. I'm not sure why an off-field thing would limit his participation or threaten his game availability, unless it's some kind of dispute with the organization that's being kept under wraps. Anyway, the Chicago backfield has been a three-man affair with subpar cumulative production, and Roschon Johnson ultimately got the most snaps and touches last week. A Foreman absence would make Johnson much more attractive as a Week 16 play, though still rather risky.

Primetime/Monday Games

Jacobs returned to a limited practice Friday, while Smith sat out for a second straight day. I'll try to post an update Saturday evening after the teams from the three Monday games release their final injury reports. It's unclear if McKinnon and Edwards-Helaire, in particular, are actually in danger of missing the upcoming game. Mayer definitely is, as his workload was scaled back last week and he's now missed back-to-back practices. Another thing to keep an eye on is the banged-up San Francisco defensive front, though that's another thing that's hard to get a feel for as of Friday evening.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen