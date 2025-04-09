Asante Samuel Injury: Medical concern limiting interest

Samuel (neck/shoulder) remains unsigned and has a "medical concern" that's impacting teams' interest in him, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo also confirmed the medical concern is related to the neck/shoulder injury that limited Samuel to four games in 2024. A previous report said he's dealing with something similar to stinger symptoms, only lasting for months rather than weeks. The 2021 second-round pick made 47 starts in four years with the Chargers, recording double-digit pass defenses and exactly two interceptions each of his first three years on the team. Samuel reportedly visited with the Cardinals a couple weeks ago, but there haven't been any other reports of visits or serious interest, leaving him as one of the top unsigned players heading into the second month of the NFL league year.