Monday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This article is part of our Showdown/Single Game DFS Breakdown series.

Both the Cardinals (2-4) and the Chargers (3-2) went into the season with reasonable playoff ambitions, but both teams have seen their share of early-season turbulence, be it due to injury or whatever else. Similarly, both teams are feeling the heat as it becomes clear that any more losses in the short term would do serious damage to their still-flickering playoff hopes. The Cardinals might be more desperate for this reason – 2-5 teams generally miss the playoffs – but it's not as if Jim Harbaugh's Chargers are going to sleepwalk into a trap. The over/under is at 44.0, with the visiting Chargers favored by 1.5 points.

QUARTERBACK

Kyler Murray ($10800 DK, $16500 FD) has struggled more than he should so far in 2024, but a poor showing here would be truly disheartening given that the Chargers might be down to their third-string boundary corner. As much as any starting quarterback has their ups and downs, this is one setting where Murray can't afford to fall flat. In theory, there's no good reason Murray shouldn't be an advisable pick on this slate.

Justin Herbert ($9000 DK, $14000 FD) has his own case for the slate as he takes on this weak Arizona defense, and if the Chargers offense could ever get healthy Herbert should flip the switch and reestablish himself as one of the league's most productive quarterbacks. The problem even in this game is that the Chargers are not healthy at receiver, with the latest development being the absence of Quentin Johnston. Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer are good, but the Chargers are getting zero production from the tight ends and the likely WR3 in this game is Simi Fehoko. If Herbert produces here it's because he went Beast Mode, which he does do sometimes.

RUNNING BACK

J.K. Dobbins ($9400 DK, $14500 FD) has been one of the league's most pleasant surprises in 2024, and he should keep functioning as the clear RB1 for the Chargers with Gus Edwards out. The Arizona run defense is better than it was in 2023, but it's still probably one of the worst in the league. Kimani Vidal ($4400 DK, $7500 FD) also appears plenty capable, and he should get any running back snaps that don't go to Dobbins.

James Conner ($9800 DK, $15000 FD) needs to produce for the Cardinals to be competitive, so they'll presumably give Conner a hefty workload here one way or another. The question of returns isn't as easy to guess, because the Cardinals offense has been creaky at best and the Chargers play inspired defense, even if they're not dominant. The Chargers have allowed just 4.3 yards per carry and only one rushing touchdown to opposing running backs. If Emari Demercado ($4000 DK, $7500 FD) plays a lot again then it means that the Cardinals are probably losing by a lot, again. Trey Benson ($3600 DK, $7000 FD) is explosive but is stuck in a minimal change-of-pace role.

WIDE RECEIVER + TIGHT END

Marvin Harrison ($10000 DK, $12500 FD) needs to have a big game here if the Cardinals want to win the game, and the matchup is great on paper with the Chargers potentially without their top two boundary corners. It's not often that Harrison will get to run against a third-string corner, but he will in this game. Trey McBride ($9600 DK, $12000 FD) would ideally get going in this game, too, especially given that Michael Wilson ($7600 DK, $11000 FD) might be playing through an ankle tweak, but Wilson is capable in his own right. Other pass catchers might pop up for the Cardinals, too, but it's difficult to tell where the playing time might be headed between checkdown specialist Greg Dortch ($5200 DK, $9500 FD) and the recently reinstated Zay Jones ($6400 DK, $8000 FD). Backup tight end Elijah Higgins ($1600 DK, $6500 FD) might be a decent punt play, though one understood as a McBride fade.

Joshua Palmer ($5400 DK, $8000 FD) looks like a good value here, as his price has been dragged down by his early-season injury struggles. It seems like Palmer is getting healthier lately, and he should be able to pose a threat to a defense as weak as this one. With that said, Ladd McConkey ($7800 DK, $10000 FD) is clearly the most threatening Chargers wideout when he's on the field. The concern is that McConkey is working through a hip issue, which could limit his snap count if it flares back up. Simi Fehoko ($1200 DK, $6000 FD) could be a good punt pick with Quentin Johnston doubtful, though Fehoko himself is working through a shoulder issue of his own. Will Dissly ($2800 DK, $7000 FD) is your TE1 for the Chargers, but as a blocking specialist he should be understood as a punt pick. There's an off chance that DJ Chark returns for this game, and if he did it would probably sap playing time from Fehoko.

KICKER

Cameron Dicker ($5000 DK, $9000 FD) doesn't have standout leg strength but his accuracy is almost automatic – Dicker has yet to miss an NFL field goal attempt under 50 yards, converting all 32 attempts. And when Dicker does get called on from beyond 50, to this point he has generally converted those too, making 9 of 12 such attempts. There's plenty of reason to consider Dicker as part of a single-game card.

Chad Ryland ($4600 DK, $9000 FD) is considerably less proven than Dicker, converting just 16 of 25 field goal attempts in 2023. The good news is that he has made 5 of 6 field goals in 2024, but none from beyond 50 yards. Ryland doesn't project that well as a single-game kicker given the lack of demonstrated range.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Although the Chargers offense is less than imposing at the moment, the Cardinals ($3400 DK, $8500 FD) are a defense that just doesn't have much going for it. It's better than the 2023 defense, sure, but that really isn't saying much. They project poorly at limiting production from scrimmage, and they project poorly for sacks/turnovers.

The Chargers ($4800 DK, $8500 FD) always 'shows up' but is light on talent in its own right. That's particularly true with their top two corners (Asante Samuel and Kristian Fulton) unavailable. The Chargers will play hard and a guy like Khalil Mack can still make noise, but if the Chargers DST comes through here it might sooner be attributed to the struggles of the Arizona offense.