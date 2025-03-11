Fantasy Football
Ashtyn Davis News: Heading to Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Davis is slated to sign with the Dolphins, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Davis saw his production slightly dip in 2024, finishing the regular season with 35 tackles (25 solo) and two interceptions across 15 regular-season games. He split his time between defense and special teams last season, but he would have a shot at a starting role in Miami if Jordan Poyer opts to sign elsewhere in free agency.

