Box Score Breakdown: Week 7 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
This past weekend was arguably the worst of the year in terms of major, fantasy-relevant injuries, and it was also a brutal Sunday for passing/receiving production in general. Heading into Monday Night Football, there have been nearly as many interceptions (21) as touchdown passes (26) in Week 7, not to mention the slew of big-name WRs that were either shut out entirely or scored only a few points
Weeks 5-6 were the two highest-scoring of the season, with teams averaging more than 24 points, but this past Sunday brought a return to the slower-paced, RB-dominated football that we saw a lot of early in the season. It was also a low-scoring week for fantasy even with a lot of big totals from running backs, as most teams that cashed in big with Jahmyr Gibbs, Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley, etc. also got hit by sub-five-point performances from at least one WR that typically reaches double digits.
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 20 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
The final five columns of each stat table (written in italics) show numbers for the entire season, with snap/route/target/air-yard shares adjusted for key players to only include games they participated in. The first six columns show stats from Week 7 only.
Broncos (33) at Saints
This past weekend was arguably the worst of the year in terms of major, fantasy-relevant injuries, and it was also a brutal Sunday for passing/receiving production in general. Heading into Monday Night Football, there have been nearly as many interceptions (21) as touchdown passes (26) in Week 7, not to mention the slew of big-name WRs that were either shut out entirely or scored only a few points
Weeks 5-6 were the two highest-scoring of the season, with teams averaging more than 24 points, but this past Sunday brought a return to the slower-paced, RB-dominated football that we saw a lot of early in the season. It was also a low-scoring week for fantasy even with a lot of big totals from running backs, as most teams that cashed in big with Jahmyr Gibbs, Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley, etc. also got hit by sub-five-point performances from at least one WR that typically reaches double digits.
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 20 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
The final five columns of each stat table (written in italics) show numbers for the entire season, with snap/route/target/air-yard shares adjusted for key players to only include games they participated in. The first six columns show stats from Week 7 only.
Broncos (33) at Saints (10)
Broncos Personnel: 11 - 49% / 12 - 18% / 21 - 15%
61 Plays — 34 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 16-of-26 for 164 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 8 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Bo Nix
|97%
|10-75-0
|100%
|QB
|Jarrett Stidham
|3%
|2--2-0
|1%
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|62%
|13-50%
|14-88-2
|3-23-0
|3
|-10
|59%
|51%
|13%
|-1%
|25%
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|23%
|5-19%
|4-35-0
|30%
|27%
|6%
|-3%
|21%
|RB
|Audric Estime
|8%
|5-29-0
|2%
|FB
|Michael Burton
|18%
|2-8%
|16%
|13%
|2%
|1%
|13%
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|61%
|8-31%
|0-0-0
|3
|12
|49%
|23%
|3%
|1%
|11%
|TE
|Lucas Krull
|44%
|15-58%
|3-41-0
|4
|44
|19%
|21%
|4%
|3%
|18%
|TE
|Nate Adkins
|30%
|2-8%
|33%
|15%
|2%
|2%
|15%
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|87%
|22-85%
|84%
|88%
|22%
|38%
|23%
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|54%
|9-35%
|2-12-0
|3
|25
|57%
|53%
|10%
|8%
|17%
|WR
|Troy Franklin
|48%
|17-65%
|5-50-0
|6
|49
|28%
|32%
|10%
|16%
|28%
|WR
|Devaughn Vele
|41%
|16-62%
|1-20-0
|3
|31
|23%
|29%
|8%
|7%
|25%
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|20%
|8-31%
|2-18-0
|3
|14
|20%
|21%
|5%
|12%
|22%
- QB Bo Nix scrambled on eight of 34 dropbacks, boosting his scramble rate for the season to 10.4%, which is fourth highest among qualified passers (behind Jayden Daniels - 16.6%, Lamar Jackson - 12.0%, Justin Fields - 11.1%).
- RB Javonte Williams scored his first two TDs of the year, had a season-high 88 rushing yards and tied his season high of 111 total yards.
- Williams has played at least half of Denver's snaps every week, including 62% in Week 7, 68% in Week 6, 60% in Week 5 and 59% in Week 4 (after handling 55% over the first three games).
- Williams took 69% of snaps before the fourth quarter and 68% before the final two drives (the last of which was just kneel-downs. Before those final two drives, Williams had 14 of the 21 RB carries and all three of the targets. His production was helped immensely by a matchup with the Saints' failing defense, but the workload also was encouraging.
- Over the past four games, Williams has 49 of the 79 RB carries (62%) and 18 of the 27 targets (67%).
- RB Audric Estime played only three snaps before the final two drives but got the ball on each of those plays, taking three carries for 17 yards.
- WR Troy Franklin led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, but his snap share (48%) and route share (65%) were slightly down compared to the previous week (66% and 71%, respectively), while Lil'Jordan Humphrey got a bit more playing time.
- It was still an encouraging night for Franklin, but he wasn't quite a full-time player.
- WR Courtland Sutton finished without a target on a team-high 22 routes (85%). His only target was wiped out by a defensive holding penalty.
Saints Personnel: 11 - 53% / 12 - 21% / 21 - 14%
66 Plays — 48 DBs — 6.7 aDOT — 28-of-39 for 210 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 6 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Spencer Rattler
|94%
|5-34-0
|30%
|QB
|Jake Haener
|6%
|6%
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|58%
|26-58%
|7-10-0
|6-14-0
|7
|-3
|71%
|65%
|21%
|0%
|29%
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|30%
|9-20%
|6-36-0
|2-1-0
|3
|-1
|5%
|4%
|1%
|0%
|33%
|RB
|Adam Prentice
|18%
|5-11%
|29%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|3%
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|15%
|1-2%
|3-17-0
|18%
|12%
|3%
|0%
|21%
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|73%
|30-67%
|3-18-0
|6
|31
|61%
|60%
|10%
|8%
|14%
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|61%
|25-56%
|2-38-0
|2
|21
|64%
|34%
|6%
|7%
|15%
|WR
|Bub Means
|88%
|41-91%
|3-37-0
|5
|61
|29%
|33%
|7%
|8%
|18%
|WR
|Mason Tipton
|82%
|40-89%
|6-45-0
|9
|110
|41%
|54%
|10%
|14%
|16%
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|70%
|30-67%
|6-57-1
|7
|44
|39%
|36%
|5%
|4%
|13%
- QB Spencer Rattler continued playing after losing a fumble (that was returned for a TD) with about four minutes left in the game, but he was then replaced by Jake Haener midway through the final drive in deep garbage time. Rattler reportedly suffered a hip pointer, but Saints coach Dennis Allen isn't worried, saying Monday that Rattler will make another start if Derek Carr isn't ready for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
- RB Alvin Kamara had by far his worst game of the season but still played 75% of snaps in the first half and 61% in the third quarter.
- RB Kendre Miller made his season debut but took only four snaps before the fourth quarter and two touches before the final two drives. Fellow backup running back Jamaal Williams had nine snaps and three touches prior to the fourth quarter.
- Rookie WRs Bub Means and Mason Tipton both topped 80% snap share and 85% route share. Cedrick Wilson finished with the best receiving line thanks to two catches for 29 yards and a TD on the Saints' final two plays of the game, but he took only 20% of snaps in two-wide formations (compared to 100% for Means and 80% for Tipton).
- TE Juwan Johnson topped 70% snap share for a second straight week and second time this season, but his route share actually dipped a bit, from 78% in Week 6 to 67% in Week 7.
- TE Foster Moreau, on the other hand, jumped to 56% route share, up from 27% in Week 6.
Stock ⬆️: RB Javonte Williams + WR Troy Franklin
Stock ⬇️: RB Alvin Kamara
Saints Injuries 🚑: QB Spencer Rattler (hip), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), CB Paulson Adebo (broken femur), LG Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
Patriots (16) at Jaguars (32)
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 70% / 12 - 28%
54 Plays — 42 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 26-of-37 for 276 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Drake Maye
|100%
|3-18-0
|32%
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|50%
|15-38%
|7-18-0
|2-7-0
|3
|2
|50%
|39%
|10%
|-1%
|22%
|RB
|JaMycal Hasty
|33%
|12-31%
|2--2-0
|5-49-1
|5
|-6
|15%
|14%
|4%
|-1%
|24%
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|17%
|4-10%
|3-4-0
|1-9-0
|1
|-4
|33%
|23%
|7%
|0%
|25%
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|87%
|33-85%
|8-92-0
|9
|100
|81%
|78%
|20%
|24%
|21%
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|39%
|12-31%
|4-32-0
|5
|29
|52%
|39%
|11%
|9%
|23%
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|85%
|34-87%
|1-33-0
|2
|43
|61%
|59%
|6%
|15%
|10%
|WR
|Kendrick Bourne
|61%
|23-59%
|1-14-0
|2
|22
|56%
|53%
|7%
|18%
|10%
|WR
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|56%
|22-56%
|0-0-0
|3
|51
|67%
|70%
|13%
|25%
|16%
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|37%
|18-46%
|2-26-1
|3
|20
|45%
|42%
|8%
|6%
|16%
|WR
|DeMario Douglas
|31%
|10-26%
|2-14-0
|3
|10
|59%
|65%
|18%
|18%
|23%
- RB Antonio Gibson hurt his knee on the opening drive. He was back in on the following series but ultimately played a season-low 17% of snaps, which was his first time below 34% since Week 2.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson got 63% of snaps before the fourth quarter, with 10 of the 17 RB opportunities. That's less than his pre-injury workload, although it had already been fluctuating due to fumbles / JaMycal Hasty's involvement.
- Hasty played just 13% of snaps before the fourth quarter but then 74% of snaps in the fourth. It's hard to say if he's now the preferred RB in comeback mode or if a healthy Gibson would've taken most of those snaps.
- WR DeMario Douglas played 54% of snaps in the first half and just 4% in the second, exiting early due to an illness (which may also have limited his workload before he left the game).
- WR Kayshon Boutte easily led the Patriots receivers in snaps (85%) and routes (87%) but was targeted just twice on 34 routes, dropping his already-low TPRR to 10% for the season.
- No other WR got more than 61% of snaps or 59% of routes, as Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and K.J. Osborn all rotated.
- Polk continues to struggle, including a pair of pseudo-drops. His failure to bring in catchable passes is especially worrisome because he lacks standout physical traits and was said to have excellent hands. Now he just looks like a wasted second-round pick, more or less.
- No other WR got more than 61% of snaps or 59% of routes, as Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and K.J. Osborn all rotated.
- TE Hunter Henry drew four more targets than any other Patriot while handling his typically large snap/route shares.
- Two of Henry's three best performances (in terms of both target volume and production) have been Drake Maye's two starts. The TE has scored 13.1 and 17.2 PPR points with Maye, after topping 5.2 points just once in his first five games (the 8-109-0 explosion Week 2 against Seattle).
- Maye completed 70.3% of his passes for 7.5 YPA, with two TDs and no turnovers. The Patriots are otherwise a disaster but seem to have found their franchise QB.
Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 56% / 12 - 31% / 13 - 14%
59 Plays — 21 DBs — 6.0 aDOT — 15-of-20 for 193 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|100%
|2-13-0
|96%
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|66%
|7-35%
|26-118-2
|0-0-0
|1
|-2
|29%
|16%
|1%
|0%
|5%
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|34%
|11-55%
|9-38-0
|3-32-0
|4
|-3
|26%
|24%
|5%
|-1%
|18%
|TE
|Evan Engram
|56%
|15-75%
|5-35-0
|5
|9
|61%
|75%
|26%
|14%
|30%
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|51%
|3-15%
|40%
|14%
|3%
|1%
|22%
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|46%
|3-15%
|60%
|46%
|9%
|10%
|18%
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|68%
|14-70%
|1-13-0
|2
|22
|80%
|81%
|17%
|25%
|18%
|WR
|Brian Thomas
|64%
|17-85%
|2-2-0
|5-89-1
|5
|59
|73%
|79%
|21%
|30%
|24%
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|58%
|16-80%
|1-24-0
|3
|34
|71%
|80%
|20%
|28%
|22%
|WR
|Parker Washington
|36%
|8-40%
|25%
|28%
|2%
|1%
|7%
- RB Tank Bigsby took 66% of snaps and 27 of 40 RB opportunities in the first game this season with Travis Etienne (hamstring) inactive, taking 26 carries for 118 yards and two TDs.
- D'Ernest Johnson also had a sizable role, getting most of the playing time on passing downs and also taking nine carries.
- WR Brian Thomas made the most of his five targets with a 5-89-1 receiving line. He and Evan Engram tied for the team target lead in a run-heavy game for Jacksonville.
- Engram has a team-high 26% target share in the three games he's played, and he's been targeted on a whopping 30% of his routes.
Stock ⬆️: RB Tank Bigsby / TE Hunter Henry
Stock ⬇️: WRs Christian Kirk & Gabe Davis
Patriots Injuries 🚑: WR DeMario Douglas (ill), WR Ja'Lynn Polk (head), G Layden Robinson (leg)
Jaguars Injuries 🚑: LT Cam Robinson (concussion)
Seahawks (34) at Falcons (14)
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 79% / 12 - 13%
56 Plays — 37 DBs — 12.7 aDOT — 19-of-29 for 242 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Geno Smith
|98%
|4-15-0
|100%
|0%
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|55%
|14-47%
|8-19-0
|1--5-0
|1
|-6
|53%
|41%
|9%
|-1%
|20%
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|46%
|8-27%
|14-69-1
|2-24-1
|2
|14
|45%
|37%
|10%
|-1%
|23%
|TE
|Noah Fant
|50%
|14-47%
|4-65-0
|4
|27
|64%
|67%
|10%
|8%
|14%
|TE
|AJ Barner
|41%
|8-27%
|1-5-0
|1
|4
|35%
|21%
|3%
|1%
|13%
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|32%
|4-13%
|19%
|10%
|2%
|1%
|17%
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|84%
|28-93%
|3-9-0
|6
|53
|86%
|92%
|20%
|22%
|20%
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|77%
|27-90%
|4-99-1
|7
|150
|86%
|92%
|23%
|41%
|22%
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|59%
|19-63%
|4-45-0
|6
|101
|69%
|79%
|17%
|25%
|19%
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|52%
|13-43%
|0-0-0
|1
|13
|26%
|18%
|4%
|5%
|20%
- RB Kenneth Walker scored his sixth and seventh TDs of the season, but he took only 40% of snaps in the first half and 56% after halftime, with 46% snap share overall marking a big decline compared to 67% and 69% in the previous two games. It was his first time this year playing less than 59% of snaps.
- It's likely a nothing burger, considering Walker was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness. He played well nonetheless, and while taking 59% of snaps and 70% of RB carries on early downs.
- TE Noah Fant had four catches for 65 yards in the first half, but he played just 52% of snaps even in the first half, and in the second half he dropped to 48% snap share without seeing another target.
- Fant's 47% route share was a season low, and the 50% snap share was his second smallest.
- WR DJ Metcalf injured his knee in the fourth quarter. He tested it out on the sideline, seemingly hoping to return, but after running around for a few seconds he shook his head to say "no" and was carted off to the locker room.
- WR Tyler Lockett is still better than Jaxon Smith-Njigba, in case you hadn't figured it out.
- If you can trade JSN for anything close to top-50 value in dynasty leagues, you definitely should. Middling size and speed mean his other skills need to be transcendent, which they aren't. He's a decent player, nothing more.
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 99% / 12 - 1%
71 Plays — 39 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 25-of-36 for 246 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Kirk Cousins
|90%
|1--1-0
|98%
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|69%
|22-56%
|21-103-1
|3-40-0
|5
|-5
|70%
|59%
|12%
|-4%
|18%
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|23%
|8-21%
|5-36-0
|1-9-0
|1
|3
|29%
|19%
|3%
|0%
|17%
|RB
|Jase McClellan
|8%
|5-17-0
|1%
|0%
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|75%
|32-82%
|7-65-0
|9
|67
|75%
|80%
|16%
|17%
|18%
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|15%
|3-8%
|28%
|10%
|1%
|0%
|8%
|WR
|Drake London
|89%
|37-95%
|6-63-1
|8
|82
|94%
|93%
|27%
|34%
|26%
|WR
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|87%
|35-90%
|2-9-0
|4
|38
|88%
|91%
|17%
|18%
|17%
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|87%
|37-95%
|5-46-0
|8
|72
|95%
|95%
|23%
|33%
|22%
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|25%
|6-15%
|10%
|9%
|1%
|1%
|9%
|WR
|Casey Washington
|10%
|1-3%
|1-14-0
|1
|4
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
- RB Bijan Robinson was arguably the best player on the field and got his 100-yard day when the Falcons gave him the first carry of their final drive. After that carry, Jase McClellan played the final six snaps and took five carries for 17 yards, which was his only work of the day.
- Prior to the final six plays, Robinson took 75% of snaps and 26 of the 32 RB opportunities, gaining 143 yards and a TD in the process. Tyler Allgeier was effective again, but his role predictably was much smaller without the benefit of positive game script and a "closer" situation in the fourth quarter.
- TE Kyle Pitts led the team in targets for the first time all season, and he's now recorded 65-plus yards and double-digit PPR points in three straight games since many of us (myself included) threw in the towel after his Week 4 goose egg against the Saints.
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud is still playing nearly every snap, but his target volume has really fallen off in recent weeks, which makes sense given that he's a far worse player than any of the guys he's competing with for looks.
- QB Michael Penix got his first regular-season playing time, handing the ball off six times on the final drive and completing his lone pass attempt for 14 yards.
- WR Drake London has six straight games with at least six receptions and 54 receiving yards, including exactly six catches for 54-74 yards in five of those. He's also scored exactly one TD in five of the past six games.
Stock ⬆️: TE Kyle Pitts
Stock ⬇️: TE Noah Fant
Seahawks Injuries 🚑: WR DK Metcalf (knee)
Falcons Injuries 🚑: LG Matthew Bergeron (neck)
Titans (10) at Bills (34)
Titans Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 18% / 6OL - 19%
67 Plays — 44 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 25-of-40 for 215 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Mason Rudolph
|100%
|5-13-0
|33%
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|88%
|28-65%
|16-61-0
|2-4-0
|6
|-14
|70%
|54%
|15%
|-2%
|23%
|RB
|Julius Chestnut
|12%
|2-5%
|3-15-0
|1-9-0
|1
|-2
|3%
|2%
|1%
|0%
|25%
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|57%
|26-60%
|4-50-0
|4
|40
|53%
|54%
|10%
|7%
|16%
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|43%
|10-23%
|4-25-0
|4
|-3
|35%
|15%
|5%
|1%
|27%
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|37%
|15-35%
|3-34-0
|4
|10
|42%
|35%
|8%
|4%
|19%
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|79%
|33-77%
|3-42-0
|9
|123
|76%
|83%
|21%
|48%
|22%
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|58%
|22-51%
|1--2-0
|1
|5
|45%
|47%
|12%
|18%
|22%
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|57%
|29-67%
|5-43-0
|5
|30
|67%
|74%
|14%
|12%
|16%
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|48%
|23-53%
|2-10-1
|4
|30
|26%
|22%
|4%
|4%
|13%
- RB Tony Pollard played a season-high 88% of snaps, including 95% of snaps and 21 of 23 RB opportunities prior to the final two drives.
- Filling in for Tyjae Spears as the No. 2 back, Julius Chestnut got two of his four opportunities after the Bills had made it a three-score game in the fourth quarter.
- WR Treylon Burks (knee) being inactive didn't matter for DeAndre Hopkins, who saw his snap/route shares drop back to the pre-bye-week level after increasing to 71% and 67%, respectively, in Week 6.
- I don't understand this. There's still hope for fantasy value, but only because he may be traded. I'm not sure what playing him in a part-time role accomplishes. If anything, it's hurting his trade value at this point... especially when he gets on target on 22 routes.
- Hopkins split snaps with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who scored the team's only TD.
- Coach Brian Callahan considers Will Levis (shoulder) week-to-week. It's fair to wonder if the injury is just an excuse to bench him.
Bills Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 24% / 6OL - 19%
54 Plays — 35 DBs — 9.0 aDOT — 21-of-33 for 323 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Josh Allen
|100%
|3-1-0
|95%
|RB
|James Cook
|54%
|15-44%
|12-32-1
|59%
|48%
|8%
|3%
|16%
|RB
|Ray Davis
|22%
|7-21%
|5-41-1
|1-6-0
|1
|-5
|23%
|15%
|5%
|1%
|29%
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|22%
|10-29%
|1-4-1
|1
|3
|25%
|27%
|4%
|4%
|13%
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|72%
|25-74%
|3-52-0
|6
|73
|67%
|74%
|20%
|19%
|25%
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|57%
|16-47%
|1-5-0
|3
|41
|54%
|40%
|5%
|5%
|11%
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|6%
|10%
|2%
|0%
|WR
|Keon Coleman
|76%
|28-82%
|4-125-0
|7
|92
|67%
|74%
|15%
|23%
|18%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|74%
|21-62%
|0-0-0
|1
|18
|65%
|70%
|11%
|19%
|14%
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|69%
|27-79%
|7-65-0
|7
|3
|47%
|61%
|15%
|7%
|23%
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|33%
|11-32%
|4-66-1
|5
|64
|33%
|32%
|16%
|22%
|45%
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|4%
|1-3%
|0-0-0
|1
|-2
|32%
|33%
|10%
|7%
|27%
- RB James Cook returned to his normal role, more or less, after missing Week 6 with a toe injury. He took 54% of snaps and 12 of the 19 RB opportunities, including 73% of snaps and three of four RB opps in the fourth quarter.
- Ray Davis iced the game with a 16-yard TD at the two-minute warning, but Cook got two carries on that same drive before the score.
- WR Amari Cooper got only 33% snap share and 32% route share in his Bills debut, but he made it count with a 4-66-1 receiving line and five targets on 11 routes.
- He dropped his first target.
- WR Keon Coleman surprisingly had his best game yet in Cooper's Bills debut, with gains of 44 and 57 yards while leading the team in snap share (76%) and route share (82%).
- It's still possible Coleman loses playing time once Cooper takes on a full-time role, but for Sunday at least it was Curtis Samuel and Marqeuz Valdes-Scantling (released) whose snaps went to Cooper.
- WR Khalil Shakir also had his usual role, with 79% route share, and he tied for a team-high seven targets (catching all seven for 65 yards).
Stock ⬆️: WR Keon Coleman (kind of)
Stock ⬇️: WR DeAndre Hopkins / RB Ray Davis
Titans Injuries 🚑: LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder), RT Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring)
Bills Injuries 🚑: WR Curtis Samuel (arm), LB Terrel Bernard (ankle), LB Dorian Williams (knee)
Bengals (21) at Browns (14)
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 32%
53 Plays — 28 DBs — 9.5 aDOT — 15-of-25 for 181 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Joe Burrow
|100%
|3--3-0
|100%
|RB
|Chase Brown
|58%
|8-29%
|15-44-0
|2-9-0
|2
|-3
|38%
|26%
|8%
|-1%
|27%
|RB
|Zack Moss
|49%
|10-36%
|6-7-0
|3-33-0
|3
|-4
|64%
|48%
|11%
|-2%
|19%
|TE
|Erick All
|53%
|12-43%
|0-0-0
|1
|-2
|47%
|33%
|8%
|2%
|22%
|TE
|Drew Sample
|51%
|3-11%
|0-0-0
|1
|3
|49%
|21%
|2%
|1%
|10%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|30%
|13-46%
|1-2-0
|1
|1
|40%
|50%
|10%
|11%
|18%
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|9%
|2-7%
|0-0-0
|1
|28
|4%
|5%
|2%
|2%
|33%
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|87%
|28-100%
|1-11-0
|5-55-1
|6
|66
|89%
|96%
|22%
|28%
|20%
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|81%
|28-100%
|4-82-1
|8
|117
|83%
|91%
|29%
|42%
|28%
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|70%
|19-68%
|0-0-0
|1
|23
|78%
|81%
|11%
|18%
|12%
- RB Chase Brown took more snaps than Zack Moss for the second time this season and second time in as many weeks.
- Moss had one more route and one more target, but Brown held a 15-6 advantage in carries while taking 68% of snaps on first/second down.
- Moss took 77% of third-down snaps and 40% of snaps otherwise.
- You may notice the two RB snap shares add up to 107%, but they were only on the field together for one snap that wasn't a kneel-down.
- WR Tee Higgins has a 29% target share in the five games he's played, with Ja'Marr Chase at 24% in those games, Moss at 12% and four Bengals tied at 9% (Brown/Iosivas/All). It's a narrowly concentrated passing game, and with Higgins surprisingly ahead of Chase in terms of usage.
Browns Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 16%
77 Plays — 56 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 31-of-52 for 277 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|44%
|3-44-0
|8%
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|40%
|2-0-0
|87%
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|16%
|5%
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|51%
|30-54%
|3-6-0
|1-9-0
|3
|-7
|23%
|24%
|5%
|0%
|17%
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|35%
|12-21%
|11-22-1
|1-10-0
|3
|8
|35%
|21%
|2%
|0%
|25%
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|13%
|4-7%
|2-5-0
|22%
|8%
|6%
|0%
|21%
|TE
|David Njoku
|86%
|44-79%
|10-76-1
|14
|71
|68%
|68%
|20%
|12%
|28%
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|22%
|8-14%
|20%
|9%
|0%
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|21%
|12-21%
|4-42-0
|4
|27
|41%
|41%
|9%
|6%
|18%
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|96%
|55-98%
|1-18-0
|5
|75
|86%
|91%
|17%
|31%
|16%
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|83%
|46-82%
|8-81-0
|12
|124
|40%
|40%
|7%
|9%
|15%
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|64%
|39-70%
|6-41-0
|7
|47
|75%
|75%
|12%
|8%
|14%
- QB Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles' tear in the first half. The Browns curiously had promoted Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the backup role before the game, with Jameis Winston demoted to emergency-third-string status. Winston nonetheless ended up playing, after Thompson-Robinson left with a finger injury.
- RB Nick Chubb got 35% of snaps and 14 of the 22 RB opportunities in his 2024 debut. He played 65% of snaps in the first half but then only 20% in the third quarter and none in the fourth.
- RB Pierre Strong took 79% of snaps in the second half with Cleveland in catch-up mode, after getting just one carry and no targets before halftime.
- RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) was inactive. He'll likely play ahead of Strong on passing downs once healthy, and Ford may also be more of a threat to Chubb's rushing workload. That said, Chubb's pre-halftime role in his first game post-ACL was encouraging.
- WR Cedric Tillman was targeted 12 times on 46 routes and caught eight passes for 81 yards, after having one of the lowest target rates in the league heading into Week 7. He took over Amari Cooper's role and did alright with it, while Jerry Jeudy had just five targets and 18 yards on a team-high 55 routes.
- It was a poor day for Jeudy, but the Watson injury nonetheless creates some hope for useful production moving forward.
- TE David Njoku led the Browns in targets for a second straight week, this time riding massive team passing volume to a 10-76-1 receiving line. Njoku's 25% TPRR for the season trails only Brock Bowers (30%), Evan Engram (30%) and Trey McBride (29%) among TEs with 50-plus routes.
Stock ⬆️: RB Chase Brown / TE David Njoku + WR Cedric Tillman
Stock ⬇️: RB Zack Moss
Bengals Injuries 🚑: LT Orlando Brown (knee), S Geno Stone (leg)
Browns Injuries 🚑: QB Deshaun Watson (Achilles), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger)
Texans (22) at Packers (24)
Texans Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 41%
58 Plays — 29 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 10-of-21 for 86 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks, 4 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|C.J. Stroud
|100%
|5-19-0
|96%
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|69%
|12-48%
|25-115-2
|2-9-0
|3
|-11
|61%
|44%
|12%
|-1%
|25%
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|21%
|3-12%
|1-6-0
|0-0-0
|1
|-3
|35%
|33%
|7%
|1%
|19%
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|10%
|2-8%
|2-2-0
|7%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|76%
|19-76%
|1-28-0
|2
|25
|84%
|77%
|14%
|14%
|16%
|TE
|Cade Stover
|48%
|6-24%
|1-15-0
|1
|1
|34%
|17%
|3%
|1%
|13%
|TE
|Teagan Quitoriano
|21%
|2-8%
|5%
|1%
|0%
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|81%
|22-88%
|5-23-0
|7
|65
|82%
|86%
|24%
|26%
|24%
|WR
|Tank Dell
|72%
|21-84%
|0-0-0
|4
|57
|72%
|84%
|18%
|25%
|18%
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|66%
|17-68%
|1-11-0
|1
|11
|34%
|28%
|4%
|3%
|12%
|WR
|John Metchie
|36%
|8-32%
|12%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|4%
- RB Joe Mixon took 69% of snaps and 28 of the 32 RB opportunities en route to 124 total yards and two TDs.
- Mixon has scored 26.8, 27.2 and 26.4 PPR points in his three full games this season, plus a respectable 8.0 points against a tough Chicago defense Week 2 when he played a half game before exiting due to injury. He's a strong RB1 for fantasy.
- WR Tank Dell dropped a TD pass early on and finished with zero catches and four targets on 21 routes in a run-heavy game for the Houston offense.
- I have no problem with running the ball, but Texans OC Bobby Slowik was way too predictable in the fourth quarter Sunday, only dialing up passes on second-and-long or third down. The only first-down dropback was a C.J. Stroud scramble on 1st-and-15 after a penalty. The Texans ran the ball on each of their last eight 1st-and-10s, with each of the final three being stuffed for no gain. Mixon had a lot of success in the second quarter, but the Packers stuffed him otherwise and forced the Texans into 3rd-and-medium/long repeatedly.
- WR Xavier Hutchinson got far more playing time than John Metchie as the No. 3 receiver but was targeted just once on 17 routes.
- TE Dalton Schultz had a 28-yard gain in the first quarter but ultimately was targeted on just two of 19 routes (76% share) and didn't have another catch all gain.
Packers Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 25%
56 Plays — 36 DBs — 8.7 aDOT — 24-of-33 for 220 yards — 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Jordan Love
|100%
|71%
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|68%
|20-56%
|12-76-0
|5-16-1
|5
|-16
|65%
|51%
|9%
|-1%
|17%
|RB
|Emanuel Wilson
|21%
|6-17%
|5-11-0
|29%
|23%
|4%
|-2%
|17%
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|95%
|35-97%
|3-33-1
|4
|31
|83%
|78%
|14%
|8%
|17%
|TE
|Ben Sims
|29%
|5-14%
|1-2-0
|1
|1
|16%
|8%
|1%
|1%
|17%
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|82%
|31-86%
|8-94-0
|10
|117
|83%
|91%
|19%
|28%
|20%
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|73%
|30-83%
|1-0-0
|2-10-0
|4
|33
|66%
|77%
|18%
|15%
|22%
|WR
|Christian Watson
|54%
|18-50%
|1--4-0
|1-9-0
|2
|30
|53%
|48%
|8%
|14%
|15%
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|41%
|17-47%
|3-48-1
|6
|82
|50%
|58%
|18%
|30%
|29%
|WR
|Bo Melton
|14%
|5-14%
|1--1-0
|1-8-0
|1
|8
|25%
|14%
|4%
|7%
|25%
- RB Josh Jacob scored his first receiving TD, which means broadcasters will finally shut up about it.
- Jacobs got 68% of snaps and 17 of the 22 RB opportunities. He has three straight games with 17-21 touches and 90-94 total yards, scoring twice in that stretch.
- WR Dontayvion Wicks played through a shoulder injury and shared snaps with Christian Watson. Per usual, Wicks was targeted at a much higher rate than Watson, drawing six looks on 17 routes and converting them into a 3-48-1 receiving line.
- WR Romeo Doubs went for 8-94-0 on a team-high 10 targets, following a pair of TDs on just four targets the week before.
- Doubs has 22% of the targets and 35% of Green Bay's air yards in two games since his one-game suspension/tantrum, with those two games being his best of the season in terms of fantasy production.
- WR Jayden Reed fell shy of double-digit PPR points for just the second time this season. His 22% TPRR is somewhat disappointing for a guy who misses out on a lot of the routes in two-wide formations and thus needs to get a high rate of touches when on the field. He's an excellent player, but the role makes him more vulnerable to bust weeks than his results from Weeks 1-6 would seem to suggest.
- TE Tucker Kraft scored his fourth TD in four weeks. He has four-plus targets in four straight games, albeit with exactly four the last two weeks.
Stock ⬆️: RB Joe Mixon / WR Romeo Doubs
Stock ⬇️: WR Tank Dell / WR Christian Watson
Packers Injuries 🚑: LB Quay Walker (concussion)
Dolphins (10) at Colts (16)
Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 19% / 21 - 32%
68 Plays — 32 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 15-of-26 for 161 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 4 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Tyler Huntley
|66%
|5-20-0
|44%
|QB
|Tim Boyle
|34%
|1-4-0
|12%
|RB
|De'Von Achane
|57%
|18-64%
|15-77-0
|2-8-0
|3
|7
|54%
|51%
|15%
|-2%
|25%
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|34%
|8-29%
|11-50-0
|44%
|39%
|6%
|0%
|13%
|RB
|Jaylen Wright
|9%
|1-4%
|5-33-0
|22%
|19%
|1%
|0%
|3%
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|40%
|5-18%
|2--1-0
|1-25-0
|1
|13
|40%
|20%
|3%
|1%
|12%
|TE
|Julian Hill
|53%
|5-18%
|1-4-0
|2
|15
|48%
|21%
|4%
|5%
|16%
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|49%
|20-71%
|7-96-1
|7
|46
|40%
|52%
|16%
|11%
|26%
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|25%
|2-7%
|35%
|20%
|4%
|4%
|18%
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|90%
|26-93%
|1-5-0
|1-8-0
|2
|36
|76%
|78%
|24%
|41%
|26%
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|85%
|25-89%
|1-11-0
|2
|15
|77%
|76%
|17%
|17%
|19%
|WR
|Malik Washington
|37%
|13-46%
|2-9-0
|3
|26
|15%
|14%
|2%
|2%
|14%
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|15%
|7-25%
|0-0-0
|2
|11
|5%
|8%
|2%
|1%
|19%
- This was the first time all season that RBs De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert both were healthy for a full game. Achane had a 57%/34% snap advantage and an 18-11 opportunities advantage over Mostert, but it wasn't all good news given the involvement of third-stringer Jaylen Wright, who took five carries on six snaps.
- Achane played 52-64% of snaps in each quarter and 52-63% of snaps on each down (first/second/third). However, Mostert got a carry from the Colts' 2-yard line in the first quarter, and the Dolphins didn't have any other goal-line chances.
- Wright got each of his five carries in the third quarter, including on four consecutive snaps.
- QB Tyler Huntley suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter, leaving the incompetent Tim Boyle to finish out the game.
- TE Jonnu Smith still wasn't a full-time player, taking 49% of snaps, but his 71% route share was a season high and he was targeted on seven of his 20 routes, catching all seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.
- Smith is a good player in what might still end up being a good offense, and with 15 targets over the past two games he's showing potential to produce as a fantasy starter even if he only plays about half the snaps. That's not to say we should expect 7-8 targets per game moving forward, but he could be a back-end TE1 on about five looks per game. He's at 8.4 YPT, after 8.3 for the Falcons last year.
- QB Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday, hopefully reviving Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as fantasy assets.
- Hill and Waddle both had season highs for snap/route share Sunday, getting more playing time than normal but far fewer targets.
- Rookie WR Malik Washington got more snaps/routes/targets than Odell Beckham. Braxton Berrios played no snaps in the first quarter, five snaps in the second quarter and then missed the second half with a
Colts Personnel: 11 - 77% / 12 - 18%
61 Plays — 30 DBs — 10.9 aDOT — 10-of-24 for 129 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 6 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Anthony Richardson
|100%
|14-56-0
|55%
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|52%
|11-46%
|8-36-0
|1-13-0
|1
|-4
|37%
|30%
|4%
|-1%
|12%
|RB
|Tyler Goodson
|48%
|6-25%
|14-51-1
|23%
|22%
|5%
|-1%
|18%
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|54%
|9-38%
|0-0-0
|1
|3
|46%
|28%
|6%
|6%
|20%
|TE
|Andrew Ogletree
|39%
|3-13%
|0-0-0
|1
|12
|34%
|15%
|4%
|3%
|21%
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|23%
|5-21%
|0-0-0
|2
|28
|36%
|36%
|4%
|4%
|9%
|TE
|Will Mallory
|5%
|3-13%
|1-5-0
|1
|3
|10%
|13%
|2%
|1%
|10%
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|89%
|23-96%
|3-63-0
|5
|77
|86%
|87%
|24%
|24%
|25%
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|79%
|18-75%
|2-15-0
|5
|71
|83%
|83%
|13%
|30%
|14%
|WR
|Josh Downs
|61%
|15-63%
|1-3-0
|3
|12
|66%
|70%
|26%
|14%
|33%
|WR
|Ashton Dulin
|25%
|3-13%
|1-12-0
|24%
|18%
|3%
|4%
|13%
|WR
|Adonai Mitchell
|23%
|6-25%
|2-30-0
|3
|37
|30%
|35%
|14%
|20%
|36%
- QB Anthony Richardson remains a disaster for his pass catchers' fantasy production, although less so for Alec Pierce than the others. Richardson scrambled on 20 percent of his dropbacks Sunday, with 33 percent yielding completions and 47 percent being incompletions.
- RBs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson essentially swapped usage compared to the past two games, with Sermon getting more playing time on passing downs and Goods on getting more carries.
- Goodson got 48% of snaps and 14 of 23 RB opportunities, including a seven-yard TD (and both of the other RB carries inside the 10-yard line).
- Goodson got more playing time early, with 61% of snaps in the first quarter and 43% thereafter.
- WR Adonai Mitchell ran just six routes but was targeted on three of them and caught two passes for 30 yards. He's not playing enough to have fantasy value, but he poaches enough targets to add to the problems Michael Pittman and Josh Downs already have with Richardson at QB.
Stock ⬆️: TE Jonnu Smith
Stock ⬇️: WR Josh Downs
Dolphins Injuries 🚑: QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder), WR/RS Braxton Berrios (knee)
Colts Injuries 🚑: LB Jaylon Carlies (ankle)
Lions (31) at Vikings (29)
Lions Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 43%
56 Plays — 29 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 22-of-25 for 280 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Jared Goff
|100%
|2--4-0
|97%
|1%
|0%
|100%
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|60%
|16-55%
|15-116-2
|4-44-0
|4
|-9
|54%
|51%
|13%
|-1%
|23%
|RB
|David Montgomery
|36%
|8-28%
|9-31-0
|3-39-0
|4
|4
|41%
|29%
|8%
|0%
|25%
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|96%
|25-86%
|1-25-0
|2
|20
|79%
|74%
|10%
|9%
|12%
|TE
|Brock Wright
|49%
|9-31%
|50%
|24%
|5%
|4%
|20%
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|95%
|27-93%
|8-112-1
|8
|88
|88%
|90%
|29%
|32%
|29%
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|76%
|23-79%
|1--4-0
|1
|-4
|82%
|88%
|17%
|32%
|18%
|WR
|Tim Patrick
|51%
|14-48%
|2-25-0
|2
|18
|38%
|38%
|7%
|12%
|17%
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|27%
|10-34%
|3-39-1
|4
|58
|30%
|38%
|9%
|11%
|21%
- RB David Montgomery got off to a fast start before injuring his knee with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. He returned in the second quarter but played a bit less than usual, with Jahmyr Gibbs getting 16 of the 25 RB opportunities and 60% snap share after the first quarter (en route to 160 total yards and two TDs).
- Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that there's no long-term concern and Montgomery seemingly just has a bad bruise.
- Montgomery had a lost fumble returned for a TD in the fourth quarter. He's the last guy you'd expect to have that kind of mistake in a big game, and it was nice to see his teammates finish the game strong to prevent Montgomery from being the goat.
- TE Sam LaPorta was targeted twice on 25 routes. He looks fine when you watch him play, and it's hard to argue with Detroit's success. Still, it's baffling how much LaPorta's target volume has declined between Year 1 and Year 2, as he isn't getting looks even in games like this one where Jameson Williams is a non-factor.
- Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond shared the No. 3 receiver role again.
Vikings Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 23%
52 Plays — 35 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 22-of-27 for 259 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks, 4 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Sam Darnold
|100%
|4-39-0
|99%
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|77%
|15-48%
|14-93-1
|3-23-0
|3
|0
|59%
|41%
|15%
|1%
|30%
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|12%
|2-6%
|2-4-0
|33%
|25%
|4%
|-1%
|13%
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|19%
|1-3%
|25%
|12%
|1%
|0%
|9%
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|65%
|22-71%
|4-8-0
|5
|6
|63%
|62%
|12%
|5%
|16%
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|60%
|11-35%
|1-5-0
|1
|5
|58%
|35%
|4%
|4%
|9%
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|96%
|31-100%
|1-3-0
|7-81-1
|8
|63
|87%
|94%
|33%
|45%
|29%
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|85%
|28-90%
|3-66-0
|4
|78
|73%
|84%
|19%
|34%
|19%
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|73%
|25-81%
|4-76-0
|5
|59
|62%
|70%
|10%
|15%
|12%
- RB Aaron Jones looked completely healthy coming out of a bye, with 77% snap share and 17 of the 19 RB opportunities. His TD came from 34 yards out in the first quarter.
- Ty Chandler hasn't seen much playing time in close games. The Vikings used him more in their first few games, but Jones has dominated backfield work when healthy from Week 4 onward.
- WR Jalen Nailor got 73% snap share and 81% route share — by far his highest marks of the season in games that Jordan Addison has played.
- Nailor and Brandon Powell have split the No. 3 receiver role for much of the season, but Nailor had it for himself after a Week 6 bye and responded with 4-76-0 on five targets.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jalen Nailor + RB Aaron Jones
Stock ⬇️: TE Sam LaPorta
Eagles (28) at Giants (3)
Eagles Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 32%
65 Plays — 23 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 10-of-15 for 114 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|82%
|7-22-2
|97%
|QB
|Kenny Pickett
|18%
|3%
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|52%
|11-55%
|17-176-1
|2-11-0
|3
|-16
|74%
|61%
|12%
|2%
|17%
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|37%
|6-30%
|13-56-0
|1-11-0
|1
|3
|24%
|16%
|4%
|0%
|23%
|RB
|Will Shipley
|14%
|1-5%
|8-15-0
|4%
|3%
|0%
|TE
|Grant Calcaterra
|71%
|16-80%
|1-5-0
|1
|5
|55%
|40%
|6%
|6%
|13%
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|66%
|8-40%
|30%
|17%
|1%
|1%
|6%
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|80%
|18-90%
|1--2-0
|2
|3
|92%
|93%
|26%
|34%
|24%
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|77%
|18-90%
|5-89-1
|5
|74
|89%
|95%
|36%
|57%
|31%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|58%
|14-70%
|0-0-0
|1
|28
|64%
|77%
|8%
|10%
|9%
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|20%
|2-10%
|0-0-0
|1
|5
|28%
|32%
|4%
|3%
|11%
- RB Saquon Barkley took 71% of snaps and 20 of 29 RB opportunities before the fourth quarter. That's south of his typical workload shares, but five of Kenneth Gainwell's eight carries pre-Q4 came right after Barkley ripped off runs of 40-plus yards and was subbed out for breathers.
- Barkley had runs of 55, 41 and 38 yards. He would've run for 200 yards if the Eagles hadn't been up big and limited him to one snap in the fourth quarter.
- Will Shipley got all eight of his carries and all nine of his snaps on the final two drives. Gainwell was the one who subbed in for Barkley when it was still a contest.
- WR AJ Brown's 36% target share in active games is second largest in the league, behind only Malik Nabers' 37%.
- TE Grant Calcaterra took on 80% route share and played 75% of snaps before the fourth quarter, but he was targeted on just one of 16 routes, after putting up 4-67-0 the week before (on 88% route share) when Dallas Goedert suffered a hamstring injury.
Giants Personnel: 11 - 84% / 12 - 15%
55 Plays — 40 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 17-of-29 for 105 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 8 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|78%
|5-20-0
|97%
|0%
|QB
|Drew Lock
|22%
|1-13-0
|3%
|RB
|Tyrone Tracy
|67%
|24-65%
|6-23-0
|3-9-0
|3
|-4
|45%
|39%
|7%
|-1%
|16%
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|22%
|6-16%
|5-18-0
|1-3-0
|1
|-4
|63%
|42%
|7%
|-4%
|15%
|RB
|Eric Gray
|9%
|3-8%
|1-2-0
|1-7-0
|1
|-7
|13%
|10%
|3%
|-1%
|21%
|TE
|Theo Johnson
|89%
|29-78%
|81%
|70%
|7%
|6%
|8%
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|15%
|2-5%
|32%
|4%
|0%
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|13%
|4-11%
|1-11-0
|1
|2
|19%
|11%
|1%
|1%
|10%
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|100%
|36-97%
|1-11-0
|3
|47
|86%
|89%
|17%
|28%
|17%
|WR
|Malik Nabers
|93%
|34-92%
|4-41-0
|8
|104
|91%
|94%
|37%
|52%
|34%
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|84%
|30-81%
|6-23-0
|9
|14
|72%
|80%
|29%
|18%
|31%
- RB Tyrone Tracy got 67% of snaps and nine of 17 RB opportunities in Devin Singletary's first game back from a groin injury.
- Tracy had a larger share before the fourth quarter, taking 72% of snaps and nine of the 15 RB opportunities. He then played just 50% of snaps without any touches in the fourth quarter, with Singletary and Eric Gray taking the final two carries deep into garbage time.
- The Eagles shot Tracy down, and it's possible Singletary takes on more work in his second game back from injury. Still, this is at least a somewhat positive sign for the rookie (and a negative one for 'Motor').
- WR Malik Nabers got 93% of snaps while leading the team with 104 yards (eight targets) in his first game back from concussion protocol. It was his worst statistical effort of the season, but not because of any workload limitations. He played deep into the fourth quarter, even seeing a target from Drew Lock after the Giants pulled Daniel Jones at the end of the fourth.
- Jones took seven sacks and Lock added another. The Giants' O-line was bad in the first game since losing star left tackle Andrew Thomas to a season-ending foot injury, and PFF charged two of the sacks to replacement blindside protector Joshua Ezeudu, but Jones made his blockers look worse than they were. At least 2-3 of the sacks could've been avoided with better pocket movement.
- TE Theo Johnson technically ran 29 routes without a target but had a TD wiped out by an OPI penalty against him.
Stock ⬆️: RB Tyrone Tracy
Stock ⬇️: RB Devin Singletary
Eagles Injuries 🚑: LB Zack Baun (shoulder), G Mekhi Becton (concussion
Giants Injuries 🚑: CB Cor'Dale Flott (groin)
Raiders (15) at Rams (20)
Raiders Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 28%
75 Plays — 46 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 21-of-44 for 206 yards — 0 TD, 3 INTs, 2 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Gardner Minshew
|83%
|1-2-0
|75%
|QB
|Aidan O'Connell
|17%
|25%
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|69%
|20-43%
|23-92-0
|3-31-0
|3
|-5
|51%
|39%
|9%
|-1%
|19%
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|17%
|8-17%
|20%
|25%
|5%
|-3%
|17%
|RB
|Zamir White
|13%
|4-9%
|3-13-0
|1-14-0
|1
|-6
|27%
|16%
|3%
|-2%
|18%
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|83%
|40-87%
|10-93-0
|14
|79
|75%
|72%
|25%
|21%
|30%
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|29%
|7-15%
|2-19-0
|2
|2
|33%
|18%
|4%
|3%
|20%
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|95%
|44-96%
|1-11-0
|3-36-0
|8
|103
|83%
|87%
|15%
|25%
|15%
|WR
|DJ Turner
|95%
|45-98%
|1-4-0
|2-13-0
|7
|56
|47%
|47%
|7%
|12%
|13%
|WR
|Alex Bachman
|45%
|24-52%
|14%
|16%
|1%
|1%
|7%
|WR
|Kristian Wilkerson
|24%
|8-17%
|10%
|9%
|1%
|1%
|12%
- QB Aidan O'Connell broke his thumb in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game, putting Gardner Minshew back in at QB.
- O'Connell is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and be placed on IR, putting Minshew back in the starting job.
- RB Alexander Mattison got 69% of snaps and 26 of the 30 RB opportunities en route to 123 total yards, while Zamir White took only 13% of snaps and four touches (for 27 yards) in his first game back from a groin injury.
- RB Ameer Abdullah also played some, but only in clear passing situations, with eight of his 13 snaps coming on third downs and another two being the final two plays of the first half.
- Mattison has a tough matchup next week against the Chiefs, but he's startable in fantasy given the potential for another huge workload.
- TE Brock Bowers had season highs for snap share (83%), route share (87%) and targets (14), putting up a 10-93-0 receiving line with each of his 10 catches coming within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.
- The snap/route shares were only slightly above his already-sturdy norms, perhaps boosted by fellow tight end Harrison Bryant exiting early with an elbow injury.
- Bowers has 39 targets (30% TS) in four games without Davante Adams. No other Raider has more than 21 (Tre Tucker) in those games.
- With both Adams and Jakobi Meyers out of the picture the past two games, Bowers accounted for 33% of the team's targets, with DJ Turner getting 15%, Tucker at 14%, Mattison at 11% and Bryant at 10%.
- Tucker and Turner have been full-time players the past two games (past four in Tucker's case) but haven't done much from a production standpoint. Both have target rates of 15% or lower and are averaging less than seven yards per target. Meyers should fare better once he's back from the ankle injury.
Rams Personnel: 11 - 87% / 12 - 13%
52 Plays — 24 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 14-of-23 for 154 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|100%
|2--2-0
|100%
|0%
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|90%
|11-46%
|21-76-2
|86%
|63%
|8%
|-2%
|11%
|RB
|Blake Corum
|10%
|3-11-0
|7%
|1%
|1%
|0%
|33%
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|65%
|11-46%
|2-32-0
|2
|7
|83%
|75%
|18%
|13%
|21%
|TE
|Hunter Long
|29%
|5-21%
|1-5-0
|1
|4
|23%
|11%
|2%
|1%
|13%
|TE
|Davis Allen
|19%
|2-8%
|5%
|4%
|1%
|0%
|25%
|WR
|Tyler Johnson
|90%
|22-92%
|4-57-0
|7
|59
|52%
|49%
|11%
|10%
|21%
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|90%
|24-100%
|1-9-0
|3
|50
|92%
|93%
|13%
|30%
|13%
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|79%
|22-92%
|6-51-0
|9
|29
|57%
|61%
|18%
|26%
|26%
|WR
|Jordan Whittington
|17%
|50%
|45%
|12%
|9%
|24%
|WR
|Xavier Smith
|10%
|1-4%
|2-30-0
|4%
|3%
|1%
|0%
|33%
- RB Kyren Williams wasn't targeted, in part because he blocked on about half of his pass snaps to counter the Raiders' blitz-heavy gameplan. Williams still got it done from a fantasy standpoint with a 21-76-2 rushing line.
- Blake Corum was the No. 2 RB again, taking three carries for 11 yards, while Ronnie Rivers didn't play any snaps on offense. Corum is one of the top handcuffs, although it's possible he'd split playing time with Rivers in the event of a Williams injury.
- WR Jordan Whittington played 17% of snaps and didn't run a single route. He injured his shoulder before a Week 6 bye and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
- WR Tyler Johnson replaced Whittington and played 90% of snaps, finishing second on the team in targets (seven) and first in receiving yards (57).
- WR Tutu Atwell has four straight games with at least five targets, four catches and 51 yards since Cooper Kupp injured his ankle Week 2. Atwell doesn't have a TD this season, and his role may decline Thursday with the Rams hoping to get Kupp back.
- TE Colby Parkinson dropped to season lows of 65% snap share and 46% route share, including only 58% of snaps in the first quarter, i.e., this seems to have been a strategic change rather than an injury-driven one, with Hunter Long taking some of the snaps that had been going to Parkinson.
- It still isn't clear when Tyler Higbee (ACL) might return, but Sean McVay said last week that he considers Higbee to be "ahead of schedule, if you will"
Stock ⬆️: RB Alexander Mattison + QB Gardner Minshew
Stock ⬇️: RB Zamir White / TE Colby Parkinson
Raiders Injuries 🚑: QB Aidan O'Connell (thumb), TE Harrison Bryant (elbow)
Panthers (7) at Commanders (40)
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 - 23%
43 Plays — 21 DBs — 3.3 aDOT — 13-of-18 for 89 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Andy Dalton
|93%
|2-3-0
|73%
|QB
|Bryce Young
|7%
|27%
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|84%
|12-60%
|17-52-1
|68%
|51%
|11%
|-2%
|20%
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|26%
|7-35%
|3-34-0
|1--6-0
|2
|-16
|34%
|31%
|8%
|0%
|23%
|TE
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|74%
|15-75%
|6-61-0
|6
|29
|57%
|53%
|11%
|6%
|19%
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|49%
|3-15%
|2-4-0
|2
|-1
|10%
|5%
|2%
|1%
|45%
|WR
|Xavier Legette
|84%
|18-90%
|1-6-0
|2-3-0
|3
|-1
|64%
|64%
|13%
|20%
|18%
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|70%
|15-75%
|1-17-0
|3
|39
|80%
|85%
|27%
|41%
|29%
|WR
|Jalen Coker
|51%
|12-60%
|1-10-0
|1
|5
|25%
|29%
|4%
|7%
|13%
|WR
|David Moore
|33%
|6-30%
|23%
|21%
|4%
|4%
|18%
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|26%
|4-20%
|59%
|60%
|10%
|12%
|15%
- Say what you want about Dave Canales, but he gave fantasy managers a gift by playing RB Chuba Hubbard deep into garbage time and feeding him the team's only TD.
- Hubbard got 84% of snaps and 17 of the 22 RB opportunities, including 78% of snaps in the fourth quarter. Hubbard has proven surprisingly game-script proof, because the Panthers continue running the ball even when they're down big and are slow to pull their starters (if they do so at all). The question now is how things play out once rookie Jonathan Brooks is involved, which could happen as soon as Week 8.
- This was one of the lowest-volume games of the year, with 106 total plays between the teams and just 43 on the Carolina side.
- WR Diontae Johnson played a few less snaps than usual but wasn't pulled early despite playing through ankle/rib/hamstring injuries. He took eight of nine snaps in the fourth quarter.
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders recorded his third straight game with at least 70% snap share, 70% route share and five targets. He also had an efficient performance, catching each of the six targets for 61 yards.
- TE Tommy Tremble cleared concussion protocol but was out for a third straight game due to a back injury. It seems obvious to let Sanders continue playing a lot given that he's a talented rookie on a "rebuilding" team, but there's still some chance of Tremble taking away snaps/routes for blocking reasons eventually.
- No. 2 WR Xaiver Legette and No. 3 WR Jalen Coker combined for only four targets on 30 routes.
Commanders Personnel: 11 - 48% / 12 - 33% / 21 - 10%
63 Plays — 28 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 20-of-25 for 211 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack, 2 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|84%
|11-34-0
|14%
|QB
|Jayden Daniels
|16%
|3-50-0
|85%
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|40%
|5-19%
|12-71-1
|58%
|38%
|7%
|-2%
|17%
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|37%
|13-50%
|4-17-0
|2-3-0
|2
|-4
|49%
|44%
|11%
|-3%
|25%
|RB
|Jeremy McNichols
|27%
|3-12%
|7-42-0
|20%
|18%
|1%
|0%
|3%
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|57%
|18-69%
|4-40-1
|5
|43
|66%
|78%
|18%
|19%
|21%
|TE
|John Bates
|43%
|5-19%
|46%
|22%
|2%
|0%
|7%
|TE
|Ben Sinnott
|43%
|7-27%
|2-6-1
|2
|0
|32%
|17%
|1%
|0%
|6%
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|70%
|17-65%
|6-98-0
|6
|78
|77%
|81%
|26%
|49%
|29%
|WR
|Noah Brown
|60%
|15-58%
|1-16-0
|1
|15
|59%
|60%
|14%
|20%
|22%
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|41%
|18-69%
|4-25-0
|6
|43
|35%
|41%
|14%
|9%
|31%
|WR
|Luke McCaffrey
|40%
|11-42%
|48%
|51%
|6%
|4%
|10%
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|32%
|10-38%
|1-23-0
|3
|67
|42%
|41%
|7%
|10%
|15%
- QB Jayden Daniels injured his ribs on Washington's opening drive. He initially continued playing but was then replaced by Marcus Mariota for the second drive. Mariota finished out the game and took nine carries for 31 yards prior to ending the day with two kneel-downs.
- RB Brian Robinson got only 48% of snaps but 12 of 17 RB carries before the fourth quarter.
- Jeremy McNichols had just four snaps and one touch before the final quarter. It was essentially a split between Robinson and Austin Ekeler before that. Robinson didn't seem to have any problem with his knee, but Ekeler did pick up a bit more playing time relative to their split early in the season (when Robinson would often get about two-thirds of the snaps in positive game script).
- Rookie TE Ben Sinnott played a season-high 43% of snaps, including 36% in the first half, and he scored a TD on his first NFL reception.
- The Commanders rested a lot of starters in the fourth quarter, including Robinson, Ekeler, WRs Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown and TE Zach Ertz.
- Snap/route shares prior to the fourth quarter:
- McLaurin: 83% snaps, 73% routes
- Ertz: 75% snaps, 82% routes
- Brown: 71% snaps, 64% routes
- Ekeler: 48% snaps, 59% routes
- Zaccheaus: 42% snaps, 68% routes
- Sinnott: 40% snaps, 14% routes
- McCaffrey: 33% snaps, 46% routes
- Snap/route shares prior to the fourth quarter:
- Sinnott's additional playing time mostly entailed blocking snaps and didn't come at the expense of Ertz, who led the team in route share before the fourth quarter and scored his first TD of the season (on his 23rd reception).
- McLaurin and Brown both topped 80% snap share in 12 personnel before the fourth quarter. The 11-personnel WR snaps were more spread out, with McLaurin at 81%, Zaccheaus at 73%, McCaffrey at 65% and Brown at 58%.
- Brown and Zaccheaus have both done well in terms of per-route volume/production, but the rotations mean neither is at all reliable for fantasy.
Stock ⬆️: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
Stock ⬇️: RB Brian Robinson
Panthers Injuries 🚑: RB/RS Raheem Blackshear (shoulder)
Commanders Injuries 🚑: QB Jayden Daniels (ribs), LT Brandon Coleman (concussion)
Chiefs (28) at 49ers (18)
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 35% / 13 - 16%
68 Plays — 32 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 16-of-27 for 154 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|100%
|5-39-1
|100%
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|63%
|15-52%
|22-78-2
|2-5-0
|2
|-10
|57%
|43%
|7%
|-4%
|14%
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|22%
|9-31%
|2-6-0
|1-22-0
|1
|1
|26%
|29%
|6%
|0%
|18%
|RB
|Carson Steele
|19%
|4-14%
|6-17-0
|27%
|17%
|3%
|0%
|15%
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|78%
|24-83%
|4-17-0
|5
|36
|82%
|86%
|21%
|25%
|21%
|TE
|Noah Gray
|66%
|14-48%
|4-66-0
|4
|38
|57%
|37%
|9%
|12%
|20%
|TE
|Jody Fortson
|15%
|3-10%
|0-0-0
|1
|5
|5%
|4%
|1%
|1%
|29%
|WR
|Justin Watson
|72%
|23-79%
|1-8-0
|1
|5
|59%
|62%
|5%
|9%
|7%
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|61%
|23-79%
|1-5-0
|3-19-0
|8
|122
|63%
|76%
|17%
|34%
|19%
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|48%
|8-28%
|0-0-0
|1
|8
|21%
|14%
|2%
|2%
|11%
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|30%
|10-34%
|2-38-1
|1-17-0
|2
|2
|10%
|12%
|4%
|-1%
|25%
- RB Kareem Hunt was the clear lead again, with 63% snap share, 52% route share and 24 of the 33 RB opportunities.
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated to the roster last week but then made a healthy scratch for Sunday's game. He may debut Week 8, but at this point it doesn't seem like he'll be much of a threat to Hunt, who could be Kansas City's lead back for the rest of the season (there's been some optimism about Isiah Pacheco returning for December, but that shouldn't be considered a sure thing given the uncertain reporting in regard to whether or not he suffered ligament damage in addition to a broken bone).
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster left with a hamstring injury early in the game. He ran five routes without a target before his exit.
- WRs Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman essentially split JuJu's usual playing time. Hardman scored a rushing TD and almost had a short receiving TD on the same route he ran on his walk-off TD in the Super Bowl (he slipped this time, and the Chiefs ran it from a different look).
- Coach Andy Reid has already ruled Smith-Schuster out for Week 8 against the Raiders.
- WR Xavier Worthy got three more targets and 84 more air yards than any other Chief, but a couple of the targets were pseudo-throwaways / prayer throws. He and Mahomes still don't seem to be on the same page.
- TE Noah Gray had his usual role in terms of snaps/routes but outproduced Travis Kelce nonetheless, making a couple big catches down the seam while Kelce only caught shorter throws.
49ers Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 5% / 21 - 27%
56 Plays — 37 DBs — 9.5 aDOT — 17-of-31 for 212 yards — 0 TD, 3 INTs, 1 sack, 5 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Brock Purdy
|100%
|8-27-2
|100%
|0%
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|86%
|21-66%
|14-58-0
|2-11-0
|2
|-3
|71%
|55%
|6%
|2%
|10%
|RB
|Isaac Guerendo
|9%
|3-9%
|1-2-0
|1-5-0
|1
|1
|11%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|6%
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|39%
|9-28%
|1-14-0
|0-0-0
|3
|25
|57%
|47%
|8%
|4%
|16%
|TE
|George Kittle
|91%
|26-81%
|6-92-0
|7
|77
|88%
|81%
|23%
|19%
|26%
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|21%
|4-13%
|36%
|20%
|2%
|3%
|11%
|WR
|Ricky Pearsall
|79%
|26-81%
|3-21-0
|5
|41
|79%
|81%
|16%
|14%
|19%
|WR
|Chris Conley
|71%
|23-72%
|0-0-0
|2
|31
|24%
|18%
|2%
|4%
|12%
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|39%
|15-47%
|2-23-0
|6
|65
|76%
|84%
|22%
|28%
|24%
|WR
|Ronnie Bell
|38%
|10-31%
|1-10-0
|2
|13
|17%
|20%
|2%
|3%
|11%
|WR
|Jacob Cowing
|20%
|7-22%
|2-50-0
|3
|45
|4%
|4%
|1%
|2%
|33%
- The 49ers played the entire second half without their top three wide receivers.
- Jauan Jennings (hip) was inactive.
- Deebo Samuel played a few snaps in the first quarter before missing the rest of the game with an illness.
- Brandon Aiyuk suffered a serious knee injury in the second quarter — possibly an ACL tear, per coach Kyle Shanahan.
- First-round pick Ricky Pearsall led the team's WRs in snaps (79%) and routes (81%) in his NFL debut, with Chris Conley (71%, 72%) being No. 2 in playing time while Ronnie Bell and Jacob Cowing split what was left.
- Pearsall took 52% of his snaps on the perimeter, 43% in the slot and 5% tight to the formation.
- Cowing had the most yards of the bunch, drawing three targets on seven routes, including a 41-yard deep ball. He's a rookie fourth-round pick who had five college seasons with 550-plus receiving yards and two with over 1,000. He then ran a 4.38 40 at the Combine... but while checking in at 5-8, 168. The Tank Dell comparison pretty much writes itself, although that comp looked a lot more favorable a month ago than it does now.
- TE George Kittle's volume and production are already way up compared to the past two seasons, and with Aiyuk now potentially out for the year, there's no reason to expect a slow down. Kittle is an elite TE1, arguably competing with Brock Bowers for the overall-TE1 distinction.
- RB Jordan Mason had his worst fantasy game as the starter so far, but he took 86% of snaps and all but two of the RB opportunities while running as hard as ever, i.e., no sign of trouble with the AC joint sprain he suffered 10 days prior.
Stock ⬆️: WR Ricky Pearsall / TE George Kittle
Stock ⬇️: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Chiefs Injuries 🚑: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), CB Jaylen Watson (ankle)
49ers Injuries 🚑: WRs Brandon Aiyuk (knee) & Deebo Samuel (illness)
Jets (15) at Steelers (37)
Jets Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 18%
55 Plays — 40 DBs — 5.3 aDOT — 24-of-39 for 276 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 1 sack, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|100%
|97%
|RB
|Breece Hall
|82%
|26-65%
|12-38-1
|6-103-0
|9
|-14
|77%
|62%
|17%
|2%
|25%
|RB
|Braelon Allen
|9%
|3-8%
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1
|-5
|25%
|18%
|5%
|0%
|28%
|RB
|Isaiah Davis
|2%
|1-12-0
|1%
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|85%
|24-60%
|4-7-1
|4
|-1
|87%
|74%
|13%
|10%
|16%
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|31%
|4-10%
|38%
|21%
|4%
|1%
|17%
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|100%
|40-100%
|5-61-0
|9
|92
|96%
|98%
|30%
|37%
|28%
|WR
|Davante Adams
|96%
|39-98%
|3-30-0
|9
|54
|96%
|98%
|23%
|26%
|23%
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|58%
|25-63%
|4-58-0
|4
|45
|87%
|88%
|17%
|27%
|18%
|WR
|Mike Williams
|33%
|13-33%
|1-15-0
|2
|24
|50%
|57%
|7%
|15%
|12%
|WR
|Irvin Charles
|2%
|1-3%
|0-0-0
|1
|13
|1%
|0%
|0%
|1%
|100%
- RB Breece Hall topped 80% snap share for a second straight game, getting 21 of the 25 RB opportunities with Braelon Allen's role being minimal again.
- No. 3 RB Isaiah Davis got his lone snap/carry on the final play of the game.
- Hall has 41 touches to Allen's six in two games since Jeff Ulbrich took over as the Jets head coach.
- WR Davante Adams played 96% of snaps in his Jets debut and saw a team-high-tying nine targets, but he caught just three of those for 30 yards and dropped a pass.
- It was also a rough night for Garrett Wilson, whose pair of drops included one that bounced off his chest to turn a 20-yard gain into an interception that was returned to New York's 1-yard line. Wilson tied for the team lead in targets and played every snap on offense.
- WR Allen Lazard lost a lot of snaps/routes but played better than Adams and Wilson, catching each of his four targets for 58 yards.
- Mike Williams wasn't completely frozen out. He took about one-third of the No. 3 receiver snaps away from Lazard, which means hope for Lazard's fantasy value may partially depend on Williams being traded.
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 15% / 13 - 29%
66 Plays — 31 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 16-of-29 for 264 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Route
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn%
|Rt%
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|100%
|3-3-1
|15%
|RB
|Najee Harris
|50%
|7-23%
|21-102-1
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|58%
|42%
|11%
|-2%
|23%
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|50%
|16-53%
|12-44-0
|2-15-0
|3
|2
|38%
|38%
|9%
|-1%
|21%
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|71%
|24-80%
|2-51-0
|3
|20
|76%
|78%
|16%
|11%
|18%
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|55%
|8-27%
|4-36-0
|4
|6
|56%
|27%
|6%
|4%
|20%
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|44%
|4-13%
|21%
|8%
|1%
|1%
|12%
|WR
|George Pickens
|79%
|28-93%
|5-111-1
|9
|149
|72%
|83%
|30%
|51%
|31%
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|62%
|20-67%
|2-15-1
|3
|14
|65%
|68%
|9%
|12%
|11%
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|48%
|19-63%
|1-36-0
|4
|25
|51%
|62%
|12%
|18%
|16%
- RB Jaylen Warren had season highs for snap share (50%), route share (53%), carries (12) and opportunities (15), with the split between him and Najee Harris looking like it did last season for the first time in 2024.
- Harris scored a 10-yard TD on Pittsburgh's final snap. Before that, he had 20 carries for 92 yards, with no catches on one target — a solid performance in real life but not great for fantasy until the garbage-time TD.
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) missed a third straight game and hasn't resumed practicing. His absence dims some of the optimism about Warren's increased role, as it's possible Patterson eventually will take some of those snaps/touches.
- WR George Pickens handled season-high 93% route share and had his second best snap share (79%) of the season. He drew five more targets than any other Steeler and had 124 more air yards than any of his teammates.
- Pickens also had luck on his side, catching a deep ball that first bounced off a defender (it was a great play by him, but not a great throw by Russell Wilson).
- QB Russell Wilson had a big fantasy game but was merely adequate from a real-life standpoint, getting a lot of help from Pickens (and the Pittsburgh defense). His presence under center should continue to benefit Pickens, but there's still risk of the Steelers going back to Justin Fields at some point. I'm not sure which QB is better... and neither are the Steelers.
Stock ⬆️: RB Breece Hall / WR George Pickens
Stock ⬇️: WR Allen Lazard
Jets Injuries 🚑: S Tony Adams (leg), S Ashtyn Davis (head), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle)
Steelers Injuries 🚑: CB Donte Jackson (shoulder), DL Montravius Adams (knee)
Vocab/Index
- DBs = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks + scrambles
- AY = Air Yards
- Sn% = Percentage of team snaps on which a player participated (in games he played)
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route (in games he played)
- TS = Percentage of team targets this season (in games he played)
- AYS = Percentage of team air yards this season (in games he played)
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run (targets/routes)
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
- 22 = 2 RB / 2 TE / 1 WR
- 13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR