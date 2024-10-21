Box Score Breakdown: Week 7 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

This past weekend was arguably the worst of the year in terms of major, fantasy-relevant injuries, and it was also a brutal Sunday for passing/receiving production in general. Heading into Monday Night Football, there have been nearly as many interceptions (21) as touchdown passes (26) in Week 7, not to mention the slew of big-name WRs that were either shut out entirely or scored only a few points

Weeks 5-6 were the two highest-scoring of the season, with teams averaging more than 24 points, but this past Sunday brought a return to the slower-paced, RB-dominated football that we saw a lot of early in the season. It was also a low-scoring week for fantasy even with a lot of big totals from running backs, as most teams that cashed in big with Jahmyr Gibbs, Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley, etc. also got hit by sub-five-point performances from at least one WR that typically reaches double digits.

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 20 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

The final five columns of each stat table (written in italics) show numbers for the entire season, with snap/route/target/air-yard shares adjusted for key players to only include games they participated in. The first six columns show stats from Week 7 only.