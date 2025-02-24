Ben Bartch News: Inks one-year extension
The 49ers signed Bartch (ankle) to a one-year contract extension Monday.
Bartch missed the final four games of the 2024 campaign due to an ankle injury which resulted in his placement on IR, but he projects to be fully healthy for the start of offseason activities. If Aaron Banks (knee) departs in free agency, Bartch could get a chance to compete for the starting gig at left guard.
