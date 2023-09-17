Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

The Chiefs come into this game after a disappointing loss to the Lions. In that game, Kansas City was without two of its top players, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce. Jones is expected back while Kelce is hopeful to suit up. The Jaguars took care of business in their opener on the road against the division-rival Colts. These teams met in last year's NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious ankle injury during the contest, but the Chiefs pulled out a 27-20 home win on their way to a Super Bowl Championship.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds for Week 2

In this year's rematch, Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorites with an over/under total of 51. In addition, the Chiefs have a team total of 27.5 while the Jaguars have a 23.5 point total. These odds are from Draftkings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Picks This Week

The 3.5-point line on this game puts bettors in a tricky spot, as it falls just outside the key number of three. The over/under total of 51 is low enough where those who anticipate a shootout may find value. It would seem that the more ambitious side of the team total to bet would be the Jaguars over 23.5, especially with Jacksonville looking to be a dangerous offensive unit on their home field. These odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Best Bet: Jaguars over 23.5

Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

With Trevor Lawrence appearing to have arrived as a superstar, he also has an excellent supporting cast. The Jaguars quartet of Travis Etienne, Calvin Ridley, Evan Engram and Christian Kirk will make it difficult for the Chiefs to try and take any one thing away. In addition, Zay Jones may be a step down from the other playmakers, but defenses must account for him as well. Unfortunately, Jacksonville wlll be without LT Cam Robinson (suspension) while two interior linemen – Ben Bartch and Brandon Scherff – are dealing with injuries (check status) and are not locks to play. Regardless, Lawrence will have many ways to attack through the air. Also, Etienne should take advantage of a leaky Chiefs' run defense. The Jaguars should be able to get past 24 points.

On the other side of the ball, Patrick Mahomes received little help from his receivers last week. Between drops and lack of focus, they were a big reason the Chiefs played poorly and lost. They should get a better effort from this group after 10 days off to work on issues in practice. But the key is Travis Kelce. If he plays, the Jaguars are unlikely to slow the offense down. If he is limited or misses the game, we could see an inconsistent effort by the Chiefs offense. Regardless, the Kansas City offensive line should have success against the Jaguars defense. That should allow them to have consistent success on the ground with Isiah Pacheco and through the air with Mahomes.

Without full knowledge of how healthy Kelce will be (even if he plays), taking the Jaguars over 23.5 points has the best probability of cashing. That said, I am hopeful that Kelce will play and be close to his usual self. Going with that assumption, I expect the Chiefs to win this important early-season game on the back of their legendary QB. For the final score, I have the Chiefs winning 27-26.