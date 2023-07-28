2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Doug Pederson was hired by Jacksonville after the 2021 campaign and turned things around in his first year on the job, leading the team to a 9-8 record, the AFC South title and a wild-card victory before falling to Kansas City in the divisional round. The Jaguars return most of their key pieces and enter 2023 with high expectations, while the addition of WR Calvin Ridley could help push third-year QB Trevor Lawrence and the offense to the next level.

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Room

Veteran Additions: None

None Draft Picks: None

None Departures: None

Trevor Lawrence endured a difficult rookie campaign under coach Urban Meyer, but last season he showcased why he was the undisputed No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old had an unremarkable first half with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in Jacksonville's first eight games, but he threw 15 touchdowns and just two picks in the second half and finished the regular season with five straight wins to bring the Jags back to the playoffs.

However, he had 12 fumbles and lost nine while being sacked five fewer times than the previous year, so improving his ball security is likely a point of emphasis. The acquisition of Calvin Ridley should provide a major boost in the passing game as a legitimate No. 2 wideout, and the Jaguars also return most of their offensive line. C.J. Beathard has attempted 13 passes during his two years in Jacksonville and is back for another year as Lawrence's backup.

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Backfield

Veteran Additions: D'Ernest Johnson (from Browns)

D'Ernest Johnson (from Browns) Draft Picks: Tank Bigsby (Rd. 3, No. 88 – Auburn)

Tank Bigsby (Rd. 3, No. 88 – Auburn) Departures: None

The Jaguars appeared poised to feature a two-man backfield in 2022 with Travis Etienne and James Robinson, but Etienne had a strong start to the campaign, and Robinson was shipped off to the Jets after Week 7. Etienne dominated the backfield work from there and averaged 17.3 touches and 87.5 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns over the final 10 games of the regular season. He did have issues with ball security, however, including some drops and five fumbles (three lost), but he's still set to open this year as Jacksonville's workhorse running back.

Bigsby, a rookie third-rounder, rushed for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns during his three years at Auburn and should have the chance to earn the backup job in training camp. JaMycal Hasty finished last season as the Jags' No. 2 back and totaled 320 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, making him the other possible candidate for the role. D'Ernest Johnson, Snoop Conner and Qadree Ollison are also in the mix but face longer odds to be anything more than depth contributors or special teamers.

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Receiving Corps

Ridley was officially obtained by Jacksonville this past November as he sat out the 2022 campaign while serving a gambling suspension, and he'll finally be able to take the field for his new club in 2023. TE Evan Engram and WRs Christian Kirk and Zay Jones were brought aboard last season and provided an immediate boost to the Jags' aerial attack, and Ridley replacing an aging Jones should raise the floor of the group significantly.

Engram and Kirk showed a strong rapport with QB Trevor Lawrence and delivered career years, and both are back for 2023, with Engram getting the franchise tag before signing a new three-year deal. Return man Jamal Agnew also provided some value as a gadget player but never had a consistent role in the offense. Jacksonville took a liking to the talent at Penn State and added Strange and Washington via the draft, though neither player is likely to make a significant impact this year.

Ridley seems likely to enter the season as the No. 2 wideout but could surpass Kirk if he's able to replicate his 1,374-yard campaign from 2020. In the end, though, Ridley is hardly a safe option given that he hasn't seen game action in nearly two years.

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Tank Bigsby

Rookie running backs often can take on big workloads out of nowhere – as James Robinson recently illustrated in Jacksonville – and Bigsby could be on the edge of that radar in 2023. Travis Etienne is clearly the team's top tailback, but the Jaguars don't have much for proven options behind him. Neither Bigsby's numbers at Auburn nor his athleticism really jump off the page, but he's still a solid prospect who could be an injury away from taking on a major backfield role for the Jags.

😴 Super Sleeper: Brenton Strange

The Jaguars had minimal production from the tight end position for years before Evan Engram put up a 73-766-4 receiving line last season, but the team still opted to select Strange on Day 2 of the 2023 Draft. Strange's immediate outlook is that of a blocker with Engram back in the fold, and rookie tight ends are rarely immediately productive anyway. Still, Strange could carve out a role in the passing game if Engram goes down with an injury.

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Doug Pederson (Year 2)

Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Caldwell (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Depth Chart

QB: Trevor Lawrence / C.J. Beathard / Nathan Rourke

RB: Travis Etienne / Tank Bigsby / JaMycal Hasty / D'Ernest Johnson / Snoop Conner

WR1: Christian Kirk / Jamal Agnew

WR2: Calvin Ridley / Tim Jones

WR3: Zay Jones / Parker Washington

TE: Evan Engram / Brenton Strange / Luke Farrell

O-Line: LT Cam Robinson / LG Ben Bartch / C Luke Fortner / RG Brandon Scherff / RT Walker Little (RotoWire Rank: No. 27)

Kicker: Brandon McManus

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 9.5 (T-7th)

2022 Record: 9-8

2022 Points Scored: 404 (10th)

2022 Points Allowed: 350 (12th)

2022 Point Differential: +54 (7th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 40.6 percent (21st)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,072 (16th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 19

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 2 Sep 17 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM 3 Sep 24 Houston Texans 1:00 PM 4 Oct 1 Atlanta Falcons 9:30 AM 5 Oct 8 at Buffalo Bills 9:30 AM 6 Oct 15 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 7 Oct 19 at New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM 8 Oct 29 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 9 Bye 10 Nov 12 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM 11 Nov 19 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM 12 Nov 26 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM 13 Dec 4 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM 14 Dec 10 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 15 Dec 17 Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM 16 Dec 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM 17 Dec 31 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 18 TBD at Tennessee Titans TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Jaguars Super Bowl 58 Odds: 25-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:00 PM ET on July 28, 2023.