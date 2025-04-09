Fantasy Football
Brady Russell headshot

Brady Russell News: Signs tender with Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Russell signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Russell was initially tendered by Seattle early March, and his return for a third season with the Seahawks now becomes official. Throughout his first two years with the team Russell cemented himself as a consistent contributor on special teams, though he's yet to record his first catch or emerge as more than a reserve option on offense.

Brady Russell
Seattle Seahawks
