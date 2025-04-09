Brady Russell News: Signs tender with Seattle
Russell signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Russell was initially tendered by Seattle early March, and his return for a third season with the Seahawks now becomes official. Throughout his first two years with the team Russell cemented himself as a consistent contributor on special teams, though he's yet to record his first catch or emerge as more than a reserve option on offense.
