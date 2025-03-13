Brandon Allen News: Lands in Tennessee

The Titans agreed to terms Thursday with Allen on a one-year contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Allen appeared in three games last season as Brock Purdy's top backup in San Francisco. Now, the veteran journeyman joins a Tennessee quarterback room that currently only houses himself and Will Levis, but which should see further additions via either free agency or April's draft, in which the team holds the No. 1 overall pick.