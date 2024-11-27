Weekly Rankings: Week 13 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 13: No byes, three games on Thursday (CHI-DET, NYG-DAL, MIA-GB) and one (KC-LV) on Friday.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. SF
Note: Allen could be playing in snowy conditions this week on Sunday night against the Niners.
|2.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at BAL
|3.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PHI
|4.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. PIT
|5.
|*Jayden Daniels WAS vs. TEN
Note: In my opinion, Daniels had a better fantasy day than real life day, with the late miracle touchdown to McLaurin camouflaging an otherwise disappointing passing day.
|6.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ at MIN
Note: The Cardinals surprised me with their Week 12 dud against Seattle.
|7.
|Baker Mayfield TB at CAR
|8.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LV
|9.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at ATL
Note: Herbert had an early rushing touchdown and it looked like it was going to be a high-scoring game, but his receivers' shortcomings limited his total output.
|10.
|Kirk Cousins ATL vs. LAC
|11.
|Jordan Love GB vs. MIA
|12.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at NO
Note: This could be a get-well week for Stafford, not that he played badly against the Eagles, but he probably won't be under siege as much against the Saints.
|13.
|Jared Goff DET vs. CHI
|14.
|Russell Wilson PIT at CIN
|15.
|Sam Darnold MIN vs. ARI
|16.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at JAX
|17.
|Geno Smith SEA at NYJ
|18.
|*Anthony Richardson IND at NE
Note: Richardson's line against the Colts is grisly, but as the Post Malone / Morgan Wallen song goes, he had some help. The Colts pass-catchers had multiple bad drops.
|19.
|Bo Nix DEN vs. CLE
|20.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at GB
Note: Last week was the best that Tua and the Dolphins' offense has looked this season, even though Tyreek Hill and the running game still didn't get unlocked.
|21.
|Caleb Williams CHI at DET
|22.
|Jameis Winston CLE at DEN
|23.
|*Bryce Young CAR vs. TB
Note: Young is coming off of his best game when accounting for the degree of difficulty, and now he has a plus matchup against the Bucs. Can he actually be starter-worthy in SuperFlex leagues with a full schedule? I think so.
|24.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. HOU
Note: Lawrence returned to practice Monday, and there's a chance he could play this week against the Texans, even if his shoulder needs surgery in the offseason.
|25.
|*Will Levis TEN at WAS
Note: Levis has been such a boom or bust player, but at least more 'booms' have been occurring recently. But his inability to avoid a pass rush is really concerning.
|26.
|Derek Carr NO vs. LAR
|27.
|Drake Maye NE vs. IND
|28.
|*Cooper Rush DAL vs. NYG
Note: Rush (knee) was limited on Monday's practice estimate.
|29.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. SEA
Note: The Jets shut down rumors that they might shut down Rodgers, and he will absolutely start this week.
|30.
|*Brandon Allen SF at BUF
Note: Allen could be playing in snowy conditions this week on Sunday night against the Bills. This is assuming of course that Brock Purdy (shoulder) is unable to go.
|31.
|*Tommy DeVito NYG at DAL
Note: DeVito was limited in Tuesday's practice with a forearm injury, and isn't 100 percent certain to play Thursday against the Cowboys.
|32.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV at KC
Note: O'Connell (thumb) has been designated to return from the IR, and he could be in line to start over Desmond Ridder on Friday, with Gardner Minshew out for the season.
|33.
|*Desmond Ridder LV at KC
Note: It looks like Aidan O'Connell (thumb) will be ready to return this week and start ahead of Ridder, with Gardner Minshew out for the season.
|34.
|*Brock Purdy SF at BUF
Note: Purdy (shoulder) did some light throwing Monday and didn't have any issues, but the problems cropped back up last week on Thursday when he tried to ramp up his activity.
|35.
|*Drew Lock NYG at DAL
Note: Lock took extra snaps in practice due to Tommy DeVito tending to a forearm injury.
|36.
|*Mac Jones JAC vs. HOU
Note: Teammate Trevor Lawrence could return this week.
|37.
|*Gardner Minshew LV at KC
Note: Minshew broke his collarbone in the loss to the Broncos and is out for the season.
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley PHI at BAL
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. PHI
|3.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. LAC
|4.
|Joe Mixon HOU at JAX
|5.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CHI
|6.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. LAR
|7.
|*Josh Jacobs GB vs. MIA
Note: Jacobs briefly left against the Niners with cramping, only to return later.
|8.
|Kyren Williams LA at NO
|9.
|De'Von Achane MIA at GB
|10.
|*James Conner ARZ at MIN
Note: Conner was stifled by the Seahawks last week, and has a tough matchup against the Vikings this week.
|11.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at NYJ
|12.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. ARI
|13.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. TB
Note: Hubbard remains the Panthers' lead back - Jonathon Brooks saw just two carries last week.
|14.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at BUF
|15.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at NE
|16.
|James Cook BUF vs. SF
|17.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. SEA
|18.
|Najee Harris PIT at CIN
|19.
|*Kareem Hunt KC vs. LV
Note: If Pacheco plays I'll probably downgrade Hunt by 5-10 spots.
|20.
|Tony Pollard TEN at WAS
|21.
|Bucky Irving TB at CAR
|22.
|*Tyrone Tracy NYG at DAL
Note: Tracy lost another fumble, this time on a direct snap play in the red zone. He played later in the game, but Devin Singletary got an easy touchdown instead of him.
|23.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. CHI
Note: Montgomery (shoulder) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through. The Lions have the first Thursday game, so there's little time for Montgomery to fully heal. That said, coach Dan Campbell said he felt good about Montgomery's chances of playing Thursday.
|24.
|Chase Brown CIN vs. PIT
|25.
|Rachaad White TB at CAR
|26.
|Nick Chubb CLE at DEN
|27.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NYG
|28.
|*Gus Edwards LAC at ATL
Note: Teammate J.K. Dobbins left Monday night with a knee injury.
|29.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. IND
|30.
|D'Andre Swift CHI at DET
|31.
|*Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. TEN
Note: McNichols should be in line for more carries this week, perhaps as a lead back if both Brian Robinson (ankle) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) are out. Chris Rodriguez has been signed from the practice squad as potential competition.
|32.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at CIN
|33.
|Ameer Abdullah LV at KC
|34.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. HOU
|35.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. LAC
|36.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. CLE
|37.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. HOU
|38.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. PHI
|39.
|*Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. TEN
Note: The Commanders signed Rodriguez from their practice squad to their active roster. Both Brian Robinson (ankle) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) are nursing injuries.
|40.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at DET
|41.
|Ray Davis BUF vs. SF
|42.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at BAL
|43.
|Cam Akers MIN vs. ARI
|44.
|Devin Singletary NYG at DAL
|45.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at NYJ
|46.
|Trey Benson ARZ at MIN
|47.
|Jerome Ford CLE at DEN
|48.
|Jaylen Wright MIA at GB
|49.
|*Jonathon Brooks CAR vs. TB
Note: Brooks only had two carries and five snaps in his debut.
|50.
|Audric Estime DEN vs. CLE
|51.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at JAX
|52.
|Jordan Mason SF at BUF
|53.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. CLE
|54.
|Samaje Perine KC vs. LV
|55.
|Tyler Goodson IND at NE
|56.
|Antonio Gibson NE vs. IND
|57.
|Blake Corum LA at NO
|58.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. SF
|59.
|Julius Chestnut TEN at WAS
|60.
|Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. PHI
|61.
|Khalil Herbert CIN vs. PIT
|62.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NYG
|63.
|*Kimani Vidal LAC at ATL
Note: Vidal has been a healthy scratch lately, but with J.K. Dobbins hurt, he'll probably be back in the picture.
|64.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at GB
Note: Mostert appears to have been surpassed by Jaylen Wright.
|65.
|Braelon Allen NYJ vs. SEA
|66.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LV
Note: Pacheco (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. It's more likely that he returns this week after sitting out in Week 12.
|67.
|*Alexander Mattison LV at KC
Note: Mattison (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
|68.
|*Brian Robinson WAS vs. TEN
Note: Robinson twice left Sunday's loss against the Cowboys due to an ankle injury, and wasn't able to return the second time.
|69.
|*J.K. Dobbins LAC at ATL
Note: Dobbins suffered a knee injury late in the first half on Monday night and didn't return.
|70.
|*Zamir White LV at KC
Note: White (quad) did not practice to open the week on Tuesday.
|71.
|*Austin Ekeler WAS vs. TEN
Note: Ekeler sustained his second concussion of the season on a kick return at the end of the game.
|72.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at WAS
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Nico Collins HOU at JAX
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PIT
|3.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI
Note: St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant on Tuesday but plans to play in Thursday morning's game.
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI at BAL
|5.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ARI
|6.
|Puka Nacua LA at NO
|7.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. TEN
|8.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at MIN
|9.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG
Note: Lamb (back/foot) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|10.
|Cooper Kupp LA at NO
|11.
|George Pickens PIT at CIN
|12.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CLE
|13.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. SEA
|14.
|Mike Evans TB at CAR
|15.
|Drake London ATL vs. LAC
|16.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at GB
Note: Hill sat out Tuesday's practice due to a personal issue.
|17.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. PIT
|18.
|DK Metcalf SEA at NYJ
|19.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at NYJ
|20.
|*Malik Nabers NYG at DAL
Note: Will the squeaky wheel get the grease? Will it matter given who is throwing to Nabers?
|21.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. SF
|22.
|*Jerry Jeudy CLE at DEN
Note: Are we still doing the Revenge Game thing? If so, this feels like an actual revenge game.
|23.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. PHI
|24.
|DJ Moore CHI at DET
|25.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at WAS
|26.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at GB
|27.
|Davante Adams NYJ vs. SEA
|28.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. ARI
|29.
|Michael Pittman IND at NE
|30.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at ATL
|31.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. MIA
|32.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. LV
|33.
|Jauan Jennings SF at BUF
|34.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. HOU
|35.
|Deebo Samuel SF at BUF
|36.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at KC
|37.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. CHI
|38.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. MIA
Note: Watson had a horrendous drop right before halftime on a play that was almost certain to go for a touchdown.
|39.
|Elijah Moore CLE at DEN
|40.
|Tank Dell HOU at JAX
|41.
|Xavier Legette CAR vs. TB
|42.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. TB
|43.
|*Alec Pierce IND at NE
Note: Pierce could be in line for more targets if Josh Downs (shoulder) is unable to play.
|44.
|Rome Odunze CHI at DET
|45.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at DAL
|46.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO vs. LAR
|47.
|Amari Cooper BUF vs. SF
|48.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PHI
|49.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at WAS
|50.
|Devaughn Vele DEN vs. CLE
|51.
|DeMario Douglas NE vs. IND
|52.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at ATL
|53.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LV
|54.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at MIN
|55.
|John Metchie HOU at JAX
|56.
|Kayshon Boutte NE vs. IND
|57.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at NYJ
|58.
|Jalen Nailor MIN vs. ARI
|59.
|*Darnell Mooney ATL vs. LAC
Note: Mooney left before the bye week with a hamstring injury.
|60.
|*Josh Downs IND at NE
Note: Downs is week-to-week with a shoulder injury suffered against the Lions.
|61.
|*Keon Coleman BUF vs. SF
Note: Will Coleman come back after the bye?
|62.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at BAL
Note: Sat out Sunday night with a hamstring injury - that he was ruled out early in the week concerns me for his status this week.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Brock Bowers LV at KC
|2.
|Trey McBride ARZ at MIN
|3.
|George Kittle SF at BUF
|4.
|Cade Otton TB at CAR
|5.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. HOU
|6.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. PHI
|7.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. LAR
|8.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ARI
|9.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at GB
|10.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LV
|11.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at JAX
|12.
|David Njoku CLE at DEN
|13.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at BAL
|14.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI
|15.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at CIN
|16.
|*Cole Kmet CHI at DET
Note: Kmet seems to be more of a priority the last two weeks.
|17.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. LAC
|18.
|Zach Ertz WAS vs. TEN
|19.
|Will Dissly LAC at ATL
|20.
|Noah Gray KC vs. LV
|21.
|Tucker Kraft GB vs. MIA
|22.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at WAS
|23.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. NYG
|24.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. SEA
|25.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PHI
|26.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. IND
|27.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. SF
|28.
|Mike Gesicki CIN vs. PIT
|29.
|*Theo Johnson NYG at DAL
Note: Johnson (back) has been limited through the first two practices of the week.
|30.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. LAR
|31.
|Davis Allen LA at NO
|32.
|Brenton Strange JAC vs. HOU
|33.
|AJ Barner SEA at NYJ
|34.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. SF
|35.
|*Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR vs. TB
Note: Sanders (neck) was briefly hospitalized after getting carted off, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury.
|36.
|*Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NYG
Note: Ferguson (concussion) did not practice Tuesday and could be at risk of missing another game.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Saquon Barkley PHI at BAL
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. PHI
|3.
|Nico Collins HOU at JAX
Kickers
|1.
|Chris Boswell PIT at CIN
|2.
|Jake Bates DET vs. CHI
|3.
|*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at JAX
Note: After setting an NFL record for most 50+ field goals, Fairbairn shockingly missed a game-tying kick from only 28 yards out.
|4.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. PHI
|5.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at ATL
|6.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NYG
|7.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. SF
|8.
|Jake Moody SF at BUF
|9.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at CAR
|10.
|*Joshua Karty LA at NO
Note: Karty suffered another miss, this time from 47 yards out.
|11.
|Jason Myers SEA at NYJ
|12.
|Brandon McManus GB vs. MIA
|13.
|*Spencer Shrader KC vs. LV
Note: Shrader missed practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury. The Chiefs signed Matthew Wright to their practice squad.
|14.
|John Parker Romo MIN vs. ARI
|15.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. PIT
|16.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. LAC
|17.
|Jason Sanders MIA at GB
|18.
|Jake Elliott PHI at BAL
|19.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. LAR
|20.
|*Nick Folk TEN at WAS
Note: Folk made two 50+ yard field goals last week and is perfect on six attempts from that distance this season.
|21.
|Matt Gay IND at NE
|22.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. CLE
|23.
|Chad Ryland ARZ at MIN
|24.
|Cam Little JAC vs. HOU
|25.
|Daniel Carlson LV at KC
|26.
|Anders Carlson NYJ vs. SEA
|27.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at DEN
|28.
|Joey Slye NE vs. IND
|29.
|Graham Gano NYG at DAL
|30.
|*Cairo Santos CHI at DET
Note: Santos had another kick blocked this week.
|31.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. TB
|32.
|Matt Prater ARZ at MIN
|33.
|*Austin Seibert WAS vs. TEN
Note: Seibert played a starring role in 'the worst special teams day ever' (h/t Joe Davis), missing two extra points and a field goal that barely got above the line of players. He has since been placed on IR with a hip injury.
Defenses
|1.
|*Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV
Note: Probably will be facing Aidan O'Connell on Friday.
|2.
|Denver Broncos vs. CLE
|3.
|Houston Texans at JAX
|4.
|Detroit Lions vs. CHI
|5.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. ARI
|6.
|Buffalo Bills vs. SF
|7.
|Seattle Seahawks at NYJ
|8.
|*Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG
Note: The Cowboys' defense showed signs of life last week and now draws the Giants.
|9.
|Washington Commanders vs. TEN
|10.
|Indianapolis Colts at NE
|11.
|Green Bay Packers vs. MIA
|12.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR
|13.
|Cleveland Browns at DEN
|14.
|Miami Dolphins at GB
|15.
|Philadelphia Eagles at BAL
|16.
|Los Angeles Rams at NO
|17.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN
|18.
|New England Patriots vs. IND
|19.
|New York Giants at DAL
|20.
|New York Jets vs. SEA
|21.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. PHI
|22.
|Arizona Cardinals at MIN
|23.
|New Orleans Saints vs. LAR
|24.
|San Francisco 49ers at BUF
|25.
|Los Angeles Chargers at ATL
|26.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC
|27.
|Chicago Bears at DET
|28.
|Tennessee Titans at WAS
|29.
|Las Vegas Raiders at KC
|30.
|Carolina Panthers vs. TB
|31.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT
|32.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU