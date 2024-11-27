Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 13 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on November 27, 2024 4:04AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 13: No byes, three games on Thursday (CHI-DET, NYG-DAL, MIA-GB) and one (KC-LV) on Friday.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.*Josh Allen BUF vs. SF
Note: Allen could be playing in snowy conditions this week on Sunday night against the Niners.
2.Jalen Hurts PHI at BAL
3.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PHI
4.Joe Burrow CIN vs. PIT
5.*Jayden Daniels WAS vs. TEN
Note: In my opinion, Daniels had a better fantasy day than real life day, with the late miracle touchdown to McLaurin camouflaging an otherwise disappointing passing day.
6.*Kyler Murray ARZ at MIN
Note: The Cardinals surprised me with their Week 12 dud against Seattle.
7.Baker Mayfield TB at CAR
8.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LV
9.*Justin Herbert LAC at ATL
Note: Herbert had an early rushing touchdown and it looked like it was going to be a high-scoring game, but his receivers' shortcomings limited his total output.
10.Kirk Cousins ATL vs. LAC
11.Jordan Love GB vs. MIA
12.*Matthew Stafford LA at NO
Note: This could be a get-well week for Stafford, not that he played badly against the Eagles, but he probably won't be under siege as much against the Saints.
13.Jared Goff DET vs. CHI
14.Russell Wilson PIT at CIN
15.Sam Darnold MIN vs. ARI
16.C.J. Stroud HOU at JAX
17.Geno Smith SEA at NYJ
18.*Anthony Richardson IND at NE
Note: Richardson's line against the Colts is grisly, but as the Post Malone / Morgan Wallen song goes, he had some help. The Colts pass-catchers had multiple bad drops.
19.Bo Nix DEN vs. CLE
20.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at GB
Note: Last week was the best that Tua and the Dolphins' offense has looked this season, even though Tyreek Hill and the running game still didn't get unlocked.
21.Caleb Williams CHI at DET
22.Jameis Winston CLE at DEN
23.*Bryce Young CAR vs. TB
Note: Young is coming off of his best game when accounting for the degree of difficulty, and now he has a plus matchup against the Bucs. Can he actually be starter-worthy in SuperFlex leagues with a full schedule? I think so.
24.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. HOU
Note: Lawrence returned to practice Monday, and there's a chance he could play this week against the Texans, even if his shoulder needs surgery in the offseason.
25.*Will Levis TEN at WAS
Note: Levis has been such a boom or bust player, but at least more 'booms' have been occurring recently. But his inability to avoid a pass rush is really concerning.
26.Derek Carr NO vs. LAR
27.Drake Maye NE vs. IND
28.*Cooper Rush DAL vs. NYG
Note: Rush (knee) was limited on Monday's practice estimate.
29.*Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. SEA
Note: The Jets shut down rumors that they might shut down Rodgers, and he will absolutely start this week.
30.*Brandon Allen SF at BUF
Note: Allen could be playing in snowy conditions this week on Sunday night against the Bills. This is assuming of course that Brock Purdy (shoulder) is unable to go.
31.*Tommy DeVito NYG at DAL
Note: DeVito was limited in Tuesday's practice with a forearm injury, and isn't 100 percent certain to play Thursday against the Cowboys.
32.*Aidan O'Connell LV at KC
Note: O'Connell (thumb) has been designated to return from the IR, and he could be in line to start over Desmond Ridder on Friday, with Gardner Minshew out for the season.
33.*Desmond Ridder LV at KC
Note: It looks like Aidan O'Connell (thumb) will be ready to return this week and start ahead of Ridder, with Gardner Minshew out for the season.
34.*Brock Purdy SF at BUF
Note: Purdy (shoulder) did some light throwing Monday and didn't have any issues, but the problems cropped back up last week on Thursday when he tried to ramp up his activity.
35.*Drew Lock NYG at DAL
Note: Lock took extra snaps in practice due to Tommy DeVito tending to a forearm injury.
36.*Mac Jones JAC vs. HOU
Note: Teammate Trevor Lawrence could return this week.
37.*Gardner Minshew LV at KC
Note: Minshew broke his collarbone in the loss to the Broncos and is out for the season.

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley PHI at BAL
2.Derrick Henry BAL vs. PHI
3.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. LAC
4.Joe Mixon HOU at JAX
5.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CHI
6.Alvin Kamara NO vs. LAR
7.*Josh Jacobs GB vs. MIA
Note: Jacobs briefly left against the Niners with cramping, only to return later.
8.Kyren Williams LA at NO
9.De'Von Achane MIA at GB
10.*James Conner ARZ at MIN
Note: Conner was stifled by the Seahawks last week, and has a tough matchup against the Vikings this week.
11.Kenneth Walker SEA at NYJ
12.Aaron Jones MIN vs. ARI
13.*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. TB
Note: Hubbard remains the Panthers' lead back - Jonathon Brooks saw just two carries last week.
14.Christian McCaffrey SF at BUF
15.Jonathan Taylor IND at NE
16.James Cook BUF vs. SF
17.Breece Hall NYJ vs. SEA
18.Najee Harris PIT at CIN
19.*Kareem Hunt KC vs. LV
Note: If Pacheco plays I'll probably downgrade Hunt by 5-10 spots.
20.Tony Pollard TEN at WAS
21.Bucky Irving TB at CAR
22.*Tyrone Tracy NYG at DAL
Note: Tracy lost another fumble, this time on a direct snap play in the red zone. He played later in the game, but Devin Singletary got an easy touchdown instead of him.
23.*David Montgomery DET vs. CHI
Note: Montgomery (shoulder) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through. The Lions have the first Thursday game, so there's little time for Montgomery to fully heal. That said, coach Dan Campbell said he felt good about Montgomery's chances of playing Thursday.
24.Chase Brown CIN vs. PIT
25.Rachaad White TB at CAR
26.Nick Chubb CLE at DEN
27.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NYG
28.*Gus Edwards LAC at ATL
Note: Teammate J.K. Dobbins left Monday night with a knee injury.
29.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. IND
30.D'Andre Swift CHI at DET
31.*Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. TEN
Note: McNichols should be in line for more carries this week, perhaps as a lead back if both Brian Robinson (ankle) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) are out. Chris Rodriguez has been signed from the practice squad as potential competition.
32.Jaylen Warren PIT at CIN
33.Ameer Abdullah LV at KC
34.Tank Bigsby JAC vs. HOU
35.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. LAC
36.Javonte Williams DEN vs. CLE
37.Travis Etienne JAC vs. HOU
38.Justice Hill BAL vs. PHI
39.*Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. TEN
Note: The Commanders signed Rodriguez from their practice squad to their active roster. Both Brian Robinson (ankle) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) are nursing injuries.
40.Roschon Johnson CHI at DET
41.Ray Davis BUF vs. SF
42.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at BAL
43.Cam Akers MIN vs. ARI
44.Devin Singletary NYG at DAL
45.Zach Charbonnet SEA at NYJ
46.Trey Benson ARZ at MIN
47.Jerome Ford CLE at DEN
48.Jaylen Wright MIA at GB
49.*Jonathon Brooks CAR vs. TB
Note: Brooks only had two carries and five snaps in his debut.
50.Audric Estime DEN vs. CLE
51.Dameon Pierce HOU at JAX
52.Jordan Mason SF at BUF
53.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. CLE
54.Samaje Perine KC vs. LV
55.Tyler Goodson IND at NE
56.Antonio Gibson NE vs. IND
57.Blake Corum LA at NO
58.Ty Johnson BUF vs. SF
59.Julius Chestnut TEN at WAS
60.Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. PHI
61.Khalil Herbert CIN vs. PIT
62.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NYG
63.*Kimani Vidal LAC at ATL
Note: Vidal has been a healthy scratch lately, but with J.K. Dobbins hurt, he'll probably be back in the picture.
64.*Raheem Mostert MIA at GB
Note: Mostert appears to have been surpassed by Jaylen Wright.
65.Braelon Allen NYJ vs. SEA
66.*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LV
Note: Pacheco (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. It's more likely that he returns this week after sitting out in Week 12.
67.*Alexander Mattison LV at KC
Note: Mattison (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
68.*Brian Robinson WAS vs. TEN
Note: Robinson twice left Sunday's loss against the Cowboys due to an ankle injury, and wasn't able to return the second time.
69.*J.K. Dobbins LAC at ATL
Note: Dobbins suffered a knee injury late in the first half on Monday night and didn't return.
70.*Zamir White LV at KC
Note: White (quad) did not practice to open the week on Tuesday.
71.*Austin Ekeler WAS vs. TEN
Note: Ekeler sustained his second concussion of the season on a kick return at the end of the game.
72.Tyjae Spears TEN at WAS

Wide Receivers

1.Nico Collins HOU at JAX
2.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PIT
3.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI
Note: St. Brown (knee) was a limited participant on Tuesday but plans to play in Thursday morning's game.
4.A.J. Brown PHI at BAL
5.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ARI
6.Puka Nacua LA at NO
7.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. TEN
8.Marvin Harrison ARZ at MIN
9.*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG
Note: Lamb (back/foot) was limited in Tuesday's practice.
10.Cooper Kupp LA at NO
11.George Pickens PIT at CIN
12.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CLE
13.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. SEA
14.Mike Evans TB at CAR
15.Drake London ATL vs. LAC
16.*Tyreek Hill MIA at GB
Note: Hill sat out Tuesday's practice due to a personal issue.
17.Tee Higgins CIN vs. PIT
18.DK Metcalf SEA at NYJ
19.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at NYJ
20.*Malik Nabers NYG at DAL
Note: Will the squeaky wheel get the grease? Will it matter given who is throwing to Nabers?
21.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. SF
22.*Jerry Jeudy CLE at DEN
Note: Are we still doing the Revenge Game thing? If so, this feels like an actual revenge game.
23.Zay Flowers BAL vs. PHI
24.DJ Moore CHI at DET
25.Calvin Ridley TEN at WAS
26.Jaylen Waddle MIA at GB
27.Davante Adams NYJ vs. SEA
28.Jordan Addison MIN vs. ARI
29.Michael Pittman IND at NE
30.Ladd McConkey LAC at ATL
31.Jayden Reed GB vs. MIA
32.DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. LV
33.Jauan Jennings SF at BUF
34.Brian Thomas JAC vs. HOU
35.Deebo Samuel SF at BUF
36.Jakobi Meyers LV at KC
37.Jameson Williams DET vs. CHI
38.*Christian Watson GB vs. MIA
Note: Watson had a horrendous drop right before halftime on a play that was almost certain to go for a touchdown.
39.Elijah Moore CLE at DEN
40.Tank Dell HOU at JAX
41.Xavier Legette CAR vs. TB
42.Adam Thielen CAR vs. TB
43.*Alec Pierce IND at NE
Note: Pierce could be in line for more targets if Josh Downs (shoulder) is unable to play.
44.Rome Odunze CHI at DET
45.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at DAL
46.Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO vs. LAR
47.Amari Cooper BUF vs. SF
48.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. PHI
49.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at WAS
50.Devaughn Vele DEN vs. CLE
51.DeMario Douglas NE vs. IND
52.Quentin Johnston LAC at ATL
53.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LV
54.Michael Wilson ARZ at MIN
55.John Metchie HOU at JAX
56.Kayshon Boutte NE vs. IND
57.Tyler Lockett SEA at NYJ
58.Jalen Nailor MIN vs. ARI
59.*Darnell Mooney ATL vs. LAC
Note: Mooney left before the bye week with a hamstring injury.
60.*Josh Downs IND at NE
Note: Downs is week-to-week with a shoulder injury suffered against the Lions.
61.*Keon Coleman BUF vs. SF
Note: Will Coleman come back after the bye?
62.*DeVonta Smith PHI at BAL
Note: Sat out Sunday night with a hamstring injury - that he was ruled out early in the week concerns me for his status this week.

Tight Ends

1.Brock Bowers LV at KC
2.Trey McBride ARZ at MIN
3.George Kittle SF at BUF
4.Cade Otton TB at CAR
5.Evan Engram JAC vs. HOU
6.Mark Andrews BAL vs. PHI
7.Taysom Hill NO vs. LAR
8.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ARI
9.Jonnu Smith MIA at GB
10.Travis Kelce KC vs. LV
11.Dalton Schultz HOU at JAX
12.David Njoku CLE at DEN
13.Dallas Goedert PHI at BAL
14.Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI
15.Pat Freiermuth PIT at CIN
16.*Cole Kmet CHI at DET
Note: Kmet seems to be more of a priority the last two weeks.
17.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. LAC
18.Zach Ertz WAS vs. TEN
19.Will Dissly LAC at ATL
20.Noah Gray KC vs. LV
21.Tucker Kraft GB vs. MIA
22.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at WAS
23.Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. NYG
24.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. SEA
25.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. PHI
26.Hunter Henry NE vs. IND
27.Dawson Knox BUF vs. SF
28.Mike Gesicki CIN vs. PIT
29.*Theo Johnson NYG at DAL
Note: Johnson (back) has been limited through the first two practices of the week.
30.Juwan Johnson NO vs. LAR
31.Davis Allen LA at NO
32.Brenton Strange JAC vs. HOU
33.AJ Barner SEA at NYJ
34.Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. SF
35.*Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR vs. TB
Note: Sanders (neck) was briefly hospitalized after getting carted off, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury.
36.*Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NYG
Note: Ferguson (concussion) did not practice Tuesday and could be at risk of missing another game.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Saquon Barkley PHI at BAL
2.Derrick Henry BAL vs. PHI
3.Nico Collins HOU at JAX

Kickers

1.Chris Boswell PIT at CIN
2.Jake Bates DET vs. CHI
3.*Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at JAX
Note: After setting an NFL record for most 50+ field goals, Fairbairn shockingly missed a game-tying kick from only 28 yards out.
4.Justin Tucker BAL vs. PHI
5.Cameron Dicker LAC at ATL
6.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NYG
7.Tyler Bass BUF vs. SF
8.Jake Moody SF at BUF
9.Chase McLaughlin TB at CAR
10.*Joshua Karty LA at NO
Note: Karty suffered another miss, this time from 47 yards out.
11.Jason Myers SEA at NYJ
12.Brandon McManus GB vs. MIA
13.*Spencer Shrader KC vs. LV
Note: Shrader missed practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury. The Chiefs signed Matthew Wright to their practice squad.
14.John Parker Romo MIN vs. ARI
15.Evan McPherson CIN vs. PIT
16.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. LAC
17.Jason Sanders MIA at GB
18.Jake Elliott PHI at BAL
19.Blake Grupe NO vs. LAR
20.*Nick Folk TEN at WAS
Note: Folk made two 50+ yard field goals last week and is perfect on six attempts from that distance this season.
21.Matt Gay IND at NE
22.Wil Lutz DEN vs. CLE
23.Chad Ryland ARZ at MIN
24.Cam Little JAC vs. HOU
25.Daniel Carlson LV at KC
26.Anders Carlson NYJ vs. SEA
27.Dustin Hopkins CLE at DEN
28.Joey Slye NE vs. IND
29.Graham Gano NYG at DAL
30.*Cairo Santos CHI at DET
Note: Santos had another kick blocked this week.
31.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. TB
32.Matt Prater ARZ at MIN
33.*Austin Seibert WAS vs. TEN
Note: Seibert played a starring role in 'the worst special teams day ever' (h/t Joe Davis), missing two extra points and a field goal that barely got above the line of players. He has since been placed on IR with a hip injury.

Defenses

1.*Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV
Note: Probably will be facing Aidan O'Connell on Friday.
2.Denver Broncos vs. CLE
3.Houston Texans at JAX
4.Detroit Lions vs. CHI
5.Minnesota Vikings vs. ARI
6.Buffalo Bills vs. SF
7.Seattle Seahawks at NYJ
8.*Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG
Note: The Cowboys' defense showed signs of life last week and now draws the Giants.
9.Washington Commanders vs. TEN
10.Indianapolis Colts at NE
11.Green Bay Packers vs. MIA
12.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR
13.Cleveland Browns at DEN
14.Miami Dolphins at GB
15.Philadelphia Eagles at BAL
16.Los Angeles Rams at NO
17.Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN
18.New England Patriots vs. IND
19.New York Giants at DAL
20.New York Jets vs. SEA
21.Baltimore Ravens vs. PHI
22.Arizona Cardinals at MIN
23.New Orleans Saints vs. LAR
24.San Francisco 49ers at BUF
25.Los Angeles Chargers at ATL
26.Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC
27.Chicago Bears at DET
28.Tennessee Titans at WAS
29.Las Vegas Raiders at KC
30.Carolina Panthers vs. TB
31.Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT
32.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
