Britain Covey headshot

Britain Covey Injury: Logs full practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Covey (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Covey hasn't played since Week 13 due to a neck injury, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve in late December. If he can log full practices all week, then Covey would have a shot at being activated from IR ahead of Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs on Sunday. The 27-year-old wideout caught seven passes (on eight targets) for 34 yards across five regular-season games.

Britain Covey
Philadelphia Eagles
