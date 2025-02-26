Brock Purdy News: Starts up extension talks

San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Wednesday that Purdy has had conversations with the front office regarding an extension, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy's rookie deal runs through the 2025 season, but he's eligible for an extension and is looking at a significant raise. After making just $985,000 in 2024, Purdy's extension will surely be north of $50 million per year. Purdy's play fell off a bit last season, with his touchdown rate dropping from an NFL-best 7.0 percent in 2023 to just 4.4 percent in 2024. His yards per attempt also dipped more than a full yard from 9.6 to 8.5, and Purdy's 96.1 passer rating was his lowest since entering the league. Purdy was undoubtedly hindered by top wideout Brandon Aiyuk's (knee) and top running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) appearing in just seven and four games, respectively, and standout left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) was also sidelined for the final seven contests of the season.