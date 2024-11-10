Cade Otton News: Downturn in production Sunday

Otton brought in five of eight targets for 35 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Otton's target total led the Buccaneers on the afternoon and he was second in both receptions and receiving yards, but the talented tight end was much more effectively controlled than he had been in the previous three games. Otton had posted a 25-258-3 line on 31 targets in that span, but the 49ers were able to limit him to a long gain of 15 yards Sunday. With Mike Evans (IR, hamstring) believed to have a good chance of returning following the Week 11 bye, Otton could see his targets take at least a slight hit beginning in a Week 12 road matchup against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 24.