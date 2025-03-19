Cam Robinson News: Inks deal with Houston

Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Texans on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The 2017 second-round pick from Alabama has started all 101 regular-season games he's appeared in since entering the league. After being traded from the Jaguars to the Vikings midway through last season, Robinson is expected to replace Laremy Tunsil and serve as the Texans' top left tackle in 2025.