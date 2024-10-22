Line Moves and Odds Changes for NFL Week 8

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Week 8 Line Moves and Odds Changes

The goal of this article is to look at the key line moves for the week and what they mean in terms of betting. Key numbers in the NFL to watch for are 3, 7, 6, 14, and 10. When a line crosses through one of these, it warrants significant attention.

On the totals side, the key numbers are 41, 43, 37, 44, 51, 33, 47.

NFL Week 8 Odds (Opening, Current)

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams -3.5, O/U 45.5 (Vikings -3.5, O/U 48.0)

Green Bay Packers -1.0 at Jacksonville Jaguars O/U 46.0 (Packers -4.5, O/U 51.0)

New York Jets -4.5 at New England Patriots O/U 41.5 (Jets -7.0, O/U 41.5)

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions -7.0 O/U 47.5 (Lions -11.0, O/U 45.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins -6.0 O/U 48.5 (Dolphins -3.0, O/U 47.0)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.0 O/U 44.0 (Falcons -2.5, O/U 46.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans -4.0 O/U 48.0 (Texans -6.0, O/U 46.0)

Baltimore Ravens -1.0 at Cleveland Browns O/U 45.5 (Ravens -10.0, O/U 43.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals -3.0 O/U 47.5 (Bengals -2.5, O/U 48.0)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers -3.0 O/U 44.0 (Chargers -7.5, O/U 40.5)

Buffalo Bills -3.0 at Seattle Seahawks O/U 46.5 (Bills -3.0, O/U 47.0)

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos -2.5 O/U 42.0 (Broncos -8.0, O/U 43.5)

Kansas City Chiefs -5.0 at Las Vegas Raiders O/U 47.0 (Chiefs -10.0, O/U 41.5)

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders -2.0 O/U 44.5 (Bears -2.5, O/U 43.5)

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers -5.5 O/U 47.5 (49ers -4.5, O/U 47.0)

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers -4.0 O/U 42.5 (Steelers -6.5, O/U 36.5)

BYES:None

NFL Week 8 Key Injury News

QB Jayden Daniels (WAS), Deshaun Watson (CLE), Aidan O'Connell (LV), Tyler Huntley (MIA)

RB David Montgomery (DET), Jonathan Taylor (IND), Tony Pollard (TEN)

WR Deebo Samuel (SF), Brandon Aiyuk (SF), DK Metcalf (SEA), Chris Godwin (TB), Mike Evans (TB). Zay Flowers (BAL)

LT Orlando Brown Jr (CIN), Cam Robinson (JAC)

CB - Patrick Surtain Jr (DEN), Marshon Lattimore (NO)

S - Geno Stone (CIN)

NFL Week 8 Odds Observations

We have 2 double digit favorites with a possible 3rd (Ravens)

The totals have started to creep back up after 2 weeks of high scores

NFL Week 8 Line Movement

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

The Rams originally opened as -3.5 home favorites, but the Vikings strong start has seen his line move a whole 7 points to Vikings -3.5. The total has also jumped from 45.5 to 48.0. This is important because 48 is a key number when it comes to totals.

The Vikings started the season 5-0 against the spread before losing 31-29 to the Lions last week. The Rams are just 1-5 against the number. L.A. has had their share of injuries especially at wide receiver, but should get Cooper Kupp back this week.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

The Browns situation gets worse by the week with injuries to Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They now turn to Jameis Winston as the starter and just signed Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs practice squad to serve as the backup. The Browns have gone just 2-5 against the spread and the Ravens come in off a strong win on Monday night against the Bucs.

This game has one of the biggest line moves of the season with the Ravens originally just a -1 point road favorite and now sit at -10 with a peak of -11.5 points.

The total has come down from 45.5 to as low as 42.5 before bouncing back up to 43.5.

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos

The Carolina Panthers look like among the worst teams in the NFL along with the Browns and Patriots. They are dealing with a ton of injuries especially on the defensive side of the ball and have allowed opponents to score a league worst 34.7 points per game and rush for 162 yards per game (last).

The Broncos are a middle of the pack team with a rookie quarterback, but this line has gone from Denver -2.5 to -8.5 with a 1.5 line move in the last 24 hours.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

The Chiefs stand as the last undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0 despite key injuries to offensive skill position players. Their defense has keyed their success much like last season.

The Raiders, much like a few other teams in this article, are a mess with head coach Antonio Pierce constantly making awful 4th down decisions. Aidan O'Connell is injured, so it is back to Gardner Minshew at quarterback.

This line opened Chiefs -4.5 and has moved 5.5 points to Chiefs -10.0. The total has also had a significant line move down from 47.0 to 41.0.