Weekly Rankings: Week 9 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 9 Byes: Pittsburgh, San Francisco
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA
|2.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. JAX
|3.
|*Jayden Daniels WAS at NYG
Note: During the broadcast of Sunday's game, Tony Romo mentioned that Daniels (ribs) didn't have his usual zip on his passes. Yet he managed numerous deep passes even before the game-winning Hail Mary.
|4.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. DEN
Note: The Ravens added another option for Jackson on Tuesday with the trade for Diontae Johnson.
|5.
|*Dak Prescott DAL at ATL
Note: This should line up as a better week for Prescott, given Atlanta's struggles to rush the passer.
|6.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. CHI
|7.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. TB
|8.
|Jared Goff DET at GB
|9.
|*Caleb Williams CHI at ARI
Note: Williams really took a step backwards against the Commanders after the bye week.
|10.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. LV
|11.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at SEA
Note: It was a night-and-day difference for Stafford after getting both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back last week. Will the Rams keep Kupp, however?
|12.
|Kirk Cousins ATL vs. DAL
|13.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. LAR
Note: Smith and the Seahawks struggled badly without DK Metcalf, and were especially bad in the red zone.
|14.
|*Sam Darnold MIN vs. IND
Note: With LT Christian Darrisaw out for the season, the Vikings traded for Cam Robinson from the Jaguars.
|15.
|*Joe Flacco IND at MIN
Note: Flacco will start ahead of Anthony Richardson this week against the Vikings on Sunday night.
|16.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at PHI
Note: The Jaguars traded away Lawrence's left tackle, Cam Robinson, to the Vikings.
|17.
|Baker Mayfield TB at KC
|18.
|*Jameis Winston CLE vs. LAC
Note: It comes as no surprise that Winston will start again after getting the win over the Ravens last week.
|19.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU at NYJ
Note: Stroud lost another option this week with Stefon Diggs out for the season.
|20.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BUF
|21.
|Justin Herbert LAC at CLE
|22.
|Bo Nix DEN at BAL
|23.
|*Malik Willis GB vs. DET
Note: There's at least some chance that Willis will start this week due to Jordan Love's groin injury.
|24.
|*Daniel Jones NYG vs. WAS
Note: Jones played pretty well for three quarters on Monday night, but two late turnovers doomed the Giants' comeback efforts against the Steelers. He'll start again this week.
|25.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ vs. HOU
Note: Rodgers (knee/hamstring) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report. The Jets host the Texans on Thursday night. He was a full go on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
|26.
|*Derek Carr NO at CAR
Note: The Saints expect that Carr (oblique) will be able to return this week.
|27.
|*Mason Rudolph TEN vs. NE
Note: Rudolph threw for only 46 yards in the second half despite the Titans being way behind the Lions.
|28.
|Jacoby Brissett NE at TEN
|29.
|Gardner Minshew LV at CIN
|30.
|Bryce Young CAR vs. NO
|31.
|*Jordan Love GB vs. DET
Note: Love is day-to-day with the groin strain that knocked him out of the win over the Jaguars. The vibe after Love's MRI was positive, though it doesn't necessarily mean he can play this week.
|32.
|*Drake Maye NE at TEN
Note: Maye left Sunday's win over the Jets with a concussion in the first half.
|33.
|*Anthony Richardson IND at MIN
Note: Richardson has been benched in favor of Joe Flacco after going 10-for-32 in the loss to the Texans.
|34.
|Will Levis TEN vs. NE
|35.
|Andy Dalton CAR vs. NO
|36.
|*Spencer Rattler NO at CAR
Note: Rattler was benched in the loss to the Chargers. It might not matter, as Derek Carr is expected back this week.
|37.
|Russell Wilson PIT at
Running Backs
|1.
|Kyren Williams LA at SEA
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. DEN
|3.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. JAX
|4.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. DAL
|5.
|Joe Mixon HOU at NYJ
|6.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at GB
|7.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at MIN
|8.
|James Cook BUF vs. MIA
|9.
|Alvin Kamara NO at CAR
|10.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. HOU
|11.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. DET
|12.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. LAR
Note: The Seahawks' blunders in the red zone, plus the decision to use Charbonnet on the penultimate drive, cost Walker a reasonable fantasy day.
|13.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. IND
|14.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at BUF
Note: With Tua Tagovailoa back, the Dolphins' running game looked like its early-2023 vintage and Achane had a superb day, tempered only by Raheem Mostert getting two rushing touchdowns near the goal line instead of Achane.
|15.
|James Conner ARZ vs. CHI
|16.
|*D'Andre Swift CHI at ARI
Note: Swift was the lone offensive bright spot for the Bears as his remarkable turnaround continued against the Commanders.
|17.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NO
|18.
|David Montgomery DET at GB
|19.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at PHI
|20.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. TB
|21.
|Tony Pollard TEN vs. NE
|22.
|*Rachaad White TB at KC
Note: White lost a fumble on the first drive that the Falcons turned into points, but later scored a touchdown for the Bucs and was active in the passing game.
|23.
|Brian Robinson WAS at NYG
|24.
|*Chase Brown CIN vs. LV
Note: Brown was inefficient against the Eagles but at least he was the primary back once again.
|25.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC at CLE
|26.
|*Nick Chubb CLE vs. LAC
Note: Chubb increased his snap percentage from 36 to 61 last week, though he remains on some version of a restriction or pitch count.
|27.
|Bucky Irving TB at KC
|28.
|Javonte Williams DEN at BAL
|29.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at TEN
|30.
|Alexander Mattison LV at CIN
|31.
|*Devin Singletary NYG vs. WAS
Note: Singletary was buried behind Tyrone Tracy on Monday night, but he might be in line for more playing time this week with Tracy in the concussion protocol.
|32.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
|33.
|Austin Ekeler WAS at NYG
|34.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. DAL
|35.
|Ray Davis BUF vs. MIA
|36.
|*Roschon Johnson CHI at ARI
Note: Johnson still has a role as a goal line back for the Bears, at least whenever they decide not to run brain-dead plays handing off to an offensive lineman.
|37.
|Zack Moss CIN vs. LV
|38.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at ATL
|39.
|Sean Tucker TB at KC
|40.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. DEN
|41.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. IND
|42.
|Jaylen Wright MIA at BUF
|43.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. LAR
|44.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS at NYG
|45.
|Braelon Allen NYJ vs. HOU
|46.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at BAL
|47.
|Jamaal Williams NO at CAR
|48.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC at PHI
|49.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. NO
|50.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. MIA
|51.
|Tyler Goodson IND at MIN
|52.
|*Antonio Gibson NE at TEN
|53.
|D'Onta Foreman CLE vs. LAC
|54.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. JAX
|55.
|Trey Benson ARZ vs. CHI
|56.
|Pierre Strong CLE vs. LAC
|57.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU at NYJ
|58.
|*Kimani Vidal LAC at CLE
Note: Vidal is the clear backup to Dobbins, but that translated into only 11 snaps against the Saints despite the Chargers leading most of the game.
|59.
|Trey Sermon IND at MIN
|60.
|Blake Corum LA at SEA
|61.
|Emanuel Wilson GB vs. DET
|62.
|Dalvin Cook DAL at ATL
|63.
|Zamir White LV at CIN
|64.
|Carson Steele KC vs. TB
|65.
|*Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. WAS
Note: Tracy was awesome Monday night against the Steelers, but left with a concussion late and is going through the protocol.
|66.
|*Rico Dowdle DAL at ATL
Note: Dowdle was a late scratch Sunday night against the Niners due to an illness.
|67.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at PHI
|68.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU at NYJ
Note: Pierce (groin) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.
|69.
|*Kendre Miller NO at CAR
Note: Miller looked good in a cameo against the Chargers, but then his hamstring injury flared up.
|70.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. NE
|71.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. LAC
|72.
|*Jonathon Brooks CAR vs. NO
|73.
|Najee Harris PIT at
|74.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at ATL
|2.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. JAX
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. IND
|4.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. LV
|5.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at GB
|6.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at NYG
|7.
|Puka Nacua LA at SEA
|8.
|Drake London ATL vs. DAL
|9.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. WAS
|10.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. HOU
|11.
|Cooper Kupp LA at SEA
|12.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
|13.
|*Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. CHI
Note: Harrison was dominant in the second half in the win over the Dolphins.
|14.
|Davante Adams NYJ vs. HOU
|15.
|*Michael Pittman IND at MIN
Note: Pittman benefits the most from the Colts' quarterback change.
|16.
|Chris Olave NO at CAR
|17.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. JAX
|18.
|Amari Cooper BUF vs. MIA
|19.
|DJ Moore CHI at ARI
|20.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. DET
|21.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. DAL
|22.
|*Cedric Tillman CLE vs. LAC
Note: Tillman has been unlocked the last two weeks, though he draws a tougher opponent in the Chargers this week.
|23.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. MIA
|24.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. DET
|25.
|Josh Downs IND at MIN
|26.
|Keenan Allen CHI at ARI
|27.
|*Zay Flowers BAL vs. DEN
Note: I don't think Flowers will get hurt as much by the addition of Diontae Johnson as Rashod Bateman will.
|28.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. NE
|29.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. LAR
|30.
|*Jordan Addison MIN vs. IND
Note: Free 3!
|31.
|Christian Watson GB vs. DET
|32.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at CIN
|33.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
|34.
|*Diontae Johnson BAL vs. DEN
Note: Johnson, who sat out last week with a rib issue that will almost certainly be magically cured this week, was traded to the Ravens. He'll likely get fewer targets with the Ravens, and I don't think the improvement in the quality of those targets will make up that gap entirely.
|35.
|*DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. TB
Note: Hopkins played only 22 snaps in his Chiefs debut on Sunday. He should play a bigger role on Monday night against the Bucs.
|36.
|*Xavier Legette CAR vs. NO
Note: Legette is rough around the edges, but he's going to have a big opportunity following the Diontae Johnson trade.
|37.
|*Ladd McConkey LAC at CLE
Note: McConkey caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints, making great individual efforts on both touchdowns.
|38.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. MIA
|39.
|Tank Dell HOU at NYJ
|40.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN at BAL
Note: Sutton bounced back from his bagel in Week 7 for a 100-yard day against the Panthers.
|41.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. WAS
|42.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL at ATL
|43.
|Alec Pierce IND at MIN
|44.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. WAS
|45.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. CHI
|46.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. TB
|47.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LAR
|48.
|Rome Odunze CHI at ARI
|49.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. LAC
|50.
|DeMario Douglas NE at TEN
|51.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL vs. DEN
Note: Bateman's two fourth quarter drops on third down might have prompted the Ravens' trade for Diontae Johnson. He'll eventually get hurt by this deal in terms of playing time.
|52.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. DET
|53.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. LAC
|54.
|*Jalen Coker CAR vs. NO
Note: Coker's role has increased the last two weeks, and that activity should continue following the Diontae Johnson trade.
|55.
|*Parker Washington JAC at PHI
Note: Washington is in line for a top 3 role with the Jaguars now that Christian Kirk (collarbone) is out for the season.
|56.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. NE
|57.
|*Sterling Shepard TB at KC
Note: Shepard briefly left last week's game with a hamstring injury but later returned.
|58.
|Tim Patrick DET at GB
|59.
|Tre Tucker LV at CIN
|60.
|Kalif Raymond DET at GB
|61.
|Troy Franklin DEN at BAL
|62.
|Jalen McMillan TB at KC
|63.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN vs. LV
|64.
|*Kayshon Boutte NE at TEN
Note: Boutte led New England's receivers with 55 out of a possible 67 snaps, catching three of six targets for 46 yards.
|65.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. DAL
|66.
|*Gabe Davis JAC at PHI
Note: Davis (shoulder) 'should be fine' for Week 6 against the Eagles despite not finishing last week's game.
|67.
|Noah Brown WAS at NYG
|68.
|*Mike Williams NYJ vs. HOU
Note: Williams wasn't targeted despite Allen Lazard (chest) sitting out last week. Instead Xavier Gipson was used more often in the passing game.
|69.
|Adonai Mitchell IND at MIN
|70.
|*Xavier Hutchinson HOU at NYJ
Note: Even when Nico Collins returns, Hutchinson should maintain a regular role in the Texans' offense now that Stefon Diggs is out for the year.
|71.
|Tutu Atwell LA at SEA
|72.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at CLE
|73.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. CHI
|74.
|John Metchie HOU at NYJ
|75.
|DJ Turner LV at CIN
|76.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at SEA
|77.
|Robert Woods HOU at NYJ
|78.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at NYG
|79.
|Devaughn Vele DEN at BAL
|80.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. LAR
Note: Coach Mike McDonald is optimistic that Metcalf (knee) can return to action this week. I'll move him up in the rankings once he fully practices or is otherwise cleared.
|81.
|*Allen Lazard NYJ vs. HOU
Note: Lazard (chest) is week-to-week with his injury that kept him out last week. He did not practice Tuesday.
|82.
|*Brian Thomas JAC at PHI
Note: Thomas is day-to-day with a chest contusion after having an MRI on Monday. Originally there was some speculation that Thomas might be out 2-to-4 weeks, so he's definitely not yet in the clear for this week against the Eagles.
|83.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. LV
Note: Higgins (quadriceps) is day-to-day after missing the Week 8 loss to the Eagles.
|84.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. TB
|85.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC at CLE
|86.
|*Ja'Lynn Polk NE at TEN
|87.
|*Adam Thielen CAR vs. NO
|88.
|*Bub Means NO at CAR
Note: Means suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to the Chargers.
|89.
|*Jameson Williams DET at GB
Note: Game 2 of his suspension.
|90.
|Mike Evans TB at KC
|91.
|George Pickens PIT at
|92.
|Van Jefferson PIT at
|93.
|*Christian Kirk JAC at PHI
Note: Kirk is out for the season with a collarbone injury.
|94.
|*Stefon Diggs HOU at NYJ
Note: Diggs suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week.
Tight Ends
|1.
|*Evan Engram JAC at PHI
Note: Engram went nuts last year when Christian Kirk got hurt, and I expect more of the same now.
|2.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. CHI
|3.
|Brock Bowers LV at CIN
|4.
|Cade Otton TB at KC
|5.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. TB
|6.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. DAL
|7.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. MIA
|8.
|Tucker Kraft GB vs. DET
|9.
|Sam LaPorta DET at GB
|10.
|David Njoku CLE vs. LAC
|11.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at ATL
|12.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. DEN
Note: Andrews scored for the third game in a row and has at least four targets the last four games.
|13.
|*Zach Ertz WAS at NYG
Note: Ertz had 11 targets in the win over the Bears.
|14.
|Cole Kmet CHI at ARI
|15.
|*Dalton Schultz HOU at NYJ
Note: Schultz has a chance to be a mini-version of Cade Otton, garnering more targets with the Texans' receivers dropping like flies.
|16.
|Hunter Henry NE at TEN
|17.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. IND
Note: The Vikings activated Hockenson (knee) from the PUP list. I suspect that they'll ease him in rather than giving him a full snap share.
|18.
|Will Dissly LAC at CLE
|19.
|Taysom Hill NO at CAR
|20.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at BUF
|21.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. DEN
|22.
|*Adam Trautman DEN at BAL
Note: Trautman had four catches for 85 yards last week. The opponent is obviously tougher this week, but Trautman appears to be the main TE for the Broncos now.
|23.
|Mike Gesicki CIN vs. LV
|24.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. HOU
|25.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. LAR
|26.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. NE
|27.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. JAX
|28.
|Colby Parkinson LA at SEA
|29.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at MIN
|30.
|*Noah Gray KC vs. TB
Note: Gray's snap share continues to rise for the Chiefs, who are using a lot more sets with multiple tight ends.
|31.
|Foster Moreau NO at CAR
|32.
|*Brenton Strange JAC at PHI
Note: Strange had five catches for the Jaguars on Sunday, many of them coming after their top receivers left with injuries.
|33.
|*Juwan Johnson NO at CAR
Note: Johnson was evaluated for a concussion but was then cleared.
|34.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA
|35.
|Erick All CIN vs. LV
|36.
|Charlie Kolar BAL vs. DEN
|37.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. JAX
|38.
|*Lucas Krull DEN at BAL
Note: Krull dealt with a shoulder injury in the win over the Panthers.
|39.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at ATL
|2.
|Kyren Williams LA at SEA
|3.
|Derrick Henry BAL vs. DEN
|4.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. JAX
|5.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. JAX
|6.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. IND
|7.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. LV
|8.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at GB
|9.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. DAL
|10.
|Joe Mixon HOU at NYJ
|11.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at GB
|12.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at MIN
|13.
|James Cook BUF vs. MIA
|14.
|Alvin Kamara NO at CAR
|15.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at NYG
|16.
|Puka Nacua LA at SEA
|17.
|*Evan Engram JAC at PHI
Note: Engram went nuts last year when Christian Kirk got hurt, and I expect more of the same now.
|18.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. HOU
|19.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. DET
|20.
|Drake London ATL vs. DAL
|21.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. WAS
|22.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. HOU
|23.
|Cooper Kupp LA at SEA
|24.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
|25.
|*Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. CHI
Note: Harrison was dominant in the second half in the win over the Dolphins.
|26.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. CHI
|27.
|Brock Bowers LV at CIN
|28.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. LAR
Note: The Seahawks' blunders in the red zone, plus the decision to use Charbonnet on the penultimate drive, cost Walker a reasonable fantasy day.
|29.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. IND
|30.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at BUF
Note: With Tua Tagovailoa back, the Dolphins' running game looked like its early-2023 vintage and Achane had a superb day, tempered only by Raheem Mostert getting two rushing touchdowns near the goal line instead of Achane.
|31.
|James Conner ARZ vs. CHI
|32.
|*D'Andre Swift CHI at ARI
Note: Swift was the lone offensive bright spot for the Bears as his remarkable turnaround continued against the Commanders.
|33.
|Cade Otton TB at KC
|34.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NO
|35.
|Davante Adams NYJ vs. HOU
|36.
|*Michael Pittman IND at MIN
Note: Pittman benefits the most from the Colts' quarterback change.
|37.
|Chris Olave NO at CAR
|38.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. JAX
|39.
|Amari Cooper BUF vs. MIA
|40.
|David Montgomery DET at GB
|41.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at PHI
|42.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. TB
|43.
|DJ Moore CHI at ARI
|44.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. DET
|45.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. TB
|46.
|Tony Pollard TEN vs. NE
|47.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. DAL
|48.
|*Cedric Tillman CLE vs. LAC
Note: Tillman has been unlocked the last two weeks, though he draws a tougher opponent in the Chargers this week.
|49.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. MIA
|50.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. DAL
|51.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. MIA
|52.
|Brian Robinson WAS at NYG
|53.
|*Chase Brown CIN vs. LV
Note: Brown was inefficient against the Eagles but at least he was the primary back once again.
|54.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC at CLE
|55.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. DET
|56.
|Josh Downs IND at MIN
|57.
|Keenan Allen CHI at ARI
|58.
|*Zay Flowers BAL vs. DEN
Note: I don't think Flowers will get hurt as much by the addition of Diontae Johnson as Rashod Bateman will.
|59.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. NE
|60.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. LAR
|61.
|Tucker Kraft GB vs. DET
|62.
|Sam LaPorta DET at GB
|63.
|*Rachaad White TB at KC
Note: White lost a fumble on the first drive that the Falcons turned into points, but later scored a touchdown for the Bucs and was active in the passing game.
|64.
|*Nick Chubb CLE vs. LAC
Note: Chubb increased his snap percentage from 36 to 61 last week, though he remains on some version of a restriction or pitch count.
|65.
|Bucky Irving TB at KC
|66.
|Javonte Williams DEN at BAL
|67.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at TEN
|68.
|*Jordan Addison MIN vs. IND
Note: Free 3!
|69.
|Christian Watson GB vs. DET
|70.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at CIN
|71.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
|72.
|*Diontae Johnson BAL vs. DEN
Note: Johnson, who sat out last week with a rib issue that will almost certainly be magically cured this week, was traded to the Ravens. He'll likely get fewer targets with the Ravens, and I don't think the improvement in the quality of those targets will make up that gap entirely.
|73.
|*DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. TB
Note: Hopkins played only 22 snaps in his Chiefs debut on Sunday. He should play a bigger role on Monday night against the Bucs.
|74.
|*Xavier Legette CAR vs. NO
Note: Legette is rough around the edges, but he's going to have a big opportunity following the Diontae Johnson trade.
|75.
|*Ladd McConkey LAC at CLE
Note: McConkey caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints, making great individual efforts on both touchdowns.
|76.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. MIA
|77.
|Tank Dell HOU at NYJ
|78.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN at BAL
Note: Sutton bounced back from his bagel in Week 7 for a 100-yard day against the Panthers.
|79.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. WAS
|80.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL at ATL
|81.
|David Njoku CLE vs. LAC
|82.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at ATL
|83.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. DEN
Note: Andrews scored for the third game in a row and has at least four targets the last four games.
|84.
|Alexander Mattison LV at CIN
|85.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
|86.
|*Devin Singletary NYG vs. WAS
Note: Singletary was buried behind Tyrone Tracy on Monday night, but he might be in line for more playing time this week with Tracy in the concussion protocol.
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at ATL
|2.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. DAL
|3.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. TB
|4.
|Will Reichard MIN vs. IND
|5.
|*Justin Tucker BAL vs. DEN
Note: Tucker missed another 50-yarder in the loss to the Browns, and the kicking conditions appeared to be less than ideal.
|6.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at NYJ
|7.
|Austin Seibert WAS at NYG
|8.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at CLE
|9.
|Jake Bates DET at GB
|10.
|Joshua Karty LA at SEA
|11.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIA
|12.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. LAR
|13.
|Chad Ryland ARZ vs. CHI
|14.
|*Evan McPherson CIN vs. LV
Note: McPherson missed a 54-yard attempt, his fourth miss of the season.
|15.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at KC
|16.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. JAX
|17.
|Brandon McManus GB vs. DET
|18.
|Daniel Carlson LV at CIN
|19.
|Cam Little JAC at PHI
|20.
|Matt Gay IND at MIN
|21.
|*Blake Grupe NO at CAR
Note: Grupe had his first field goal miss of the year in the loss to the Chargers.
|22.
|Greg Joseph NYG vs. WAS
|23.
|Joey Slye NE at TEN
|24.
|*Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. HOU
Note: Zuerlein missed an extra point and a field goal in the loss to the Patriots. He's dealing with a sore knee and wounded pride, as the Jets brought in six kickers Tuesday for a tryout.
|25.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. LAC
|26.
|Wil Lutz DEN at BAL
|27.
|Cairo Santos CHI at ARI
|28.
|Jason Sanders MIA at BUF
|29.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. NE
|30.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. NO
|31.
|*Graham Gano NYG vs. WAS
|32.
|*Matt Prater ARZ vs. CHI
|33.
|Chris Boswell PIT at
Defenses
|1.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX
|2.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. TB
|3.
|New England Patriots at TEN
|4.
|Washington Commanders at NYG
|5.
|New Orleans Saints at CAR
|6.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. LV
|7.
|Houston Texans at NYJ
|8.
|Los Angeles Chargers at CLE
|9.
|Tennessee Titans vs. NE
|10.
|*Minnesota Vikings vs. IND
Note: I liked the Vikings better when Richardson was starting for the Colts.
|11.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. DEN
|12.
|*Detroit Lions at GB
Note: I'm guessing that Jordan Love won't be playing this week.
|13.
|Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
|14.
|Cleveland Browns vs. LAC
|15.
|New York Jets vs. HOU
|16.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. CHI
|17.
|Los Angeles Rams at SEA
|18.
|Chicago Bears at ARI
|19.
|*Denver Broncos at BAL
Note: It was a blast while it lasted, but this is a bad week to use the Broncos' defense. They have a tough three-game stretch before they become viable again.
|20.
|Green Bay Packers vs. DET
|21.
|Dallas Cowboys at ATL
|22.
|Miami Dolphins at BUF
|23.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. DAL
|24.
|Indianapolis Colts at MIN
|25.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR
|26.
|Las Vegas Raiders at CIN
|27.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at KC
|28.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI
|29.
|New York Giants vs. WAS
|30.
|Carolina Panthers vs. NO