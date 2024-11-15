Cedrick Wilson Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Wilson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson was a limited practice participant all week after missing Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. He may have a significant role if he avoids the inactive list before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, as the Saints have arguably the thinnest WR room in the league right now. Their wideouts combined for just six targets in the win last week, with two of those being TD passes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.